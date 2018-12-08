Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 12.01.18

– Dragon Bane, Starfire, & Aramis defeated Arez, Chica Tormenta, & Latigo @ 6:27 via pin [***¼]

– From Final Resolution 2009: AJ Styles defeated Christopher Daniels @ 21:05 via pin [****¼]

– From Impact Wrestling 11.29.18: Eli Drake defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 12:05 via pin [*½]

Dragon Bane, Starfire, & Aramis vs. Arez, Chica Tormenta, & Latigo : In the spirit of full disclosure, I don’t know these guys all that well, and instead of getting confused and delivering shitty play by play, I’ll just share my overall thoughts. This is a mixed trios, with two men and one woman on each team. This was an all action lucha sprint, with tons of fun spots and some really creative stuff, and fun dives. In a world of solid, but boring cookie cutter XPLOSION matches, this was a pleasant change. Dragon Bane, Starfire, & Aramis defeated Arez, Chica Tormenta, & Latigo @ 6:27 via pin [***¼] In a world of solid, but boring cookie cutter XPLOSION matches, this was a pleasant change

– We go around the ring with Tessa Blanchard. Tessa jokes about blowing Josh off and not coming on the show. She loves the west coast and is considering moving there. She’s been really busy with wrestling, but she’s been having fun and is excited for this part of her career. She’s excited for the holidays and spending time with her family, which she didn’t get to do last year. She loves flying with Delta as they constantly upgrade her and treat her well. She loves working for Impact and says it’s because it doesn’t feel like work.

AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels : This was an absolutely classic Styles vs. Daniels match, filled with all of the usual great work and chemistry they had been bringing for years, but with an added air of experience to the work that gave the work a sense of freshness after years and years of matches, which while great, needed slight reinventions which happened here. AJ Styles defeated Christopher Daniels @ 21:05 via pin [****¼]

Eli Drake vs. Tommy Dreamer : They play to the crowd, lock up and Drake takes Dreamer down. Dreamer now surprises Drake with actual wrestling moves, taking control. Dreamer now lays in chops, mounted strikes, and bites Drake. The cutter follows and Drake powders and gets counted out… Impact officials are restarting this as a no DQ match. Post break and they are brawling on the ramp. Dreamer returns with hardcore toys and starts attacking Drake. Dreamer hits him with a donut box and then eats some. Dreamer puts the ring bell on his crotch and hammers it. Dreamer gets a cane and pretty much shoves it up Drake’s ass. Drake fights back and suplexes Dreamer in the ramp. Drake attacks with a traffic cone, and follows with strikes back in the ring. Drake hits a cookie sheet assisted neck breaker for 2. Dreamer fires up and hits a clothesline, neck breaker, and Dusty elbows. Dreamer gets a chair, and a trashcan. He sets up the chair, and Drake drop toeholds him into it for 2. Drake has the chair and flies off the ropes with it but Dreamer got a foot up to block. The DDT follows for 2. Drake wedges a trashcan in the corner, but Dreamer hits another DDT for 2. Drake low blows him, slams him to he can, and the gravy train gets 2… what? Drake wraps the chair around Dreamer’s neck and hits it with a boat oar and wins. Eli Drake defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 12:05 via pin [*½] I know that they are building to a PPV match for Drake, likely against Abyss judging by the closing angle, but this match was no good and not even the weapons could save it. Dreamer is in no condition to be working long form singles main events, and while I appreciate that he puts guys over, bad is simply bad as it felt as if Drake was dragging him through the final moments.

