Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 5.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Wentz defeated Kongo Kong @ 6:30 via pin [**]

– From Lockdown 2012: Team Garret Bischoff defeated Team Eric Bischoff @ 26:10 via pin [***]

– From Impact 5.03.19: Fenix defeated Eddie Edwards @ 8:05 via pin [**¾]

Wentz vs. Kongo Kong : The ref with no legs is back, much respect to that good brother. They lock up and Kong takes him to the ropes and Kong slams him to the mat. Wentz follows with kicks, and follows with a dropkick. Kong then mows him down. Wentz keeps firing back, but Kong hits a corner splash and cannonball. Kong grounds things, but Wentz fires back with a knee strike but Kong hits a clothesline for 2. Kong again mows him down, and follows with strikes. He stomps on Wentz, but Wentz hits an enziguri and then runs into a powerslam for 2. Kong follows with strikes, and then tosses Wentz across the ring. Wentz hits a back handspring knee strike and follows with a shotgun dropkick and another. Kong hits a slam, but Wentz kicks out and hits the running shooting star press for 1. Kong then knocks him to the floor, follows and rolls him back in. Back in and Kong posts himself and Wentz cradles him for the win. Wentz defeated Kongo Kong @ 6:30 via pin [**] This was ok, with the right guy winning. Thankfully Kong is relegated to XPLOSION these days.

– We go around the ring with Moose. This is like Moose’s 134th time on the show, he’s been on the show more than anyone. Moose claims that Josh keeps tricking him into appearing by telling him it’s a different show. Moose apparently asked out Kiera Hogan, and while she didn’t say no, she also didn’t say yes. Moose is still living in Orlando with no plans of moving right now. He then jokes about asking out Madison right in front of Josh. Moose says he’s taking his fitness more seriously, eating better, and sleeping more. He hopes D’Angelo Williams returns to the company and wrestles again.

Team Garrett Bischoff (Garrett Bischoff/AJ Styles/Austin Aries/Mr. Anderson/Rob Van Dam/) vs. Team Eric Bischoff (Eric Bischoff/Gunner/Bully Ray/Christopher Daniels/Kazarian) : This ended up being good, but only because you had the usual suspects delivering here despite the fact that it had nothing to do with them and was all about Eric and his boy. It was also a match tat they had no faith in and pout it on first hoping that the crowd would be really into it, and they really weren’t Man, fuck the Bischoff/Hogan regime, that time was so bad. Team Garret Bischoff defeated Team Eric Bischoff @ 26:10 via pin [***]

Eddie Edwards vs. Fenix : They shake hands and here we go. They lock up and Edwards grounds things. Fenix counters out and they separate. They work to the ropes and then pick up the pace, Edwards to the floor and he gets Kenny. Fenix cuts him off with a PELE, Edwards gets Kenny again, but doesn’t use him. Fenix hits the dropkick, but Edwards dumps him. Edwards follows with chops, as we see Killer Kross watching on. Back in and Edwards follows with head butts. Fenix battles back with a superkick, strikes, and a crucifix driver for 2. Edwards fights back with the blue thunder bomb for 2. Edwards sees Kross, Fenix fires back, and they trade chops. Fenix scores with the rolling cutter and then gets cut off. The tiger driver gets 2. Kross steals Kenny and then hands him to Edwards. Fenix scores with kicks, and the black fire driver finishes Edwards. Fenix defeated Eddie Edwards @ 8:05 via pin [**¾] The match was more lethargic than you’d expect, but pretty good overall. It also looks to be setting up Edwards vs. Kross.

