Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 2.15.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Rascalz defeated Iron Kid, Draztick Boy, & Dinastia @ 4:40 via pin [**¾]

– From TNA Against All Odds 2010: D’Angelo Dinero defeated Ken Anderson @ 15:55 via pin [**]

– From Impact Wrestling 2.11.20: Jordynne Grace defeated Champion Taya @ 17:10 via pin [**½]

The Rascalz vs. Iron Kid, Draztick Boy, & Dinastia : This is lucha runs, and as you’d expect started off with fast paced action. They kept the pace quick, as the Rascalz utilized strong team work and took control of things until Draztick Boy made a fun comeback, leading to the lucha lads taking control and running wild until Trey took control. It broke down, we got superkicks and dives until the Raascalz ran wild and rriple teamed Draztick Boy for the win. The Rascalz defeated Iron Kid, Draztick Boy, & Dinastia @ 4:40 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but felt criminally short, I wanted more.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Johnny Swinger. Swinger was in non-gimmick mode, talking about his history in the company and feels he’s done more in his career than he ever thought. He’s having fun and loves working with this new generation. He loves the roster in Impact, praises the women as well and has nothing but kind words for everyone. It’s a business and he doesn’t take needles risks, and sticks with what works. He’s a gym rat, loves training and feels he was born to be a pro wrestler. Swinger says the Mexican food did a number on him on this tour, and is looking to get back to his “Swing Man” diet in the US.

D’Angelo Dinero vs. Ken Anderson : This was the Finals of the 8 Card Stud Tournament, with the winner earning a TNA World Title shot. The match was OK at best, but failed as a main event as it was an overall sloppy demonstration of how TNA didn’t really know what they’re doing at the time. I appreciate the attempt to push not one but two new guys to shake up their main event scene, but they didn’t deliver in the spot and the reality was that the scene was actually shaken up just two months prior by Christopher Daniels & Desmond Wolfe, who were both WAAAAAAAAAAY better wrestlers than these two guys, with all due respect. D’Angelo Dinero defeated Ken Anderson @ 15:55 via pin [**]

Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Jordynne Grace : Bravo is at ringside. Taya attacks at the bell, delivers strikes and clotheslines and Bravo then chokes out Grace. Taya follows with the double knees, and celebrates. Post break and Taya is still in control laying the boots to Grace. Bravo chokes her out again, more boots by Taya and Grace finally fires back, posts Taya and follows with a German as Taya powders. Suicide dive by Grace, she heads up top and Bravo shoves her off as Taya follows with ground and pound. More bullshit from Bravo, and Taya follows with kicks. Grace fires back, knee strike by Taya but she runs into a spinebuster. They trade, Grace takes control and follows with a slam and another. The Michinoku driver follows for 2. They work to the apron, knee strike by Taya. She follows with kicks and powerbombs Grace onto the steps. Taya looks for a countout, and then works her over on the floor. Taya takes her to the ramp, and hits road to Valhalla. Taya back in to look for the countout, but Grace makes her way back in as Taya covers for 2. Taya heads up top, Grace pulls her down and then hits a muscle buster for 2. Taya fights of the Grace driver and counters into an arm bar. Grace fights, and counters into a crossface. Bravo pulls her to the ropes right in front of the ref. Vader bomb by Grace, Grace follows but Bravo pulls the ref to the floor. Grace attacks, Taya accidentally spears Bravo and Grace hits a clothesline. Grace up top, Bravo covers up Taya so Grace sentons onto him and the Grace driver finishes it. Jordynne Grace defeated Champion Taya @ 17:10 via pin [**½] Taya’s record breaking reign comes to an end as she finally gets her comeuppance after a year of “heel bullshit” title matches where she somehow would escape with the championship. They told a good story, and I get why they booked it the way they did, but I feel both women are so very talented that I just wanted to see a great wrestling match with out all of the bullshit I have had to sit through for the last year. Hopefully Grace ‘s run can start delivering those great matches. As an overall package, I found it to be solid.

