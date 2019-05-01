Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 4.27.19  

Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 4.27.019

– The North defeated Rich Swann & El Reverso @ 5:30 via pin [**¾]

– From Lockdown 2011: Jeff Hardy defeated Kurt Angle @ 14:55 via pin [***¾]

– From Impact 4.26.19: Killer Kross defeated The Mack @ 8:00 via submission [**¾]

The North vs. Rich Swann & El Reverso : Alexander overpowers Reverso to begin, but Reverso picks up the pace and tags in Swann. He follows with jabs, and then a dropkick. Swan lays in rights, Page distracts him and that allows Alexander to cut him off. page tags in and works over Swann, grounding the action. Page follows with rights, but Swann hits a superkick and tags in Reverso. He runs wild and gets the cradle for 2. The top rope moonsault follows for 2. Swann tags back in and Alexander fights them off with suplexes. Page in and hits the German for 2. Swann fires back with strikes, runs Alexander into Page and RANAs Page onto Alexander and covers for 2. Reverso tags in, Page cuts him off and tosses him into strikes by Alexander and the double team spinebuster finishes Reverso. The North defeated Rich Swann & El Reverso @ 5:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match with the North looking good.

– We go around the ring with Tessa Blanchard. Tessa is wearing a Madison Rayne shirt and she’s happy to have her back. Tessa is in a good mood, even though she lost a contact. She recently moved to California, but Josh isn’t a fan due to the time zone thing. Tessa is looking for a fresh start with the move. Tessa is thrilled with the knockouts division right now and gets challenged to do 51 pushups, and does it in heels. Beast mode. She makes Ross Foreman apologize to her on his knees for challenging her.

Kurt Angle vs. Jeff Hardy : This was a good match for the first9-minutes or so and then like a lot of Angle matches during this time, picked up down the stretch and delivered a really well done and tremendous closing stretch. Angle was really great during the closing moments. Jeff Hardy defeated Kurt Angle @ 14:55 via pin [***¾]

Killer Kross vs. The Mack : They lock up and Mack follows with arm drags. Kross counters back, and looks for an arm bar but Mack escapes. He follows with strikes, and Kross lays in kicks. They trade and Mack hits a corner splash. Kross cuts him off with a knee strike for 2. Kross lays the boots to him, but Mack battles back with a leg lariat for 2. Mack lays in rights, but Kross hits a big lariat for 2. He lays in rights, Mack fires back and hits sling blade for 2. Mack follows with chops, but Kross hits a boot and head kick, The overhead toss follows. Kross then lays n kicks, talking shit to Mack, and then lays in rights. Mack fires up and hits a German. Kross pops up but runs into an overhead toss for 2. Mack lays in running elbows and kicks, and the cannonball follows. Kross is up and fights off the stunner, but Mack hits a Samoan drop and Kross counters the standing moonsault into a choke and Mack is done. Killer Kross defeated The Mack @ 8:00 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good match, even though the crowd was rather dead.

