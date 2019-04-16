Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 4.13.19

– The Deaners defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 7:10 via pin [**¼]

– From Lockdown 2010: Champion AJ Styles vs. The Pope D’Angelo Dinero @ 15:45 via pin [***½]

– From Impact 4.12.19: Moose defeated Wentz @ 8:35 via pin [**½]

The Deaners (Cody & Jake) vs. Desi Hit Squad (Singh & Singh) : No Raju doethe DHS this time. Singh and Cody begin. Singh looks to take control, working a side headlock. The shoulder tackle follows, but Cody cuts him off with ground and pound. Jake tags in and starts tossing Singh around. Double teams follow, and Cody covers for 2. More double teams follow, and Jake covers for 2. The Deaners continue to control until they get run together. They then clear the ring and then Gama distracts Cody, allowing Singh to hit a neck breaker for 2. Double teams follow, as Singh gerunds Cody. The running boot gets 2 for Singh. He other Singh tags in and maintains control until Cody hits s desperation clothesline. Tag to Jake and he runs wild, and the powerbomb follows for 2. It breaks down, Cody tosses a Singh and Cody hits a suicide dive. Singh hits the back stabber on Jake and the flatliner gets 2. Jake fires back, and the double team hellevator finishes it. The Deaners defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 7:10 via pin [**¼] This was an ok match as the Desi Hit Squad remains a barely passable tag team. The Deaners are signed and are a fun short-term act, but the real score is Jake Something. He’s a big, athletic dude, who is really starting to break out on the indies and has a ton of potential.

– We go around the ring with Madison Rayne. Rayne gives Josh some shit to start us off as he mocks her for being back, again. They promote her new shirt, and Rayne says she prefers to be alone and admits to being messy. Rayne loves coming to Canada, but wants to wrestle in Mexico. She thinks the knockouts division is great, and wants to work with them all and praises their work. She loves the locker room and their hunger and evolution.

Champion AJ Styles vs. The Pope D’Angelo Dinero : This was a very good match that was completely carried by Styles, and while Pope worked hard, he just never came off as a main event guy the company wanted him to be. It’s an enjoyable match with a lame/shit finish the company used to be known for as Styles stole a pen from a cameraman, stabbed Pope in the eyes, and then won. Nobody gets over with bullshit like that, Champion AJ Styles vs. The Pope D’Angelo Dinero @ 15:45 via pin [***½]

Moose vs. Wentz : Trey & Dez are at ringside. Moose overpowers Wentz to begin, slaps him around and Wentz fights back with a RANA, and dumps him. Moose catches the moonsault but gets posted. Back in and Wentz hits running uppercuts until Moose hits dropkicks. He then lays in chops, and then strikes. Moose is in control, tossing Wentz across the ring. More chops from Moose, and he then steps on his face. Moose chokes out Wentz, and then dumps him. He follows, lays in more chops, and looks for an apron bomb but Wentz fights that off, and Moose trips him up. Moose rolls him back in but Wentz hits a dive and wipes him out. Back in and Wentz hits dropkicks, a knee strike, and follows with a flurry and tornillo for 1. The springboard knee follows, but Moose press slams him onto Trey & Dez. Back in and Wentz hits superkicks, but Moose hits the spear for the win. Moose defeated Wentz @ 8:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid opener, with Moose continuing to make the lives of the Rascalz hell.

