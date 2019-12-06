Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 11.30.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Aiden Prince, Brent Banks, & El Reverso defeated Johnny Swinger & Reno Scum @ 5:40 via pin [**½]

– From TNA Final resolution 2009: Hernandez, Matt Morgan, Suicide, & The Pope defeated Team 3D. Rhino, & Jesse Neal @ 16:00 via pin [*

– From Impact Wrestling 11.26.19: Downtown Daddy Brown defeated Champion Julian Cumberbun @ 9:55 via pin [***½]

Johnny Swinger & Reno Scum vs. Aiden Prince, Brent Banks, & El Reverso : Prince & Adam begin as Adam attacks with chops and strikes. Reverso tags in and hits a dropkick as Banks joins in and the faces hit a trio of dives. Luster cuts off Reverso and Scum follows with double teams. Swinger gives them instructions as they isolate Reverso. Double teams follow and Luster grounds Reverso and covers for 2. Swinger tags in and the fist drop and head butt to the balls follow. Luster tags back in and delvers clubbing strikes. He misses a falling head but and Reverso hits an enziguri. Banks tags in and he runs wild, and the dropkick follows. Swinger end up hitting Luster and Banks dumps him. Adam attacks, Reverso cuts him off and Prince hits the 450 for the win. Aiden Prince, Brent Banks, & El Reverso defeated Johnny Swinger & Reno Scum @ 5:40 via pin [**½] Team Border City Wrestling picks up the hometown win in Windsor in a solid Xplosion exclusive.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Trey. Trey says he’s always with Dez & Wentz and they always talk; it’s a true bromance. He used to snowboard until he had an accident. He helps train wrestlers in his free time, which he feels helps him continue to grow as a performer. He loves helping the future of the industry. Being a good person will help you get forward more than most things. Sami& the Crists helped him learn that. The locker room is a ton of fun, and he loves his time in Impact.

Elimination Match: Team 3D. Rhino, & Jesse Neal vs. Hernandez, Matt Morgan, Suicide, & The Pope : This was a complete waste of time, utilizing the most boring acts in the company at the time. It felt an hour long, there was no flow, no one looked good and it was one of the few bad things on another wise good and strong show. Hernandez, Matt Morgan, Suicide, & The Pope defeated Team 3D. Rhino, & Jesse Neal @ 16:00 via pin [*]

Champion Julian Cumberbun (Ethan Page) vs. Downtown Daddy Brown (Willie Mack) : Sonny Sanders is at ringside. They lock up and work to he ropes as Cumberbun attacks with cheap shots. He’s cut off and Cumberbun does some gloriously ridiculous selling in the ropes before spilling to the floor. Brown follows him out as Cumberbun hides in the crowd. Brown finds him and attacks, back in Cumberbun begs off as Brown follows with strikes and Sanders hits him with the tennis racket. Cumberbun covers for 2 and then chokes him out. He dumps brown as Sanders lays the boots to Brown. Sanders rolls him back in and Cumberbun follows with stomps. He locks on the figure four, Sanders helps out and Brown fights. Brown rolls it but Cumberbun makes the ropes. They trade strikes, Brown is down and Cumberbun lays in elbow strikes. He fights off the sunset flip, the ref kicks his hands away from Sanders and Brown gets 2. Cumberbun grounds the action, whips him to the corner, misses a charge and Brown fires back with strikes and elbow The bionic elbow follow for 2 as Sanders puts Cumberbun’s foot on the ropes. Sanders takes the ref, Brown attacks, and Cumberbun uses the racket and covers for 2. Cumberbun runs into Sanders and Brown cradles him for the win. Downtown daddy Brown defeated Champion Julian Cumberbun @ 9:55 via pin While this was part of the Throwback show, it was actually really good and a great tribute to a Flair vs. Dusty style match.

