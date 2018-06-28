Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Fallah Bahh defeated Rohit Raju @ 5:20 via pin [**]

– From Slammiversary 2009: Suicide won @ 23:45 [***]

– From Impact (6.21.18): Scott Steiner defeated KM @ 2:41 via submission [NR]

Rohit Raju vs. Fallah Bahh : A 3-year old cancer survivor and his mother accompany Bahh to the ring. Raju attacks at the bell, but Bahh cuts him off. Raju fires back and then bounces off of Bahh as he tries a high cross. Bahh hits a leg drop and the steamroller. Raju counters a Samoan drop and stomps on the feet and hits a running knee strike for 1. Raju follows with kicks, Bahh fires back but misses the running cross body and Raju covers for 2. Raju lays in rights and follows with corner attacks. Bahh stops that with chops, and hits a corner splash. The belly-to-belly scores for 2. Raju fires back, hits knee strikes and covers for 2. Raju lays in rights but Bahh hits the running cross body for 2. Raju stops the corner attack, but Raju runs into the Samoan drop. Bahh hits the banzai drop and that’s that. Fallah Bahh defeated Rohit Raju @ 5:20 via pin [**] This was an ok match with Bahh picking up a win. The crowd loves Bahh, he’s a fun personality.

– Time for Around the Ring with Gail Kim. Kim jokes about not being TV ready without makeup, but she still looks great. She loves being an agent and working with the knockouts. She admits that injuries were a major factor in her retiring. She really loves interacting with fans at conventions, she misses that about not being on TV. She talks about cooking at home for chef Robert Irvine, but it took her a long time to get up the confidence to do so. She’s addicted to online shopping, and loves the knockouts like sisters. She praises Christy Hemme as a super mom, who has five kids now. Kim likes watching sports and then puts over the Netflix GLOW series, praising Awesome Kong’s work. Mathews didn’t like the show. Kim says season two is even better.

King of The Mountain X-Division Title Match: Champion Suicide vs. Jay Lethal vs. Consequences Creed vs. Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin : This was a good and fun match that didn’t age particularly well as I remember likening it a lot more at the time. They did some tremendous high spots, but it went too long, there were huge gaping logic flaws based on selling, and it peaked too soon, losing the crowd a bit due to that. Suicide won @ 23:45 [***]

– KM says he tried to take Bahh under his wing, tried to make him better, and when he’s here, ratings go up. They should name the company KMpact Wrestling. This is all about him and Bahh ruined it. He calls out Bahh for a match. Bahh hands KM a note. KM reads it, it says, “KM, you say you friend, Bahh. You act bully, Bahh. You need to grow up, Bahh. You fight stand by wrestler Bahh, yes or No No No?” He’ll face Scott Steiner next

KM vs. Scott Steiner : KM attacks at the bell, but Steiner cuts him off with an overhead belly to belly. KM powders. They brawl on the floor and Steiner maintains control and takes it back in. Steiner hits a throw, and then lays in chops. The belly-to-belly follows for 2. KM cuts him off, heads up top and gets cut off. Steiner hits the draping flatliner and the recliner finishes KM. Scott Steiner defeated KM @ 2:41 via submission [NR] Squash.

