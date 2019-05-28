Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 5.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cousin Jake Deaner defeated “Wrecking Ball” Legursky @ 5:50 via pin [**]

– From TNA Sacrifice 2010: The Motor City Machineguns defeated Team 3D & Beer Money @ 13:15 via pin [***]

– From Impact 5.24.19: RVD defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 9:20 via pin [**]

2.00 Cousin Jake Deaner vs. “Wrecking Ball” Legursky : They lock up and shove each other away. They trade strikes, and Legursky hits a corner splash and lariat. He follows with grounded strikes, and then head butts, but misses an elbow drop. Legursky cuts him off and follows with a shoulder tackle off the ropes. Legursky grounds the action, maintaining control. The slam follows for 2. He grounds things again, but Jake escapes with a jawbreaker. He avoids the splash and follows with rights. He takes him down and then follows with a clothesline for 2. Legursky cuts him off with a running cross body for 2. He then gets cut off with a spear and Jake hits the black hole slam for the win. Cousin Jake Deaner defeated “Wrecking Ball” Legursky @ 5:50 via pin [**] This was ok, but didn’t allow Jake to really show off or shine in anyway.

– We go around the ring with Josh Alexander. They discuss his team with Page and Alexander puts him over. Alexander loves basketball, and is a big fan of Vince Carte & Michael Jordan. He’s from Toronto and started wrestling in 2005. He loved Eddie Guerrero, AJ, Joe, & Austin. He says that he and Page compliment each other well, and discusses his broken neck. He was ready to retire, but was miserable, and worked to comeback. He has two kids. He wants to win the tag titles and become the best team in Impact history.

The Motor City Machineguns vs. Team 3D vs. Beer Money : This was a good tag match, with good moving parts, constant action, and all three teams working well together. It was a good match to kick the PPV off with, the crowd was into it and it worked. This was a fun match. The Motor City Machineguns defeated Team 3D & Beer Money @ 13:15 via pin [***]

RVD vs. Tommy Dreamer : They lock up and work into counters, with RVD cradling him for 2. They high five and lock up again. RVD counters out but Dreamer hits a suplex. They high five again, lock up again and RVD grounds things but misses a leg drop as they end in a standoff. They shake hands and Dreamer then cradles him for 2. He follows with strikes, and dumps RVD to the floor. Dreamer follows, and we get some walk and brawl. Back in and RVD cuts him off with a dropkick, and then an apron leg drop. RVD gets a chair, brings it in and uses it to hit the corner dropkick. Dreamer then crotches RVD up top and puts him in the tree of WHOA and dropkicks a chair into his face. RVD fights off the DDT, lays the chair on Dreamer and then misses rolling thunder. The DDT on the chair follows for 2. RVD fights off the piledrive and follows with a leg drop. Dreamer then connects with the piledriver for 2. Dreamer then misses the second rope elbow, landing on a chair. RVD drop toeholds him onto the chair, and hits the frog splash for the win. RVD defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 9:20 via pin [**] This was ok, with both guys working through their signature stuff in slow motion with not much connecting the action or giving it a good flow.

– Post match and The North attack both men. Moose joins in and lights out and Sabu appears to make the save. The ECW vets clear the ring and stand tall, likely setting up a trios match between the six.

