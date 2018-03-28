Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.24.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rosemary defeated Amber Nova @ 5:50 via pin [**]

– From Impact (3.22.18): X-Division Champion Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju @ 11:30 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Rosemary vs. Amber Nova : They stall to begin. Rosemary goozles her right away, but Nova fires back with rights; Rosemary yells at her and scares her away and follows with a backdrop suplex. She lays the boots to her, and Nova bails to the floor. Nova now begs off, and Rosemary teases red wedding, but Nova counters with a neck breaker for 2. She lays the boots to Rosemary, but Rosemary works the tarantula. Nova works a head scissors, slams Rosemary to the buckles but Rosemary battles back with a suplex. Rosemary misses a charge, and Nova grounds the action and tries to work a choke. Rosemary counters out into a Samoan drop. Rosemary follows with strikes, and a clothesline. The head kick follows and Rosemary hits the corner splash. The suplex follows for 2. Nova counters back with a northern lights suplex for 2. Rosemary hits the spear, and red wedding follows for the win. Rosemary defeated Amber Nova @ 5:50 via pin [**] This was ok, Nova’s work is still really clunky, but Rosemary did her best.

– We go around the ring with Dave Crist. Crist likes dogs, he and his wife both have a dog and they don’t get along that well. He doesn’t have kids yet, and got engaged on Halloween. He enjoys going to concerts, but likes to be a homebody and built a gym at home. His wrestling school with Jake & Sami is 5-minutes from his house. They want all of their students to be good people. They have 14-20 students right now, and has students living with him. They talk about why Dave thinks Ohio is great, and it is mainly due to the good people there. Josh is moving to Ohio soon, so they bond over that.

– We get a throwback from TNA No Surrender 2012, with Bully Ray vs. James Storm. Bully Ray defeated James Storm @ 13:00 via pin [**¼]. Unfortunately this was not the quality of match I think most expected, with the stalling, ok action at best, and then ref bumps (good old TNA there) and finally a run in finish. This was disappointing and a poor choice for the throwback match.

X-Division Champion Matt Sydal vs. Rohit Raju : Spiritual Advisor Josh Mathews is out with Sydal. They lock up to begin. Sydal looks to outwrestle Raju early on, and grounds the action. Raju escapes and picks up the pace, taking Sydal down and covering for 2. Sydal cuts him off with a spin kick, and then follows with kicks. He applies the Muta lock, continuing to control. Raju escapes, follows with strikes and hits a neck breaker for 2. Post break, and Sydal cuts off Raju and hits the standing moonsault for 2. They trade kicks; Raju sweeps the leg and follows with corner attacks, covering for 2. Raju continues to attack with strikes, and gets another cover for 2. Sydal follows with a head kick, covering for 2. They trade strikes and kicks again, but Sydal hits a German for 2. Sydal up top now, the shooting star is cut off. Raju follows him up, but Sydal hits a sunset bomb. The hooting star press finishes it. X-Division Champion Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju @ 11:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with Raju getting to look competitive, which is good for him, but not for Sydal. Unfortunately the match had no real sense of urgency and the crowd was largely dead. The main issue is that you do the big reveal last week with Mathews, and then have Sydal working too evenly with a guy who is basically a job guy right now. One week later there is nothing special with Sydal, just a wacky mask and Mathews pacing around ringside.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”