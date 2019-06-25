Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.22.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rohit Raju defeated Shawn Donovan @ 5:55 via pin [**]

– From TNA Slammiversary 2010: Champion RVD defeated Sting @ 10:55 via pin [**]

– From Impact 6.21.19: Champion Rich Swann defeated Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact @ 8:45 via pin [***½]

Rohit Raju vs. Shawn Donovan : Gama Singh is at ringside. They lock up and Donovan looks to work the arm early on. He grounds the action, but Raju escapes and fires away with kicks. Raju rakes the eyes, but Donovan hits a shoulder tackle and then slam and elbow drop for 2. Raju trips him into the ropes, hits double knees and a clothesline. Raju follows with a running forearm, covering for 2. Gama gets in some cheap shots, and Raju lays the boots to him. He follows with strikes, and then grounds the action. Donovan fires back, takes him down and then follows with a spinebuster for 2. Donovan lays in rights, jabs but Raju takes him to the buckles and follows with a running forearm and cannonball. Raju heads up top, and hits the double stomp for the win. Rohit Raju defeated Shawn Donovan @ 5:55 via pin [**] This was your standard two star XPLOSION special as it was short and uneventful, but Raju looked better than usual, while Donovan was just a guy.

– We go around the ring with Ethan Page. Page jokes about being on for his third time, as Josh puts over Page’s indie championships. They talk about Freelance Wrestling and working with other companies. Page talks about his Vlog, which he really enjoys doing. He does all the editing himself, and his wife helps produce it. Page says he loves being verified on Twitter, because the Rock will see his posts. They talk Slammiversary, and working on programs for it. Page doesn’t really like NYC, and hates the travel and how busy it is. His sister is getting married, which he is excited about. He talks about his team with Josh Alexander, which he loves, but can’t wait to get back home. Mathews got his 6-year old a phone, which Page mocks him for. Sonay Dutt’s 7-year old also has a phone. Page promotes his Patreon, and says he’s excited for Slammiversary as he enjoys going to Texas.

Champion RVD vs. Sting : This was an ok at best main event, with Sting really slowing down at this stage and RVD only being reliable for his trademark stuff. This was slow, lethargic, and felt way longer than it actually was. It was a complete disappointment as a main event match that the star power of the guys couldn’t even help with. Champion RVD defeated Sting @ 10:55 via pin [**]

Champion Rich Swann vs. Michael Elgin vs. Johnny Impact : We get a fast and furious start, Elgin takes control as Swann follows with a high cross to both. Elgin to the floor, Swann follows with a dive and Impact follows with a tornillo. He and Swann back in and Impact takes him up top, Elgin in and Germans both at the same time. He follows with forever clotheslines, but Swann hits him with a RANA. RANA off the ropes for Impact, sending him into Elgin. Swann to the ropes, Elgin cuts him off and hits the air raid crash as Impact hits the running knee strikes on both and the standing shooting star press gets 2. Elgin saves Swann, attacks Impact and lays in strikes and hits catatonic for 2. Elgin looks for a powerbomb, they all brawl now and Swann hits the double lethal injection. Swann takes Impact up top and Elgin joins them, and Impact hits the disaster kick allowing Swann to hit a reverse RANA, Impact demos him, misses starship pain on Elgin and Elgin looks for a lariat, countered, but he follows with an enziguri an superkick. Impact hits a Spanish fly as Swann hits the 450 on Impact or the win. Champion Rich Swann defeated Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact @ 8:45 via pin [***½] This was a really good and tremendously fun splint with a great post match angle to sell the top two matches at Slammiversary.

