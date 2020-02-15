Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 2.08.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Pagano defeated Luster the Legend @ 6:08 via pin [**]

– From TNA Against All Odds 2009: Champion Sting vs. Brother Ray vs. Kurt Angle vs. Brother Devon @ 14:35 via pin [**½]

– From Impact Wrestling 2.04.20: Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr defeated Jake & Dave Crist @ 8:20 via pin [**½]

Pagano vs. Luster the Legend : Adam is at ringside. Luster attacks at the bell, and works over Pagano in the corner. Pagano fires back, but Luster quickly cuts him off and covers for 2. Pagano sloppily counters back, hits a neck breaker and blockbuster. The cutter follows and Pagano then hits a suicide dive. Back in and Luster cuts him off and follows with a suicide dive. He follows with strikes on the floor, and back in, Luster delivers chops. The head butt connects and they trade strikes. Luster hits more head butts and a suplex for 2. Luster dumps him, and follows with strikes. He rolls him back in and Pagano fires back and hits a bulldog. The air raid crash follows for the win. Pagano defeated Luster the Legend @ 6:08 via pin [**] The match was a bit lackadaisical and rough at times, but at least the crowd was into Pagano.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Fallah Bahh. Gaby has to find him, goes looking for him and questions members of the roster and finally finds him napping. Bahh loves to nap when he’s not wrestling, but also plays video games and loves movies. His favorite games is Street Fighter, was always into wrestling and identified with the big guys. They always had confidence and he lacked that growing up. He has some fans telling him that he inspires him, which means a lot to him. His journey has had ups and downs, but he’s focused on weight loss right now. He’s putting in the work, and making it a lifestyle. He has pets, and his has a dog and two rabbits (Bundertaker & Kane). He’s also a big food nerd and loves trying different foods from around the world. He’s eaten duck fetus, which is a Phillipino food he was tricked into eating at first. Fallah Bahh is a wonderfully nice lad.

Champion Sting vs. Brother Ray vs. Kurt Angle vs. Brother Devon : This was in the middle of the Main Event Mafia angle, with the story being that Mafia injured Joe & AJ, which is why Team 3D is in this. The angle was that Team 3D, as a unified force, could possibly win the title, because they were teasing issues between Angle & Sting. The match was far from bad, just really solid and a bit bland which as a PPV main event, came across as a disappointment. The match was a chance for TNA to change the belt onto Angle without jobbing out Sting. They opted not to do that, which was questionable because Sting was pretty beaten up at this point. Again, it was fine. Champion Sting vs. Brother Ray vs. Kurt Angle vs. Brother Devon @ 14:35 via pin [**½]

Jake & Dave Crist vs. Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr : Fulton I& Wagner’s son are at ringside. Dave and Wagner begin, locking up as Wagner works the arm. he takes Dave down, kicks him in the head and follows with rights. Dave fires back, but runs into a powerslam. Jake tags in, Wagner delivers strikes and chops, Jake cuts him off until Wagner hits another clothesline and follows with a cutter for 2. Daga tags in, they work into counters and Jake follows with the DVD, Daga pops up and he hits a DVD. On the floor and Daga is cut off by Dave, back in and Jake covers for 2. Dave in, follows with strikes, Daga counters back and delivers kicks. Tag to Wagner, Jake joins him as Wagner runs wild. Dragon screws for both Jake & Dave, he follows with a German, and Daga joins in for double teams and the brainbuster gets 2 as Dave makes the save. Jake follows with a flurry of kicks, double teams follow on Daga and the double stomp tombstone follows for 2 as Wagner makes the save. Wagner takes out Jake. Hits the cannonball to the floor and the Jay driller gets the win for Daga. Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr defeated Jake & Dave Crist @ 8:20 via pin [**½] This ended up being solid, but felt disjointed and far from smooth at times.

