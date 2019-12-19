Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 12.14.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Fallah Bahh defeated Dave Crist @ 5:00 via pin [**]

– From TNA Final Resolution 2011: James Storm defeated Kurt Angle @ 18:00 via pin [***½]

– From Impact Wrestling 12.10.19: Moose defeated Acey Romero @ 12:50 via pin [**½]

Fallah Bahh vs. Dave Crist : Bahh has a manager tonight, a young special needs lad (born prematurely, has cerebral palsy, and had to under go special spinal surgery just to be able to walk) from the area who is a big fan and looks thrilled to be out with Bahh; very cool. What’s not cool is Dave attacking my man Bahh before the bell and were underway. He follows with strikes, heads up top and hits the double stomp for 2. Bahh fires back, but Dave trips him up and covers for 2. Bahh Bahhs up and follows with a cross body. The head butt connects and the banzai drop then misses. Dave grounds the action, follows with strikes and Bahh gets pissed but Dave cuts him off and mocks him. Bahh cuts him off, hits the corner splash but Dave battles back with a blockbuster for 2. Bahh cuts him off with the belly to belly for 2. The banzai drop finishes it. Fallah Bahh defeated Dave Crist @ 5:00 via pin [**] This was ok, with the right man winning,

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Rhino. Rhino says he’s worked in NYC a bunch, which is where they are taping this interview. He had wacky nicknames as a kidlike “weeble wobble.” He jokes about getting plastic surgery to “look this good,” and wishes he had abs. He puts over Shamrock for looking so good at his age. He loves traveling and meeting fans, and loves his second run in Impact because its fun. He’s been lucky enough to make good money and buy a house and marina. He loves being on the water and relaxing. He offers Gaby a boat ride, and she teases having her birthday party at his marina. He’s also a big Will Smith fan. His brothers got him into wrestling at first, and came up when it wasn’t as cool as it is now.

James Storm vs. Kurt Angle : They hate each other so much that they lock up right away, RAGE! Another lock up, they work around the ropes, and Angle takes him down and they grapple. Storm with the hammerlock, and Angle escapes. Lock up again, Angle works the arm. Storm escapes, they work counter holds, and a side headlock takeover by Storm. Angle counters out of that, and applies a side headlock. Storm to his feet, off the ropes and a shoulder block by Storm. A hip toss and arm drag follows. Storm works the arm bar, To the corner they go, eye rake by Angle. Rights follow, Storm covers up as Angle beats on him. Off the ropes and a knee buster by Storm, neck breaker follows and a cover for 2. Storm then clothesline Angle to the floor. He follows and rights to Angle. Storm slams Angle to the barricade and more rights follow. Storm breaks the count, and then Angle slams him to the steel steps. Commentary keeps playing up Storm’s recent concussion, I appreciate that. Back into the ring we go and Angle kicks him in the head. Chinlock applied by Angle as he tries to keep Storm grounded. Storm fights to his feet, elbows out, off the ropes and a back elbow by Angle sends Storm to the mat. Mounted rights by Angle, and he breaks due to the count. More rights from Angle and Storm crumbles to the mat. Angle then chokes him out with the boot, to the floor and elbows by Angle to the head and face of Storm. Storm tries to cover up, but Angle still continues his attack. Storm tries to fight back with rights, off the ropes and a sleeper applied by Angle. Angle takes Storm to the mat, and the referee checks the arm of Storm. Storm fights out to his feet, elbows out and then gets the belly to back suplex. BOTH men are down. Angle gets to his feet first, they trade rights, off the ropes and a clothesline by Storm. Another and a third. Angle fires back, lung blower and then a back stabber by Storm gets 2. Rights by Storm, but an overhead belly to belly by Angle gets 2. Angle looks for the Germans, Storm counters, off the ropes and a roll through and ankle lock by Angle. Storm rolls out, sent to the apron and a kick to Angle. Boot by Storm, whirly bird try countered and a GERMAN by Angle! Holds on and lands another. Rolls again and then lands the third and Angle covers for 2. Angle slam countered and Storm hits the eye of the storm on Angle. That gets 2 for Storm. Storm to the apron, up top now and Angle runs up and slips, but then gets the huge belly to belly off the top. Angle covers for 2. Straps down, angle slam countered and a superkick by Storm countered into the ankle lock. Storm looks to tap, tries to fight, but escapes. Angle misses a charge and hits the steel post, both men to the apron. Storm grabs Angle and gets the hangman’s DDT on the apron. Angle falls to the floor as does Storm. Storm works his way back into the ring, rolling in Angle as well. Storm sets in the corner, looks for the superkick, Angle catches him and gets the Angle slam for 2. Angle goes up top, moonsault try MISSES! Storm gets ready, superkick, pin. James Storm defeated Kurt Angle @ 18:00 via pin [***½] The match was very good and strongly worked, these two always delivered and had good chemistry, but it’s not their best high-end work together because the tone and lack of hatred hurt it at times.

Moose vs. Acey Romero : They lockup and trade shoulder tackles. Romero takes him down, but Moose fires back and Romero then works him over with strikes and tosses him across the ring. Moose powders. Moose cuts off the dive but Romero rebounds and hits one anyway. Post break and Moose has Romero grounded after posting him during the break. Moose rakes the eyes and bites Romero. Romero fights off the suplex, Moose follows with strikes and bites him again. Romero counters into a suplex and follows with chops. Moose fires back and Romero cuts him off with a cross body. The backdrop follows, and Romero hits the spinebuster for 2. Romero hits the corner splash, Moose fires back with a dropkick, hits another and Romero cuts him off with a big boot. Romero climbs the ropes and Moose cuts him off with go to hell for 2. They trade, Moose pokes the eyes and hits a head butt. Romero hits the pounce, they trade, lariat by Romero and that gets 2. Moose hits the spear for the win. Moose defeated Acey Romero @ 12:50 via pin [**½] This was solid and Romero got a lot in before losing, but it started feeling long towards the end.

