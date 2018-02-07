Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 2.03.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hania defeated KC Spinelli @ 8:37 via pin [**]

– From Impact (2.01.18): Austin Aries defeated World Champion Eli Drake @ 0:53 via pin [NR]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Hania vs. KC Spinelli : Spinelli is all attitude to begin, shoving around Hania. They trade strikes, and then leg kicks. Spinelli misses a dropkick and Hania hits a DDT, covering for 2. Hania then grounds the action with camel clutch, and slams Spinelli’s face to the mat. Hania follows with kicks, and gets a roll up for 2. The modified surfboard follows, and then a curb stomp by Hania connects for 2. Spinelli fights back, hitting a clothesline and dropkick. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Spinelli dances, hits a corner attack and bulldog, covering for 2. Hania cuts her of with a spin kick for 2. Hania get pissed, and hits an inverted DDT for the win. Hania defeated KC Spinelli @ 8:37 via pin [**] This was ok at best and not exactly a great debut for Hania. Her work hasn’t improved since I last saw her, and it doesn’t feel like she’ll be a big loss.

– We now go Around the Ring with Jake Crist. He talks about oVe and being proud of being from Ohio. He doesn’t see them leaving Dayton, and isn’t a fan of big cities. He and Mathews discuss the LAX feud, and Crist puts over LAX. They are more dangerous with Callihan in, and then bring up the brutality of battling LAX. He likes to spend time with his kids in his free time. His oldest grew up watching him wrestling, but isn’t into it much these days. He doesn’t want her involved in wrestling. He and his brother got into wrestling at a young age.

– We now get AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe from TNA Against All Odds 2010. The match was ***½, but hurt by poor booking thanks to Bischoff involvement, where they staked the odds against the heel AJ, and had him win clean, making Joe look like shit.

Chris Adonis Presents Facts of Eli Drake’s Life : Adonis & Drake arrive for the big celebration. Adonis says we are in for a treat tonight. Adonis says Drake single-handedly beat Impact &Patron last week to stay champion and eliminate them from contention. Adonis calls Drake the greatest champion that ever lived and we get a video package. Adonis then says that Drake is greatest dresser that has ever lived, and we get another video. Adonis then says that Drake is the greatest friend that ever lived, and another video airs, but it’s Adonis being embarrassed on Thanksgiving and he throws a fit. Drake says he’s the greatest champion, dresser, and also the greatest friend that ever lived. Drake then calls himself the greatest man that ever lived. Austin Aries now arrives, and I think he disputes that claim, while eating a banana. He gets welcome back chants and says he missed the fans as well. He couldn’t help but to hear Drake’s claims, and says he is the greatest man that ever lived. Aries says he is a 6-time and longest reigning X-Division champion, a world tag team champion, and a former world champion. While Drake has been running his mouth, he’s been collecting championships. They’ve never faced so before Drake can be the greatest, he has to beat Aries. Aries challenges him for the title, and Drake says everything Aries did was in the past. Drake then runs down Aries for his commentary work, and can’t be stopped. Drake declines and then attacks and agrees to the match. He calls out a ref.

Impact World Title Match: Impact World Champion Eli Drake vs. Austin Aries : Drake covers for 2. He is surprised that Aries kicked out. Drake throws a fit, Aries to his feet and Drake misses a charge and posts himself. The shotgun dropkick and brainbuster follows. 1…2…3! Austin Aries defeated World Champion Eli Drake @ 0:53 via pin [NR] This was more of a moment than a match, and I think that it came off well. Aries, when he’s motivated and not being apian in the ass, is an asset to any company and brings a fresh face into the mix since he’s been gone for so long. I am interested to see what Aries does as world champion.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

6 legend