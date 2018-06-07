Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.02.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rohit Raju defeated Sugar Dunkerton @ 6:25 via submission [**½]

– From TNA Sacrifice 2011: Champion Sting defeated RVD @ 12:40 via pin [**½]

– From Impact (5.31.18): Su Yung defeated Champion Allie @ 11:50 [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Rohit Raju vs. Sugar Dunkerton : My man Sugar Dunkerton is back! Dunkerton plays to the crowd, and they lock up. Raju looks to work the arm, but Dunkerton counters out and then Raju escapes and takes him down, forcing Dunkerton to the ropes. They now work a test of strength, with Raju taking early control. Dunkerton fires up and dances around and dips Raju and then drops him and hits a senton. Dunkerton lays in chops, but Raju cuts him off with knee strikes and a sliding kick. Raju follows with a suplex for 2. Dunkerton fights back and hits a double stomp and covers for 1. He lays in rights and chops, and then struts a bit but that allows Raju to attack the arm with a jumping kick. He follows with corner forearms and knees, covering for 2. Raju follows with more rights, but Dunkerton cuts him off with a boot and head butt, covering for 2. He lays in rights and they trade, Dunkerton hits a back elbow and Raju avoids a springboard attack hits a knee strike and crossface and Dunkerton taps. Rohit Raju defeated Sugar Dunkerton @ 6:25 via submission [**½] This was a short and solid match, with Raju showing signs of improvement, and Dunkerton putting in another fun outing.

– Time for Around the Ring with Jimmy Jacobs for the third time. They comment on the last two appearances, and Jacobs says he wasn’t an athlete as a kid, and when he did play, he wasn’t very good, but was scrappy. He really doesn’t watch sports either. He & Josh debate whether or not sports is a work. Jacobs says James Mitchell made him up his jacket game for TV. He then puts over Mitchell huge, and feels the company has made good strides in the last 6-months.

TNA Champion Sting vs. RVD : This was a very Sting vs. RVD in 2011. It wasn’t bad, but it was largely flat and lethargic, while RVD never felt like a real threat to the title. They started slowly, played the hits, and just never got out of first gear. While acceptable in the mid-card, in the main event spot, it highly disappointed. Champion Sting defeated RVD @ 12:40 via pin [**½]

Knockouts Title Last Rites (Casket) Match: Knockouts Champion Allie vs. Su Yung : Allie arrives wearing Rosemary makeup, dressed in black, and her theme transitions into Rosemary’s; I like. Allie attacks at the bell and runs wild on Yung. She’s all fired up and looks to put Yung in the coffin, but Yung fights back and finally cuts her off. Allie fights off being put in the coffin, and Yung looks to choke her out. Yung then beats her down, laying in the boots and tries to roll her into the coffin. Yung now grounds her, working submissions but Allie keeps fighting. She escapes an hits the sliding D, but Yung avoids the second and looks to roll her into the coffin. They fight to the apron and Allie sends Yung to the floor and hits a clothesline off of the apron. Post break, and Allie is working over Yung. Yung finally cuts her off and lays in rights and hits a knee strike. Allie does the Rosemary sit up but Yung lays her out with an uppercut. Yung gets a chair but Allie fights her off and tries to roll her into he coffin, but Yung hits a strike to the throat. Yung gets her glove and Allie hits a chair assisted code breaker. Allie rolls her into the coffin but Yung fights her off from closing it and hits a palm strike. Yung looks to mist her, but Allie superkicks her into the coffin, but Yung fights it from being closed and gets the mandible claw. She chokes out Allie, Allie fades, and Yung rolls her into the coffin, closes it, and we have a new champion. Su Yung defeated Champion Allie @ 11:50 [***¼] Yung took out Rosemary and forced Allie to play her game, and while Allie tried to channel the demon, it wasn’t enough to overcome and retain the title. It wasn’t a great wrestling match, and the use of the stipulation was solid, but in terms of drama and character work playing off of the story that was established, this was very good. And now we see where the feud and the championship go from here after Yung definitively won. Will Allie disappear for a while? Rosemary is out with a knee injury/death, and Rayne appears to be the only knockout with momentum right now.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”