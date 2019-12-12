Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 12.03.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cody Deaner defeated Ethan Page @ 8:30 via pin [***]

– From TNA Final Resolution 2010: Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Generation Me @ 17:00 [****]

– From Impact Wrestling 12.03.19: ODB defeated Champion Taya @ 10:20 via pin [*½]

Ethan Page vs. Cody Deaner : They talk trash and Page attacks. They trade as Deaner takes control with strikes and knocks Page to the floor. Deaner chases and gets cut off with a cheap shot from Page. Page grounds things, taking control of the match. Page then dumps him and they brawl on the floor as Deaner fires back and teases a DT until Page slams him off the apron. Back in and Page grounds things again and then follows with knee strikes and a shoulder tackle. The suplex follows for 2. He takes Deaner’s hat and puts it on. mocking Deaner and then spits on it. Deaner starts to Deaner up as Page keeps attacking and they do a total Hulk Hogan comeback here as Deaner rallies. He dumps Page, hits the suicide dive and back in, heads up top and the head butt connects for 2.The DeanerDT is countered, and Page takes him up top and hits iconoclasm for 2. Deaner rallies, and the DeanerDT finishes it. Cody Deaner defeated Ethan Page @ 8:30 via pin [***] This was a legit good XPLOSION exclusive match, that not only got some time, but feature a spectacular Ethan Page performance. He worked a gloriously over the top house show style heel match, with everything being presented as over the top and big, including his mannerisms and crowd interactions. The local crowd loved Deaner, he played his role perfectly and I wish more people would work XPLOSION like this because it was tremendously fun.

– We go around the ring with Gaby interviewing Moose. Moose jokes about doing the show like 10 times now and says people may not know that he loves fishing (he’s not good at it) and he also plays piano. Football taught hid discipline and dedication, as well as dieting. He’s currently doing Keto, and feels great. He’s not on that crazy Brian Cage eating schedule, and misses pizza. Cauliflower pizza sucks ass. I agree, He says he will return to visit Gaby, but not Josh.

Full Metal Mayhem: Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Generation Me : The Guns storm the ring and we have an all out brawl to begin things, the way it should be with these guys. Gen me takes control and Jeremy with a SICK X-Factor to Sabin and then a moonsault onto Shelley, onto a chair on the floor. They set up a table already, try to suplex Sabin to the floor, but the go for and get a wheelbarrow into a spike DDT. Ouch. Shelley eats a dropkick, but Sabin drops Jeremy with a clothesline and the Guns get control back. Jawbreaker by Jeremy on Sabin, slams Shelley onto a chair and wedges a chair into a corner. The Guns double team attack in the corner but Sabin eats a chair shot. Jeremy dropkicks Shelley into a chair. They grab a ladder, but the Guns dropkick it into them as they try to bring it into the ring. Sabin goes for a suicide dive, but eats nothing but chair. Chair shot to Shelley, and both Guns are down on the floor. Shelley back into the ring with Gen Me, pins Jeremy in the corner with the ladder, but Max then POWERBOMBS HIM into the ladder. Jeremy rides the ladder down onto Shelley, and they have control of the champions. They set up the ladder, Jeremy climbs and Max attacks Shelley. Sabin up to the apron and into the ring, tossing Jeremy to the floor. Max has a head scissors, tries to climb the ladder, Jeremy leaps off, double stop, to Shelley, and then dives to the floor onto Sabin. Max climbs, Shelley stops him, and then Max tries to climb again, but Shelley dragon screw leg whips him through the ladder, that’s a fucked up meniscus. The Guns sandwich Max in the ladder, suplex Jeremy onto the ladder and then the bulldog him onto the ladder, poor Max. The Guns set up the ladder, Sabin climbs, Shelley tries to hold Gen Me back, but they slam Shelley into the ladder and Sabin crashes to the floor. Max has Shelley in the corner, tries a super RANA, but is sent into the tree of woe. Shelly has a chair, nails Max, and holds it, hesitation dropkick by Sabin, and Max is a pancake. Sabin then lays Gen Me side by side, slams a ladder onto them and then chairs…DOUBLE STOMP BY SHELLEY~! The Guns look to set up the ladder again, Shelley climbs, Sabin plays defense, Shelley almost has them, but the ladder isn’t high enough. They get MORE ladders now, making three, and they set them all up in old school construction time. All four men climb now, they fight on top of the ladders, Jeremy is down. He pulls off Shelley, and Max and Sabin are down now. SICK kick fest from all four, Sabin gets a chair and nails Jeremy. Sabin holds up Max, and Shelley gets a LUNG BLOWER, with a chair assist. They have the ladders set up, and grabs a table to pull a play from the E&C playbook. Gen Me is still alive, they stop the Guns and a low blow to Shelley. They Guns then gets a doomsday cross body onto Jeremy. Sabin and Shelley get another table, and set that up. Taking a bit too long here to do so. Jeremy in with the chair shot to both Guns, and Max is back in as well. They lay Sabin on the table, and Jeremy tries to climb, but Shelley stops him. Jeremy eats SLICED BREAD out of the ring through a table! Sabin and Max climb to the table top ladders with chairs, they sword fight with the chairs, and Sabin nails Max, and he CRASHES through the table on the mat. Sabin gets the titles and wins the match. Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Generation Me @ 17:00 [****] It was the Bucks and the Guns in TLC, and it was fucking great.

Champion Taya vs. ODB : John E. Bravo is at ringside. Taya attacks right away, but ODB cuts her off with shoulder tackles. She follows with chops, slams her to the corner and lays in more chops. The fall away slam follows, as Taya spills to the floor. Bravo steals the flask and ODB takes it back, offers him a drink and he likes it. ODB motorboats him and flapjacks Taya, covering for 2. Taya fires back, slams ODB off the ropes and chokes out ODB. The running knee strike follows for 2. ODB fires back, misses a charge and Taya cuts her off and covers for 2. She hits a leg drop and the STF follows. ODB fights and makes the ropes. Taya follows with the curb stomp, dances and talks shit to ODB. ODB fires back, but Taya hits chops. She chokes out ODB, takes her up top, and follows her up. ODB motorboats her and gives her the face full of stuff. The Thesz pres follows, and ODB takes over. The broncobuster follows. She takes a drink, Bravo distracts her and they drink and Taya attacks. She beats down ODB, Bravo is “drunk” and Grace attacks, distracting Taya and ODB cradles Taya for the win. ODB defeated Champion Taya @ 10:20 via pin [*½] Woof, this was not good. It was slow, felt twice as long as it was, and while I appreciate what they are doing for ODB, I didn’t like her pinning Taya, even by distraction. Unfortunately, this is leading to a triple threat at Hard to Kill.

