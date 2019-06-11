Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.08.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dez defeated Jake Crist @ 4:30 via pin [**¾]

– From TNA Sacrifice 2012 – TNA World Title Ladder Match: Champion Bobby Roode defeated RVD @ 15:30 [***¼]

– From Impact 6.07.19: Champions LAX defeated The Rascalz @ 14:25 via DQ [***½]

Dez vs. Jake Crist : They lock up and Jake hits a shoulder tackle. Dez battles back, hitting a dropkick. Jake looks for a suicide DDT but Dez counters out and back in, they trade kicks and end in a double down. They trade strikes, and Jake then hits a snap slam to the buckles, covering for 2. Dez battles back with a flurry of strikes and a cutter. Jake then cuts off the back flip kick and hits the tombstone for 2. They work up top, Dez fights off the cutter and back down, hits the back flip kick for 2. Dez back up top and Jake cuts him off. Dez dumps him to the mat and hits the spiral tap for the win. Dez defeated Jake Crist @ 4:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and action packed match for the short amount of time given.

– We go around the ring with Eddie Edwards. They joke about the Boston vs. NYC sport rivalry that they share. Edwards praises the Boston sports teams, noting that it’s hard to keep up with them as a fan. After talking about the movie Blue Chips, Edwards explains that his kendo stick, Kenny, wasn’t named and was just born Kenny. He’s currently on a Fresh Prince of Bel Air kick.

Champion Bobby Roode vs. RVD : Full disclosure here, I wasn’t all that thrilled with this match headlining the PPV, and I honestly did not have very high hopes for the match. But with all of that being said, they had a good main event here. It wasn’t spectacular, it won’t be remembered in a few weeks, but the main event was better than a lot of TNA main events in recent months, and RVD actually looked motivated for once. I felt that the match was strong, laid out well, and while it didn’t have a ton of spots that people are used too, again, it was laid out really well. Roode, despite the booking at times, has really developed into a good champion, and as a fan of the guy for so long, it is a nice thing to see. It is also a nice change to see RVD motivated out there, because at the time, he could still have good matches, when he wanted too. The end was either a botch, or an incredibly planned botch where RVD tried to Spider-Man onto the ladder, only to get a foot caught and it looked as if he ripped his knee apart. But the finish worked well either way, as it looked as if Roode “escaped with the title” again, but in a way that didn’t make RVD look bad. I was pleasantly surprised with the match. Champion Bobby Roode defeated RVD @ 15:30 [***¼]

Champions LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) : Trey & Konnan are at ringside. Ortiz and Wentz begin. They lock up and Ortiz ground the action and cradles him for 2. Wentz counters back, picks up the pace and hits a tornilo press. Dez tags in and double teams follow on Ortiz. They work over Santana now, dump him and follow with dives as the challengers run wild. Back in and the swanton and then double stomp connect for 2 on Ortiz. Post break and LAX takes control, cutting off Wentz and working double teams. Santana maintains the heat, grounding Wentz and then laying in chops. Ortiz plants him with a uranage, and double teams follow until Dez makes the save. Santana tags in and chokes out Wentz. Wentz finally counters back and hits the back handspring kick and tags in Dez. He runs wild on LAX, lays in strikes and follows with a dropkick. He then lays in a flurry of strikes, a cutter, and then a suicide dive. Dez hit the back flip PELE, it breaks down and Santana hits a cutter 2. LAX looks for double teams, but Dez makes the save and the challengers hit toss moonsault for a great near fall. Ortiz cuts off Wentz, steals his booze back and Dez low blows him as the ref ends up misted with the booze. Santana superkicks Wentz, but Wentz counters back with a cutter. Try in with Meteora and pins Santana for the Dusty finish since the ref was blinded. A new ref is out and they reverse the decision, calling it a DQ. Champions LAX defeated The Rascalz @ 14:25 via DQ [***½] This was a very good and fun tag match, with a finish that works to tease that the Rascalz can win, but also protects them from taking a straight up loss. Given more time and creative license, these guys could absolutely tear it up on PPV.

