Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 2.29.20  

– Mahabali Shera defeated Dez @ 5:10 via pin [*½]

– From TNA Against All Odds 2012: Champion Austin Aries defeated Alex Shelley @ 14:25 via submission [***¾]

– From Impact Wrestling 2.25.20: Tessa Blanchard defeated Champion Ace Austin @ 10:15 via DQ [***]

Mahabali Shera vs. Dez : Dez used his speed early on, with the hit and move offense dumping Shera. Shera quickly cut off the dive and slammed Dez to the apron. That allowed him to take the heat and pick up near falls. Things dramatically slowed here as Shera grounded the action and mauled him. Dez eventually escaped, picked up the pace and then got cut off. He battled back, until the finish saw Shera hit sky high for the win. Mahabali Shera defeated Dez @ 5:10 via pin [*½] It’s 2020 and Mahabali Shera is still a horrible professional wrestler, thanks for nothing Sony Six.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Ace Austin. Austin says the inspiration behind his character is partly inspired by Gambit, but was also something he thought up as a kid. Getting gear made is his biggest issue at times, even above travel. He’s had wardrobe malfunctions, one time wrestling in jeans because his legs had a breakout on them and the jeans got shredded. He covered it well enough, but it was terrifying as it was for TV. He was made t be a wrestler, and did theater in school. He loves performing and being in front of a crowd. His debut was last minute as he was the sound guy that night. For aspiring wrestlers, they should get in cars, ride with vets and talk but also listen. It’s all about who you know, and always going to shows even if not booked.

Champion Austin Aries vs. Alex Shelley : It took five matches to get there, but we finally had some quality wrestling on this PPV. And honestly, it should be no surprise that it came from Alex Shelley and Austin Aires. This was simply a very good close to great match that featured Aries working on the neck of Shelley, and Shelley doing a great job of selling, but not overselling. This was a great PPV showcase of both men, featuring great counters, near falls and most importantly of all, the finally got the crowd into the match. After a great effort, Aries got the win with some knee strikes to the head, the brain buster and finally locking on the Last Chancery for the decisive victory. It is about time they brought Shelley back and got he and Aries together on PPV, because they delivered as many thought and hoped that they would. Great work by both men, and honestly, I wish we would get more of this feud. Champion Austin Aries vs. Alex Shelley @ 14:25 via submission [***¾]

X-Division Title Match: Champion Ace Austin vs. Tessa Blanchard : Ace attacks, but Tessa cradles him for 2. They work into counters as Tessa hits the draping code breaker for 2. Tessa then cradles him for 2. Ace then cuts her off with backbreakers. Post break and Tessa fires back until Ace cuts her off with a spin kick for 2. He grounds things, working a modified bow and arrow into an STF. He follows with grounded elbow strikes, and the belly to back suplex gets 2. Ace follows with strikes, Tessa answers as they trade. Ace follows with the knee strike and that gets 2. he follows with more strikes, Tessa counters back and she delivers strikes and follows with the head scissors, a suicide dive and back in, Ace cuts her off with a complete shot variation and covers for 2. He grounds her, working the back and keeping control. He chokes her out in the corner, delivers chops and strikes but Tessa fires back until Ace cuts her off with kicks to the back. The dragon sleeper follows, Tessa fights to the ropes, escapes and follows with strikes and chops. counters the buzzsaw DDT and Tessa counters the fold, hits a clothesline, RANA and DDT. Taya attacks for the DQ, beats down Tessa and the show ends.Tessa Blanchard defeated Champion Ace Austin @ 10:15 via DQ [***] The Sacrifice match was better, this one was good but had the completely flat finish and the post match attack had next to no heat to it.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 96. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook talk the latest news (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More), review this week’s AEW vs. NXT TV, & preview WWE Elimination Chamber. The show is approximately 90-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More): 2:00

* AEW Dynamite (3.04.20) Review: 22:00

* NXT (3.04.20) Review: 48:45

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:03:25

* WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: 1:07:55 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

