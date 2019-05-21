Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 5.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trey defeated Jake Lander @ 5:12 via pin [**]

– From Sacrifice 2009: X-Division Champion Christopher Daniels vs. Suicide went to a draw @ 17:00 [**]

– From Impact 5.17.19: Rosemary defeated Su Yung @ 8:05 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Trey vs. Jake Lander : They lock up and Jake looks to ground things early. Back to the feet and Trey takes him down and mocks him. He follows with a head scissors and double stomp. The suicide dive connects. Back in and Trey hits the senton atomico and covers for 2. He follows with strikes and chops, but Jake fires back and hits corner boots. The corner splash follows and he covers for 2. Jake grounds the action, but Trey fights to his feet but Jake cuts him of with a knee strike, covering for 2. Trey fires back, hits an enziguri and then hits another enziguri and split legged moonsault for 2. Trey heads up top, gets cut off, but follows with kicks. Jake takes him up top, but Trey slips out and hits Cheeky nandos and a 619.The meteora finishes it. Trey defeated Jake Lander @ 5:12 via pin [**] This was an ok extended squash for Trey, who looked good.

– We go around the ring with Ethan Page (Part II). Page jokes around that they are wearing the same outfits as last week. Page talks about his action figure collection, not wrestling ones; instead they are super hero ones. He does toy photography and admits it’s geeky. His prized possession is a replica Star Lord helmet. He’s love an Iron Man suit. He’s not a sports guy, but feels he’s a good athlete. He says Josh Alexander makes fun of his for his toy collection. Page accuses Josh of loving Alexander more than him.

X-Division Champion Christopher Daniels vs. Suicide : Daniels WAS Suicide and won the title as him but then in order to avoid the obvious ‘Daniels is Suicide’ story he’s now challenging Suicide for his title. Kazarian was playing Suicide here. This was an odd match, with Kazarian having issues masking his usual style and moves to hide that it was him. The match isn’t bad, but awfully disjointed and not as good as you’d expect from these two guys, Chris Sabin arrives for the distraction and Alex Shelley for the interference on Suicide. Daniels rolls him up and wins (The machineguns were adamant in storyline that Daniels was Suicide). Daniels then sees the replay and because he’s an honorable man, didn’t want to win that way. They do a five-minute overtime, it doesn’t get better, and then it ends in a draw. Not bad, just ok, but certainly disappointing considering the talent involved. X-Division Champion Christopher Daniels vs. Suicide went to a draw @ 17:00 [**]

Demon Collar Match: Rosemary vs. Su Yung : This is no DQ, and you win via pin or submission. Rosemary is over huge. They get chained up and here we go. They immediately brawl, with Rosemary tossing Yung around. She takes her up top but Yung fights her off but Rosemary locks on the tarantula. She then hangs Yung with the chain, and back in, Yung drops to the floor and slams Rosemary to the buckles. Yung posts her, and then chokes out Rosemary. She follows with an apron cannonball. Back in and they trade strikes. Yung tries to whip Rosemary with the chain, but Rosemary hits a DDT for 2. Yung fights off the German, hits her with the chain and covers for 2. Yung then sends her to the buckles, and hits the draping pedigree for 2. Yung gets her bloody glove, Rosemary fights her off and avoids the mist but Yung gets the mandible claw. Yung to the ropes and Rosemary mists her, and hits the spear. The TKO/red wedding follows for the win. Rosemary defeated Su Yung @ 8:05 via pin [**½] This was solid and made fine use of the stipulation, but never got out of first gear and never felt particularly violent.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 21. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will break down the WWE Money in the Bank PPV, and then a full preview of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV, discussing the loss of Page vs. PAC, possible surprises, and possible VISA issues looming. The show is approximately 125–minutes long. * Intro

* WWE MITB Review: 3:30

* AEW Double or Nothing Preview: 44:00 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play