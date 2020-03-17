Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.14.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trey defeated Dave Crist @ 5:50 via pin [**¼]

– From TNA Lockdown 2009: Team 3D defeated Beer Money @ via pin [***¼]

– From Impact Wrestling 3.10.20: Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Lacey Ryan @ 7:10 via pin [**½]

2.30 Trey vs. Dave Crist : They lockup and work into counters until Trey hits a springboard arm drag. Dave quickly cuts off the dive and shoots Trey to the buckles and cradles him for 2. He controls with chops, and talks some shit before choking out Trey in the corner as the slam follows for 2. Dave grounds things, delivering strikes until Trey counters back with a knee strike. Try trips him up, hits a 619 and follows with the basement dropkick for 2. Dave battles back with the cutter for 2. They work up top and Trey counters out into cheeky nandos, and a 619. The meteora finishes it. Trey defeated Dave Crist @ 5:50 via pin [**¼] This was am OK little outing, but really lacked any sort of fire or sense of urgency.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Acey Romero. Acey says that in 2020, he’s looking to lean up a bit and says it’s going well. He is doing it for his overall health, and feels he’s gotten too big. He wants to be a better version of himself. He thinks being a nice person is an important thing, and hates bullies. Acey wants to be a role model and feels that starts with loving yourself & just do the best for you. He loves wrestling and also loves proving people wrong in life and wrestling. Acey loves gaming and just got into it. He games with Havok & Sami, and digs watching Impractical Jokers. Mainly he focuses on working out and food prep these days. Acey actually hates traveling, but loves going places. He used to be afraid of flying and has finally gotten used to it. He closes by thanking his fans.

Team 3D vs. Beer Money : This was a Philly Street Fight for with IWGP tag team champions Team 3D vs. TNA Tag team champions Beer Money. This was a good match, one of the best on a poor card with a real ECW vibe (in a good way) to it. The finish was a bit flat, but Beer Money worked their asses off while the Dudley’s were smart enough to work within themselves and delivered an overall fun outing. Team 3D defeated Beer Money @ via pin [***¼]

Open Challenge: Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Lacey Ryan : Madison Rayne is at ringside. They go power vs. power to begin, with Grace taking early control and press slamming Evans. Evans stuns Grace’s arm of the ropes and that allows her to take control. She targets the arm, working an arm bar, but Grace quickly escapes, runs wild and the Vader bomb gets 2. Evans battles back, picking up a near fall. She heads up top and Grace cuts that off, and follows with a muscle buster for 2. They trade until Evans hits a Finlay roll and frogs splash for 2. Grace quickly counters back ands the Grace driver finishes it. Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Lacey Ryan @ 7:10 via pin [**½] They gave Evans a lot here, and this was an overall solid and competitive outing. Evans did well for herself and would like to see her get another shot, she has a good look and potential.

