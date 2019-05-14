Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 5.11.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Killer Kross defeated Tyson Dux @ 5:50 via submission [**¼]

– From Lockdown 2013: Champions Austin Aries and Bobby Roode defeated Bad Influence & Chavo and Hernandez @ 17:01 via pin [***¾]

– From Impact 5.10.19: Champions LAX defeated Moose & Josh Alexander @ 7:30 via pin [***]

Killer Kross vs. Tyson Dux : Dux looks to strike with Kross, but Kross will have none of that. They lock up and Kross lays in corner strikes. He follows with kicks, and Dux fights him off and flies with a high cross, but Kross catches him and follows with knee strikes. Kross lays in more knee strikes and gets the takedown and cover for 2. Kross stomps away at him and then follows with strikes. He grounds things with a neck crank, and then lays in kicks. Dux tries to fire back, but Kross cuts him off and follows with clotheslines and an XPLODER. Kross just kicks the shit out of him now, and follows with a suplex for 2. Dux hits a desperation jawbreaker, and then attacks the knee. He follows with strikes, dropkicks the knee but Kross transitions into the choke and Dux is done. Killer Kross defeated Tyson Dux @ 5:50 via submission [**¼] This was a fine extended squash for Kross, who made easy work of Dux.

– We go around the ring with Ethan Page. Page has his vlogging camera with him to film the interview. Page puts over his wife and child, and when he’s not wrestling loves his family time. He’s been wrestling for 12-years and discusses running his own promotion in Canada. He says it’s a ton of work and exhausting. He discusses his martial arts background, which his father hated he quit as he wanted him to be Bruce Lee, but Page wanted to be The Rock. Page is a loyal family guy, and they talk about his team with Alexander. He liked teaming with Moose at Rebellion. Page loves End Game, which he just saw. He’s also a Fresh Prince of Bel Air fan. He’s not into sports, but is an avid toy collector.

Tag Team Title Match: Champions Austin Aries and Bobby Roode vs. Bad Influence vs. Chavo and Hernandez : I felt that the match was laid out well to allow all three teams to shine at different times. It was really good as they got about 17-minutes, and with the three way formula were able to keep the action at a high level through out. The local crowd was into this more than anything, largely due to Chavo and Hernandez (which is why they were in there). They didn’t do much between Aries & Roode vs. Daniels & Kazarian; which was by design as that was the next program for the titles. The end saw Roode get the sneaky tag as Chavo was going for the frog splash. He then allowed him to hit it on Daniels, Aries tossed Chavo and Roode got the pin. Champions Austin Aries and Bobby Roode defeated Bad Influence &. Chavo and Hernandez @ 17:01 via pin [***¾]

Champions LAX vs. Moose & Josh Alexander : Alexander and Santana begin. They work into some fun counters, LAX looks for double teams but Alexander runs the together until he gets cut off. Moose tags in and dropkicks Ortiz to the floor. Alexander works him over on the floor and then rolls him back in. Alexander tags in and lays the boots to Ortiz, he and Moose work quick tags and double teams, isolating Ortiz. Ortiz fights back, dumps Alexander but Alexander takes out Santana. Alexander grounds Ortiz with a sleeper, but Ortiz counters with a stunner. Tag to Santana and he runs wild on Alexander until Moose trips him up. Ortiz runs Alexander into Moose, and double teams follow until Moose makes the save and it breaks down. LAX cut off Moose, but Moose keeps fighting and hits go to hell for 2. Moose then accidentally kicks Alexander allowing LAX to run wild with double teams, pinning Alexander. Champions LAX defeated Moose & Josh Alexander @ 7:30 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with Moose & Alexander working well as a team before they eventually fell apart and LAX picked up the win.

