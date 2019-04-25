Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 4.20.19  

Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 4.12019

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dez defeated Kongo Kong @ 4:30 via pin [**]

– From Lockdown 2011: Fortune defeated Immortal @ 23:00 via submission [***½]

– From Impact 4.19.19: Madison Rayne defeated Champion Taya @ 1:05 via pin [NR]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Dez vs. Kongo Kong : In an interesting note, they are using a referee that has no legs. Dez attacks with a flurry, but Kong cuts him off. he runs and follows with dropkicks and then a suicide dive. The tope follows, but he bounces off of Kong. The superkick follows, but Kong just tosses him back into the ring. The Samoan drop follows, and Kong starts tossing Dez around. Dez fires back with a hook kick, but Kong hits an overhead belly to belly and senton for 2. Kong climbs the ropes and Dez cuts him off, but Kong knocks him off and then misses a moonsault. Dez cradles him for the win. Dez defeated Kongo Kong @ 4:30 via pin [*½] This was not good, although Dez worked hard and sold his ass off. But Kong taking so much of the match and then losing just because he fucked up and not because of anything Dez did didn’t play well.

– We go around the ring with Cody Deaner. Josh explains why he’s never visited the Deaner compound because he doesn’t do fishing or hunting style things. He discusses working Impact shows and he and Jake signing with Impact. Deaner refuses to show what’s in his fanny pack. When discussing his beard, he doesn’t use beard products, he uses nature’s soap, friction. They joke again about Josh coming to the compound, and Deaner promotes his own shirt, which is not an official Impact shirt. Josh questions Deaner about his beer choices, and they agree to get drunk when Josh visits the compound.

Lethal Lockdown Cage Match: Immortal (Bully Ray, Matt Hardy, Abyss and Ric Flair) vs. Fortune (Kazarian, James Storm, Robert Roode and Daniels) : Kaz and Abyss will begin the match. Kaz attacks at the bell and runs Abyss to the corner. Abyss tosses him away, leaps off the ropes and counters the choke slam, counter, but eats the big boot. Rights by Abyss in the corner, and just beats Kaz down. Kaz tries to fight back, leaps off the top and gets a RANA on Abyss. He then dropkicks Abyss into the cage, and then does it again. Abyss is down, and Kaz chokes him out. The time is up and Hardy is in now for Immortal. Kaz runs wild for a bit on him, Abyss is down and Kaz gets a springboard leg drop onto Hardy. Hardy counters the fade to black, Abyss is up and they double team Kaz. Ice pick by Hardy, Abyss with boots to Kaz while he is in the hold and Immortal is in full control. They continue their beat down on Kaz, Hardy holds Kaz as Abyss delivers rights. Time is up and Daniels is in for Fortune. Daniels runs wild for a bit, slams Hardy into Abyss and then gets the BME on Abyss! Daniels in full control here, flying knee to Hardy and then beats down Abyss in the corner. Daniels and Kaz double team Abyss, kicks to the legs and then the head of Abyss. Kaz now works over Hardy, Daniels over to help as time runs down and Flair is in the match. Crowd hot for Flair, chops for Fortune, low blow to Daniels. Flair and Abyss beat down Kaz, bulldog by Hardy to Daniels and then Flair tosses Kaz into the cage. Immortal is in full control here, Flair directs traffic. Storm is in the match now, BEER SPIT, lung blower to Abyss. He drinks, Flair begs off Storm with the middle finger and breaks the beer bottle on Flair’s head. Flair is busted open, Storm beats his ass and starts to rip his pants apart. Chops and rights by Storm, splashes to Abyss and Hardy in the corner. Fortune has control , rights by Daniels to Flair, Flair flop gets a pop. Flair tries to climb, he gets his pants pulled partly down, and finally Ray is in. Ray in and the momentum swings back to Immortal. Hardy works over Daniels, Flair with chops to Daniels as he gets his pants pulled back up. Roode is ready to get into the match. Immortal beats down Fortune, and Roode is finally in the match. He starts to clean house, and gets the blockbuster on Abyss. Rights to Hardy, Flair with chops, but Roode turns that and chops away at Flair. Backdrop by Roode, and then the BEER MONEY suplex on Ray! The top finally starts to lower as Fortune does the BEER MONEY chant! The top lowers and Fortune starts to get weapons. And now it is weapon-palooza as Fortune beats the shit out of Immortal. Daniels and Kaz SPEAR Abyss through the door of the cage and too the floor. Daniels follows and Hardy runs to the floor. Hardy runs from Daniels, and starts to climb. Daniels follows Hardy to the top of the cage, and Hardy looks freaked now. Daniels and Hardy brawl on top of the cage, Daniels looks for the angels wings, Hardy fights him off. He backdrops Daniels, who almost falls to the floor. Twist of hate by Hardy to Danielson top of the cage, meanwhile Fortune controls the action in the cage. Flair is a complete bloody mess in there. Hardy climbed down, Ray powerbombs Kaz and gets 2. Eight second ride by Storm to Ray gets 2. Kendo stick attack by Flair to Storm, but Roode gets a sloppy spinebuster on Flair. Daniels is up now, and DIVES OFF OF THE CAGE ONTO ABYSS AND HARDY! Roode now gets the figure four on Flair! Ray gets a trashcan and nails Roode to stop that. Ray nails Kaz, and then nails Daniels as he reenters the ring. Ray has the kendo stick and continues to assault Fortune. Flair directs traffic, gets a kendo stick and they continue their attack. Daniels is busted open, ,and Ray talks shit to him as he continues to beat him down. Ray says this is for AJ, and HERE COMES AJ STYLES! AJ in the ring and attacks ray! AJ tosses him to the cage repeatedly, and then hits the PELE! Flair now grabs AJ, but Roode tosses him to the cage. Roode gets an arm bar on Flair, and Flair taps. Fortune defeated Immortal @ 23:00 via submission [***½] I tend to dig these kind of matches, and I liked this one overall. The AJ return was fun, but also really throws off the dynamic, because the faces then got a man advantage. But that nitpick aside, I felt that they had a good plan and delivered a very good main event. They made the ring call to end the show with this match.

– Before the match, Taya runs down Canada and say she left for a reason. She’s decided not to wrestle tonight since she has a title match at Rebellion. Rayne attacks and it’s on.

Non-Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Madison Rayne : The bell rings and Rayne hits a head scissors and Taya powders. Grace attacks and rolls her back into the ring. Rayne cradles her and wins. Madison Rayne defeated Champion Taya @ 1:05 via pin [NR] Not a fan of this at all, or Tessa’s loss to Rayne recently. I get that they are due to distractions, but it feels so lazy to get heat and does nothing for me in terms of building the matches, in fact, I think it really hurts the overall momentum.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 14. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. Today, the guys will preview the 2019 NWA Crockett Cup, Impact Rebellion PPV, & the NJPW Hi No Kuni events. The show is approximately 84-minutes long. * Intro

* NWA Crockett Cup 2019 Preview: 3:20

* Impact Rebellion PPV Preview: 36:00

* NJPW Hi No Kuni Preview: 59:35 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play