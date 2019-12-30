Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 12.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– El Reverso defeated Tyler Tirva @ 6:35 via pin [**]

– From TNA Final Resolution 2012: Christopher Daniels defeated AJ Styles @ 22:30 via pin [***¾]

El Reverso vs. Tyler Tirva : They lockup and work to the ropes. Reverso picks up the pace, grounds Tirva until Tirva takes him to the ropes. Reverso knocks him to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Tirva cuts him off, lays the boots to him and grounds things, covering for 2. Reverso fires back, but Tirva cuts him off and follows with strikes. Tirva misses a charge, Reverso fires back and then gets caught with a slam. Tirva celebrates, and the Vader bomb follows for 2. He chokes out Reverso, whips him to the buckles and follows with another splash for 2. Reverso counters back, hits aback handspring elbow and moonsault for the win. El Reverso defeated Tyler Tirva @ 6:35 via pin [**] This was ok, Tirva controlled most of the way and didn’t really impress, but I like El Reverso.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Rohit Raju. His mother in Indian from England, and his father was from Atlanta. He has family everywhere and they are close, unfortunately passed a few years back. He always loved wrestling and taped himself wrestling teddy bears when he was a kid. His dad took him to shows and was always supportive. Raju jokes about his dad never remembering what channel he’s wrestling on. He’s not a fan of the toxic nature of social media, and prefers Instagram. Twitter fans aren’t fans of Desi Hit Squad, but he’s gotten some positive messages. Impact on AXS TV has been great and he feels they are moving in the right direction. He’s also gotten to impress outside of Impact, which he appreciates.

Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles : Winner only by pin or submission here. Lock up to begin, to the corner and Daniels works the arm after faking the break. AJ fights back with the arm bar, off the ropes and a shoulder block by Daniels. Daniels celebrates as AJ gets to his feet, lock up and Daniels works the arm again. AJ escapes, snap mare and into a headlock. Side headlock takedown by AJ, Daniels counters, and AJ back to the headlock. Daniels escapes, works the arm again, off the ropes and a shoulder block by Daniels. Daniels celebrates again as he continues to get the better of AJ, who bails to the floor. AJ back in, they work the test of strength, and Daniels works into a headlock. Off the ropes, counters and AJ decapitates Daniels with a clothesline. Kicks to the back follows for AJ, off the ropes again and the dropkick connects for AJ. To the corner and chops by AJ connect. More chops follow, a whip to the corner, counter and Daniels counters a suplex, but AJ with the head scissors. More chops by AJ, to the corner and AJ charges and gets the corner clothesline. AJ with the chinlock, and now works into an Indian death lock with the bridge. AJ releases the hold, lays in the boots to Daniels, and then off the ropes and a back elbow by AJ sends Daniels to the apron. AJ to the apron now, and SUPLEXES Daniels onto the apron, which had to suck. Daniels on the apron again, AJ follows and lays in the kicks to Daniels. Daniels then connects with the urinage to AJ, and that had to suck as well. Daniels then slams AJ on the steel steps, and follows that by whipping him into the steps. Daniels again slams AJ onto the steps, and has taken control of the match. Back in the ring and a big backdrop by Daniels connects, and covers for 2. Clothesline to the back of the head by Daniels, and another cover gets 2. Daniels back to the headlock here to ground AJ, but AJ works to his feet and lays in the boot to Daniels. Daniels with the back elbow connects, and then lays in the kick to the gut, and covers for 2. Daniels talks shit and slaps AJ here, says he is better than AJ, who slams Daniels to the corner but Daniels with shots to the back to slow AJ down. Suplex by Daniels, and then the moonsault to the back of AJ. Daniels with a half necktie on AJ, but the ropes save him. Side slam by Daniels, and a cover gets 2. Half nelson by Daniels follows, continuing to ground AJ. Knees to the back by Daniels connect as well, and AJ tries to fight to his feet. AJ gets to his feet, head butts to escape, forearms follow. Off the ropes and they run into each other with a cross body and they collided heads, and AJ is busted open by the eye from that collision. That has to suck as well. AJ fires up, Urinage by Daniels. Counters, Superman forearm by AJ connects. A clothesline follows, another, spin kick as well. Torture rack by AJ, spun into a powerbomb and a cover gets 2. AJ looks for the clash, countered, Daniels misses a kick, and a head scissors by AJ. AJ off the ropes, but runs into the Blue Thunder Driver from Daniels, and a cover gets a close 2. Daniels sets AJ up top, slams him off the top with the fall from grace and a cover by Daniels gets 2. Last rites countered, back elbow by AJ, Asai DDT connects and a cover by AJ gets a close 2 again. AJ up top, Daniels crotches him, follows up top and the SUPERPLEX all the way from the top connects! BOTH men are down here, they work to their feet and Daniels with rights. AJ fires back with rights as well, forearms by AJ, enziguri by Daniels, but AJ fires back with a clothesline. PELE by AJ! Both men are down again, and AJ gets to his feet and lays in the boots to Daniels. Clash try by AJ, Daniels fights it, counters and angel’s wings countered, another counter and AJ gets the clash! AJ crawls over and covers 1…2…NO! AJ looks upset, and picks up Daniels. To the corner, and AJ sets Daniels on the ropes and follows him up. Looks for the clash off the ropes, but Daniels counters with a RANA after holding onto the ropes. AJ is loopy here, staggers around and Daniels gets the STYLES CLASH and pins AJ with his own move! Christopher Daniels defeated AJ Styles @ 22:30 via pin [***¾] This was a really good match, but the crowd did it no favors, which is a shame and the story of the night. In front of a different crowd, one that was into the show, it would have been looked at as better. They just didn’t bite on near falls and such like they could have, which is a shame. The result was the right call for the angle, added to AJ’s shitty 2012, and allowed Daniels to brag on about beating AJ with his own move.

– Sami Callihan arrives to close the show and “expose” Tessa Blanchard. He says that Tessa is a fake like all these fans here tonight. People think that Tessa will take the championship from him as thy make history at Hard to Kill. You all want equality, but it’s just another match to him while fans want to vilify him for treating Tessa like a man. You boo him and cheer Tessa while you have more in common with him since Tessa is an entitled brat who was handed everything. Sami was told no he traveled the world and became the face of this company and did it by himself. His daddy never got him a tryout. Tessa arrives and Fulton attacks her. He holds he while Sami attacks. Shamrock makes the save. They dump Tessa and she and Sami brawl to the back and outside. Sami slams her into the production truck but Tessa keeps fighting back until Sami slams her into the truck again. He chokes her out with caution tape, slams her into a door and then Tessa dives out of the back of a truck onto Sami but Sami runs away. Tessa chases they brawl more and Tessa kills refs to keep going after him. This was a really good closing segment. Sami is such an unlikable asshole, Tessa showed great fire and they have built to this match well. My only concern is that this felt like the big go home angle, likely done tonight to keep people interested over the holidays, but I just hope that they have something really good planned for the actual go home show on the 7th.

