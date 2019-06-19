Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.15.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Su Yung defeated Alisha @ 6:50 via submission [**½]

– From TNA Sacrifice 2012: Beer Money defeated NWA Tag Team Champion Team 3D @ 16:55 via pin [**½]

– From Impact 6.14.19: Madison Rayne defeated Jordynne Grace @ 10:27 via pin [***¼]

Su Yung vs. Alisha : Yung attacks before the bell and runs wild, beating down Alisha. Alisha fires back, hits a bulldog and follows wit kicks and a flatliner for 2. Yung powders, Alisha follows and they work onto the apron, trading strikes until Yung hits a backbreaker on the apron. Jesus that was a nasty landing, especially to take in an Xplosion match. Back in and Yung maintains control, choking Alisha out. Alisha avoids a charge and cradles her for 2. Yung cuts off the sunset flip, stomps away at her and covers for 2. Yung locks on the iron maiden, and then transitions to a dragon sleeper. Alisha fights out and they trade chops. Alisha is fired up and follows with kicks and a clothesline. She hits another and a third, covering for 2. Yung fights back, heads scissors her to the buckles, and covers for 2. Bloody glove time and the mandible claw is blocked and Alisha hits the backpack stunner for 2. Alisha heads up top and flies into the mandible claw and she’s done. Su Yung defeated Alisha @ 6:50 via submission [**½] This was a solid outing from the knockouts here, with Yung looking better than usual.

– We go around the ring with Madison Rayne. They share some married couple banter and Rayne takes over, interviewing Josh. She makes fun of him and Josh talks about liking avocado toast, which Rayne says isn’t true. Rayne says this is boring and has Josh ask questions. Rayne doesn’t like the hectic traffic in NYC, and prefers LA. Rayne says this is the worst show ever, as Rayne keeps busting his balls. She says he knows nothing as they talk about Rayne vs. Grace having a really good match (featured later), which she over and puts over Grace. Rayne wasn’t happy with Hogan getting involved, but was proud of the match, and wants to do it again.

NWA Tag Team Champion Team 3D vs. Beer Money : This was a shockingly average match, that never felt locked in, and featured a sluggish and unmotivated Devon as well as interference by the British Invasion, which added nothing to the match. It was far from bad, but felt rather disappointing. Beer Money defeated NWA Tag Team Champion Team 3D @ 16:55 via pin [**½]

Madison Rayne vs. Jordynne Grace : Kiera Hogan is on commentary. They shake hands and lock up, working to the ropes. They work into counters, and Rayne looks to work the arm. Rayne tries to pick up the pace to counter Grace’s power game, and gets a cradle for 2. Lock up again, and Grace looks to ground the action and hits a shoulder tackle and then dumps Rayne to the floor. Back in and Grace hits another shoulder tackle, covering for 2. The delayed suplex follows for 2. Grace follows with clotheslines, but Rayne gets the standing koji clutch, but Grace grounds her, and they trade pin attempts. Rayne follows with a flurry of strikes, firing up and follows with an enziguri and dropkick. They work to the apron, Grace knocks Rayne to the floor, but Rayne trips her up and hits a cutter on the floor. Back in and Rayne covers for 2. Grace cuts off the suplex but Rayne hits a crucifix driver for 2. Grace cuts off the monkey flip, but Rayne fights off a muscle buster once but Grace gets it the second time and that gets 2. The clothesline follows, Grace gets distracted by Hogan, and Rayne hits cross Rayne for the win. Madison Rayne defeated Jordynne Grace @ 10:27 via pin [***¼] This was good stuff, continuing Grace vs. Hogan, and delivering a good power vs. speed style match.

