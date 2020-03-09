Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.07.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ace Austin defeated Fallah Bahh @ 4:25 via pin [**]

– From TNA Against All Odds 2012: Champion Bobby Roode defeated Jeff Hardy, Bully Ray and James Storm via pin @ 15:08 [*½]

– From Impact Wrestling 3.03.20: Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated Taya @ 15:15 via pin [***¼]

Ace Austin vs. Fallah Bahh : Austin attacks with kicks, but Bahh quickly cuts him off, working into counters and hitting a running high dross and leg drop. Austin avoids the charge, posts him and works the crab in the ropes. Austin controls with kicks and strikes, and grounds Bahh as he “cuts” his foot with his laminated card. Bahh Bahhs up and hits a splash. The running ass attack and Samoan drop follows for 2. The banzai drop is countered as Bahh misses. The disaster kick and fold finishes it. Ace Austin defeated Fallah Bahh @ 4:25 via pin [**] This was ok, but way too short. I’d love to see them get 10-minutes on Impact or a special in the future as I think they could have a good and fun match.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Dez. Dez jokes about being worn down by his recent travel schedule. He’s a picky eater, but is trying to branch out. He’s been trying chriotherapy recently to help in his recovery process. He also frequents a chiropractor, praises his doctor and puts over chiropractic adjusting. Dez is a big gamer and plays with his wife as well as take special date nights with her. He’s not a big Valentine’s day fan, and feels you should do special things on the regular. He loves binging on Netflix with his wife and loves murder mysteries. The Rascalz love to have fun, and are loving Impact.

Champion Bobby Roode vs. Jeff hardy vs. Bully Ray vs. James Storm : I had high hopes for the main event, and if they could put together a strong match, this would have been one of TNA’s better PPVs in some time. Well, hope floats and so does shit, and in my opinion the main event did not deliver. I will not say that they dogged it, they worked hard, but hard work doesn’t always mean quality, and I just do not feel that things clicked well. Add in the fact that the crowd largely did not care about anyone other than Hardy, and the match had issues. There were some fun moments, but the match to me never got out of second gear, and that is a shame. But that wasn’t the worst problem, it was the whole finish, which was a perfect example of classic TNA. We have multiple ref bumps, phantom pins, and then the end, which featured Roode pissing Sting (the special ref) off by spitting on him, leading to him missing Roode with the belt and laying out Hardy with the title. Think something similar to Summerslam 1997, only this won’t draw money. So Sting levels hardy, and then after NOT counting the pins for Bully Ray and Hardy, he “reluctantly” counts the pin for Roode, while yelling for Jeff to get up. It makes no sense for him to count the pin when he didn’t earlier, but the bigger issues is that judging by the TV and the end here, we were still building to Roode vs. Sting. In 2012. This was not a good way to end the PPV, and really hurt the show overall in my opinion; it was bad and a baffling choice to showcase here. Bobby Roode defeated Jeff Hardy, Bully Ray and James Storm via pin @ 15:08 [*½]

Impact World Title Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya : Bravo is at ringside. Taya talks shit as Tessa attacks. Tessa takes early control, until Taya cuts her off with strikes. Tessa quickly battles back, but Taya dumps her following a Bravo distraction. Post break and Taya is in control, working the heat on Tessa. I love when Taya isn’t bogged down by cliché heel blushed because she has a great presence and control when she takes over. Tessa battles back, posting Taya and following wit a dive but Taya quickly ends that bullshit and hits the curb stomp for 2. Tessa counters back with the cutter, they trade center ring and Tessa hits a RANA, backstabber and covers for 2. Taya cuts her off with the spear, knee strike and Taya gets frustrated. The finish saw Tessa hit a powerbomb and superkick until Taya countered into a double stomp for a near fall. they worked into counters, Bravo get taken out and the buzzsaw DDT put Taya away. Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated Taya @ 15:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, they cut out almost all of the usual Taya/Bravo bullshit that usually drags things down and it was enjoyable.

