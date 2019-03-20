Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trey defeated Daga @ 8:00 via pin [***]

– From Victory Road 2012: Kurt Angle defeated Jeff Hardy @ 19:57 via pin [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Trey vs. Daga : They lock up and work into counters. Daga looks to work the arm, Trey escapes and works a side headlock. They trade shoulder tackles and Daga follows with a dropkick. He follows with strikes, but Trey follows with a RANA and dropkick. Daga powders and hits a RANA on the floor. Back in and Daga cuts him off with a GTS and lariat for 2. Daga follows with chops, and then a running uppercut and boot for 2. Trey fights off the German and hits the dropkick. They trade strikes, but Trey trips him up and follows with an enziguri. The slingshot neck breaker then gets 2. Trey misses a kick and Daga hits the German follows for 2. He takes Trey up top, Trey fights him off and hits cheeky nandos and a 619. Meteora finishes Daga. Trey defeated Daga @ 8:00 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match. I’d love to see Impact use Daga more in the future.

– We go around the ring with Konnan. Konnan says that Josh putting over his podcast got him to appear. He doesn’t party as hard as he used to, and now focuses on work. He says WCW was a wild time back in the day. Konnan says you have to be careful these days while partying in public due to social media. He’s busier these days due to doing so many different things. He lives in San Diego now, but grew up in Miami and still loves it. He played multiple sports growing up, and boxed in the Navy. He then got into wrestling, and got a big push right away. Konnan says he still has a big passion for wrestling, but hates the politics. He closes by putting over the scene in Mexico.

Kurt Angle vs. Jeff Hardy : They circle, lock up and to the corner they go and Angle breaks clean. Lock up again, side headlock by Jeff. Off the ropes and a shoulder block by Jeff. Angle rolls to the floor, and doesn’t look happy. Back in, headlock again by Jeff. Off the ropes, and a shoulder block again by Jeff, Angle to the floor. Angle back in, lock up and a headlock again by Jeff. Angle escapes, hammerlock applied. Jeff reverses, snap mare by Angle and into a chinlock. Jeff with the reversal, and then one by Angle into a side headlock. Jeff reverses into a hammerlock but eats an elbow by Angle. Rights follow, off the ropes and a knee to the gut by Jeff. Boots by Jeff, eye rake by Angle and then rights follow. Angle continues to work the leg, a whip to the corner and Jeff with the head scissors to counter. Basement dropkick sends Angle to the barricade. Ax handle follows, and Jeff then slams Angle to the apron. Back to the barricade, and Angle rolls back into the ring. Angle catches Jeff on the way in, lays the boots to him and then follows with rights. Atomic drop by Jeff, a basement dropkick and then a cover for 2. Angle to the floor, Jeff follows and they brawl at ringside. Angle slammed onto a chair, and then whipped into the steps knees first ala Foley. Jeff moves the steps, runs and EATS barricade as Angle sidesteps him. Angle back into the ring for a bow, and he seems very proud of himself. Angle to the floor now and works over the leg of Jeff. Back into the ring and Angle covers Jeff for 2. Angle stalks Jeff, lays the boots to him again, picks him up and hits a suplex for 2. Angle with the rear headlock, shitty camera work catching Angle talking to Jeff, come on guys. Jeff battles back, elbows out, but runs into an overhead belly to belly suplex. Angle covers for 2. Rights by Jeff, off the ropes and a boot by Jeff. A clothesline follows and both men are down. They battle to their feet, trade rights and then clotheslines by Jeff. Flying forearm by Jeff, a whip to the corner, back elbow by Jeff and then the whisper in the wind connects for 2. Jeff sets, kick, twist of fate countered and a German by Angle. Angle with the hands locked and hits a second, and then gets the third and Jeff is down. Angle up, stalks Jeff, Angle slam countered and Jeff with the twist of fate on Angle! Jeff up top now, SWANTON is stopped as Angle runs up the ropes and suplexes Jeff to the mat, and covers for 2. Straps are down and the ankle lock is applied. Jeff escapes, sidesteps Angle, who hits the post and then the second twist of fate connects and Jeff covers for a very close 2. Angle to the floor, Jeff now follows. Boot by Angle, beats down Jeff but Jeff fights back and slams Angle to the steel steps. Angle rolled back in, Jeff up top…SWANTON stopped as Angle runs up, but knocked back down. SWANTON EATS KNEES! Angle is busted open, hits the Angle slam and covers for a close 2! Angle is amazed that Jeff kicked out. Angle now tries to choke out Jeff with his own armband, and the ref stops that. Angle slam countered, third twist of fate connects and both men are down. They get to their feet, clotheslines by Jeff. Mule kick by Jeff, up top again and SWANTON connects (crushed him actually), Jeff covers and then Angle reverses, grabs the ropes and gets the pin. Kurt Angle defeated Jeff Hardy @ 19:57 via pin [***¾] This was a very good match, the best on the PPV in fact. Jeff and Kurt always worked well together, and delivered here, even if the finish was a bit flat.

From Impact 3.15.19 : We see Killer Kross carrying Impact out to the ring and Impact is still in a neck brace. Kross has a cinder block and chair. Security arrives by Kross kills them. he grabs thee cinder block and looks to finish off Impact, grabs the chair, but Taya arrives with Cage. Taya tries to make the save, covering up Impact. Cage watches on as Taya attacks Kross. Cage makes the save and works over Kross with the chair, running him off. Taya hugs cage, crying and thanking him… and LOW BLOWS HIM. Impact kips up and takes off the neck brace. IT’ S A TRAP. He hits moonlight drive and follows with ground and pound. The running knee strike follows and Impact lays thee cinder block on Cage’s face and grabs the chair, smashing Cage’s face. Kross is smiling in the background as the happy couple kisses. While it’s easy to say you saw it coming, it was still a very good and well executed angle that played off the booking of the story well.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 4. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by long time podcasting partner Steven Cook Jr III. On the show, the guys discuss Kurt Angle & Kofi Kingston’s road to WrestleMania, NXT talents getting to work in EVOLVE & other places, Harlem Heat going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and close out discussing the excitement for WrestleMania weekend. The show is approximately 60 minutes long. Intro

Kurt Angle – 3:30

Kofi Kingston – 8:22

NXT Talents Working Evolve & Other Places – 16:40

Harlem Heat & The WWE Hall of Fame – 29:45

WrestleMania Weekend Excitement – 38:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher