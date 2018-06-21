Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.16.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sienna defeated Kiera Hogan @ 9:25 via pin [**¾]

– From TNA Victory Road 2009: Champion Kurt Angle defeated Mick Foley @ 14:30 via submission [***]

– From Impact (6.14.18): Champion Matt Sydal defeated Cage @ 6:07 via countout [**]

Sienna vs. Kiera Hogan : Sienna cuts a promo, running Hogan down before the match. She then offers a pinky promise and attacks at the bell. Sienna hits a corner clothesline and grounds the action, pummeling Hogan. Hogan fights to her feet, but misses a charge and Sienna kicks her in the face and follows with a slam for 2. Sienna chokes her out in the ropes and celebrates. Sienna then hits a suplex and follows with chops. The Japanese strangle hold follows, but Hogan escapes but eats a tree slam for 2. Sienna now lays in clubbing blows and dumps Hogan. Sienna follows and lays in chops on the floor. Back in and Sienna covers for 2. She now works a neck crank, Hogan escapes and fires up with strikes and a bulldog. The superkick connects and Hogan now hits corner attacks and the cover gets 2. Sienna fights off the fisherman’s suplex and hits an Alabama slam for 2. Sienna to the second rope and misses the senton. Hogan up top and hits the tornado DDT for 2. Hogan heads all the way up top but jumps off into a kick and Sienna hits a jig’n tonic for the win. Sienna defeated Kiera Hogan @ 9:25 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good back and forth match, they got more time than usual, and Sienna gave Hogan a lot before finally putting her away.

– Time for Around the Ring with SUGAR DUNKERTON. Dunkerton talks about his drive by during Allie’s interview last week. Dunkerton gives some brief background info on himself and loves wrestling. He’s been working for 10-years, and recently toured England. Mathews finds him entertaining and is glad to have him around. When he isn’t wrestling, Dunkerton loves pretty ladies and long walks on the beach. He says the name does come from Semi-Pro. He won’t reveal his real name as he doesn’t want baby mammas coming after him. Making it to XPLOSION was big for him because his family got to see him on the show. He loved basketball and karate growing up. He says he’s no good at karate, but makes the noises really well.

Champion Kurt Angle vs. Mick Foley : Lock up, to the ropes and Foley breaks. Lock up, side headlock by Angle, Foley tries to escape, off the ropes and a back elbow sends Angle to the floor. Back in and they lock up, clubbing shots to the back by Foley, front facelock and Foley has angle down. GRAPPLING! Angle gets the ropes and bails to the floor. Angle slides back in, they circle, lock up, Angle works the arm, jabs by Foley and to the corner they go. Rights by Foley, Angle down and Foley gets the charging knee to the face. Foley works a single arm takedown into an arm bar, and Angle gets the ropes. MORE GRAPPLING! Angle to the floor, Foley follows and slams Angle into the barricade. More rights by Foley, bites Angle, and back into the ring to break the count. Angle comes into the ring and Foley gets a leg drop as he tries to reenter the ring. Stun gun by Foley, lays the boots to Angle and then suplexes Angle back into the ring and covers for 2. Angle rakes the eyes of Foley, and works the side headlock. Foley escapes, rights to Angle, and then catapults Angle to the floor. Foley follows, piledriver try, but Angle backdrops Foley and his knees CRASH into the steps. That had to suck. Angle repeatedly slams Foley into the steps. Angle rolls Foley back into the ring, and lays the boots to the knees of Foley. Rights by Angle, slams Foley to the corner, pulls him to the mat and then works the legs again. German try by Angle, Foley counters and takes Angle down with an arm bar. Angle rolls out, and into the ankle lock! Foley rolls out, but Angle clotheslines Foley out of his boots for 2. Angle up top, MOONSAULT MISSES! But damn it looks great. Double arm DDT by Foley and a cover for 2. We’re roughly 10-minute sin right now as Foley busts out the sock. Angle tosses Foley into the ref, LOW BLOW to Foley and then the Angle slam gets 2. Angle then elbow drops the referee and goes to the floor. His groin is hurting him as he limps around. He has a chair, but Foley gets the mandible claw. Foley tosses Angle to the floor, and ELBOW DROP off of the apron! Foley rolls Angle into the ring, covering for 2. Foley takes Angle down, body scissors and the mandible claw applied. The ref checks the arm, down once, twice, but not three, Angle is alive. Elbows by Angle, to the mount and rights to Foley, into the ankle lock. Foley fights, to the ropes, and gets them! Angle is pissed, kicks the arm of Foley, Angle lock and the grapevine as well. Foley taps. Champion Kurt Angle defeated Mick Foley @ 14:30 via submission [***] This was good as an injured Foley used his smarts to work a match against an injured Kurt Angle. Angle brought an even smarter game to take the win in a good match, that honestly would have been better had they been healthy as this had a smart layout.

X-Division Title Match: Champion Matt Sydal vs. Cage : Sydal annoys Cage early on, talking some shit and basically running away. Sydal counters out and lays in strikes, cage doesn’t care and knocks him to the mat. Cage pulls him back in and Sydal hits a spin kick and standing moonsault, but Cage pops up with him in his arms and curls him a few times and dumps him to the mat. Cage works him over in the corner as Jacobs & Kong arrive. Sydal attacks as cage is distracted and hits the corner knees. Sydal grounds Cage, but Cage fights out. Sydal follows with kicks, but Cage tosses him to the corner, cuts him off and hits a trapped XPLODER suplex. Cage follows with the outside in dead lift suplex and covers for 2. Cage looks for an F5, Sydal counters and Cage cuts off the RANA and hits a buckle bomb. Sydal rolls to the floor, Cage tosses him back in, but Kong slams Cage into the steps and we get a countout. Champion Matt Sydal defeated Cage @ 6:07 via countout [**] This was ok while it lasted, but ultimately came off as a disappointment as I have no interest in cage vs. Kong. Hopefully they have some sort of explanation as to why Jacobs & Kong got involved next week. I guess we’ll get the rematch at Slammiversary.

