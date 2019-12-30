Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 12.28.19

– Willie Mack defeated Bobby Wayward @ 5:45 via pin [**]

– From TNA Final Resolution 2013: Magnus defeated Jeff Hardy @ 17:42 to win the vacant TNA championship [***]

– From Impact Wrestling 12.17.19: Joey Ryan defeated Acey Romero @ 3:50 via pin [*]

Willie Mack vs. Bobby Wayward : They lockup and work into counters as Mack takes early control with a dropkick. Wayward cuts off the suicide dive and lays the boots to Mack. He whips Mack to the buckles and grounds the action. Wayward chokes him out and then follows with rights. Mack fights off the suplex and he hits a suplex and follows with head butts and Wayward delivers rights. Mack fires up and follows with clotheslines, a back elbow, Samoan drop and then the standing moonsault for 2. Wayward hits a jawbreaker, and the fisherman’s suplex gets 2. Mack counters a sloppy kick and follows with a spin kick; the frog splash finishes it. Willie Mack defeated Bobby Wayward @ 5:45 via pin [**] This was ok, Wayward was largely fine but offered nothing special while Mack delivered on his end.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Willie Mack. We’re outside in NYC, which Willie says is cold. He also got ripped off buying some peanuts from a vendor. He has a big family and grew up in St. Louis, which is why he has a messed up accent. Willie is one of 9 kids, and they aren’t super close. They like wrestling because of him. Willie loves him some NYC pizza, with extra cheese. He’s not a fan of white pizza, but digs India food and spicy food. Gaby can’t do spicy food, but Willie has done the ghost pepper, which was intense, and he’ll never do it again unless he gets paid ($2,000).

Magnus vs. Jeff Hardy : This was the infamous DIXIELAND match for the vacant championship. It was a good but very overbooked mess at times with Hardy going above an beyond to put Magnus over. Unfortunately, between the overbooking and Hardy’s great performance, Magnus’ big moment gets overlooked and, much like his title run, forgotten and or panned. Magnus defeated Jeff Hardy @ 17:42 to win the vacant TNA championship [***]

– Joey Ryan is informed that management wants to talk with him. It’s actually wrestler’s court with judge Tommy Dreamer. They play the people’s Court music and call Ryan a “famous dick wrestler.” Swinger accuses him of not being a good brother, breaking the code of the boys, and stealing his rizzats. He’s seeking two pay envelopes and a bag of pizzillz. This takes place in the bathroom and they make Joseph Park & AXS TV money jokes. D’Lo testifies, after swearing in on a PWI 500, since it’s gospel. D’Lo talks about how you can’t do wrestler’s court on bigger companies, and he’s happy to be here. Madison Rayne testifies against the dick wrestler, Brutal Bob Evans and Kiera Hogan also testify. Gama tries to attack Ryan. Ryan gives his closing statement talking about the old timers running him down and says wrestling should be fun. he wants people to keep an open mind and the good old days weren’t all that good. Swinger calls bullshit and Dreamer sentences him to face Acey Romero next week.

Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero : Ryan offers Romero his dick. Romero refuses. They lockup and Romero overpowers him to begin. Romero runs him over with a cross body. He follows with uppercuts, a spinebuster and covers for 2. They collide and Romero falls face first onto Ryan’s dick. The ref ends up taking the lollipop and Swinger cuts off the dick flip. He makes Romero grab his fanny pack but Romero takes him out. Dick flip by Ryan and shove a lollipop from his crotch in his mouth. The superkick finishes it. Joey Ryan defeated Acey Romero @ 3:50 via pin [*] Moving right along.

