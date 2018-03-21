Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.17.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rohit Raju defeated Stone Rockwell @ 7:25 via pin [**¼]

– From TNA Destination X 2010: Kaz won @ 13:00 [***½]

– From Impact (3.15.18): Taya vs. Rosemary went to a double countout @ 7:25 [***]

Rohit Raju vs. Stone Rockwell : Rockwell’s character is that he is an action adventurer. They hake hands and we’re friends to begin. Raju attacks with kicks and strikes. He then follows with jumping knee strikes, and covers for 2. Raju lays in more leg kicks; Rockwell hides behind the ref, and then catches a high cross and hits a back breaker. Rockwell follows with rights, and lays the boots to Raju. Raju fights back with a head scissors, covering for 2. He misses a charge; Rockwell follows with more rights and tosses him across the ring. Raju fires up with strikes, but Rockwell cuts him off with a senton, covering for 2. Rockwell heads up top, slowly, stopping at the second rope. He tells Raju not to move, so Raju attacks and pulls him to the mat. Raju lays in a series of kicks and knees, covering for 2. The tornado DDT gets 2. Rockwell hits a Samoan drop, but Raju counters into a crucifix for the win. Rohit Raju defeated Stone Rockwell @ 7:25 via pin [**¼] This was an ok little match, with Raju picking up the win. They’ve been experimenting wit he & Singh on the Twitch and One Night Only shows before bringing them up to Impact regularly.

– We go around the ring with Jake Crist. Crist is all about his wife and kids, and also loves running his wrestling school. Hem Sami, & Dave are living the dream together. Crist isn’t a big TV guy, because he has no time to commit to a TV show. He loves his Cincinnati sports, and likes playing basketball. He and Dave grew up watching wrestling with their father, and that’s how they fell in love with it. Crist just wants to be a good person and feels the company is filled with them.

#1 Contender’s Ladder Match: Kazarian vs. Daniels vs. Amazing Red vs. Brian Kendrick : To win, they have to climb the ladder for the contract, which will make them the #1 contender for the X-Division Title. The bell sounds and Kendrick is tossed and Red and Kaz work over Daniels. Red and Kendrick to the floor, and then Kaz and Daniels go to the floor. Red takes the time to alert air traffic control with a cool spinning plancha. Kendrick brings in the ladder already and he and Kaz brawl. To the floor they go as Red and Daniels now look to climb. Red slides under the ladder and then dropkicks it into Daniels’ face. Kendrick tosses him to the floor, climbs, but red back in and pulls him off. Kendrick slams him to the corner, kicks him in the face and then Kaz misses Kendrick and lands on the ladder. Ouch. Kendrick and Daniels brawl, STO by Daniels. He grabs the ladder, and it is time for the TERRY FUNK NECK TIE~! Red then gets a drop toehold and Daniels eats ladder. Red and Kendrick alone in the ring now, Red tossed to the floor and now Kendrick attacks Kaz. He grabs the ladder, puts it between the ring and barrier to make a nice landing pad and then battles with Kaz. Kaz then gutbusters Kendrick onto the ladder. Kaz now laid on the ladder and Daniels gets the SPLIT LEGGED MOONSAULT~! Daniels stands on the ladder to celebrate and Red gets a RANA and sends Daniels to the floor! Kaz and Red battle in the ring, up top of the ladder they go and Kendrick shoves the ladder and Kaz crotches himself as Red lands gut first on the ropes. Daniels slams Kaz into the ladder, and then as Daniels misses the ladder shot, Kaz gets a slingshot leg drop onto Daniels, who was on the ladder. Daniels lays on the ladder in the corner, Kendrick back in and kicks Kaz. He has another ladder, and Kaz smashes the ladder into Kendrick. Red kicks the ladder into Kaz, Daniels decapitates Red with a clothesline and props a ladder in the corner. Slams Rd onto it, and then rights to Kaz. Tries a suplex, and Kendrick nails them with another ladder. Sets it up, climbs, Kaz cuts him off and then Daniels backdrops Kaz onto the ladder in the corner. Enziguri by Kendrick to Daniels. As Kendrick goes to climb, he gets tossed off into another ladder. Kaz then POWERBOMBS Daniels onto the ladder in the corner! Kaz climbs, as does Kendrick. They trade rights, and then pull each other off. Red back in, dropkick to Kendrick in the corner, and then charges, but gets tossed to the floor. Kaz and Kendrick trade rights, a kick by Kaz, counters sliced bread and looks to climb. Daniels is up, stunner by Red on Kaz. SLICED BREAD by Kendrick on Red! DVD by Daniels on Kendrick! Right by Red to Daniels, gets another ladder and sets it up with the other one. Daniels and Red climb, URANAGE OFF OF THE LADDER BY DANIELS! Daniels traps Red in the ladder, Kaz springboards onto the ladder, knocks of Kendrick, Daniels up and Kaz dumps him off as he hung on the ladder. Kendrick tries to grab the contract, but Kaz knocks him off and grabs it for the win! Kaz won @ 13:00 [***½] This was a very good match, with a string lay out and pacing as well as all of the fun high spots you’d expect.

Taya vs. Rosemary : Rosemary spears Taya at the bell and lays in strikes. Taya powders and Rosemary hits an apron cannonball. Back in and the high cross follows. Rosemary misses a charge, allowing Taya to fight back with arm drags and strikes. Taya misses corner knees and Rosemary hits a German. Rosemary bites Taya, but Taya hits a double stomp and cuts her off. Taya follows with kicks, but Rosemary fires back, only to be taken down. Taya lays in strikes, Rosemary answers but Taya sets her up top. Taya follows with rights, fights of the tarantula and slam Rosemary down. Taya works an STF variation, but Rosemary fights to the ropes. Rosemary fires up with strikes, Taya cuts her off and hits a curb stomp. Taya heads up top and misses the moonsault. Rosemary hits a running knee strike, and hits the Cactus clothesline and both spill to the floor. We get a double countout. Taya vs. Rosemary went to a double countout @ 7:25 [***] This was a good back and forth match, with a great sense of urgency and aggression. It was also smartly played to kick off their new feud without giving away a winner.

– They brawl up the ramp and Taya hits the road to Valhalla on the stage.

– End Scene.

