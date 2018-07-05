Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.30.18  

Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 6.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Grado defeated Caleb Konley @ 5:04 via pin [*]

– From Slammiversary 2010: Jay Lethal defeated AJ Styles @ 16:45 via pin [***½]

– From Impact (6.28.18): Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 8:06 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Grado vs. Caleb Konley : Lee is out with Konley, while Katrina is out with Grado. Konley attacks at the bell and works over Grado with strikes. Grado fires back and cuts off Konley. The corner clothesline follows and Lee distracts Grado, so Grado goes to the floor allowing Konley to attack. Back in and Konley is in control, laying the boots to Grado. The Russian leg sweep follows for 2. Konley now grounds things and works the arm before dumping Grado so that Lee can attack. Konley rolls him back in and heads up top. He takes his time and leaps down, catches the boot and then misses elbow drops as Grado rolls away. Grado then lays in chops, follows with jabs and Lee runs in and eats elbows. Elbow to Konley. The cannonball follows and Grado wins. Grado defeated Caleb Konley @ 5:04 via pin [*] Not good, even for an XPLOSION match, with too much Lee interference and just not really offering anything all that entertaining; Katrina was the lone highlight.

– Time for Around the Ring with Dezmond Xavier. Xavier talks about traveling the world and filling his passport. He love traveling and evolving his style in the ring. He’s tried to take something from the UK, Japan, & Mexico to create a hybrid style. He pits over Cage, noting that there is no one else like him. Xavier lives in Orlando right now, and really enjoys living there. He’d love to tag with Austin Aries if given the chance. He doesn’t have much time to game these days as he’s traveling so much. Mathews loves playing sports video games. He’d like to have kids later on as he’s focused on his career right now. Xavier says the X19 is inspired by Rey Mysterio and Mysterio has told him he likes that he uses it.

AJ Styles vs. Jay Lethal : This was an overall very good match, featuring hard work from both guys and a strong layout. But compared to 2018, it is really amazing to see how truly great both men have become. This is very good and fun, and worth the rewatch. Jay Lethal defeated AJ Styles @ 16:45 via pin [***½]

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard : Tessa attacks and quickly gets dumped o the floor. Back in and Rayne cradles her for 2. Rayne keeps going for quick pins but Tessa cuts her off with a running forearm. Tessa lays in more strikes and continues to control, and covers for 2. Tessa follows with clotheslines and a Saito suplex for 2. teas continues to lay in strikes, and then kicks before covering for 2. Tessa slows things and locks in an abdominal stretch, but counters out and gets a cover for 2. Tessa hits the suplex, again covering for 2. Rayne now cuts her off with an enziguri and then a head scissors. The sliding clothesline gets 2. To the corner, and Tessa cuts her off and traps her in the corner. Forearm strikes follow and Tessa then hits a draping flatliner for 2. Rayne fights off a German, and hits the desperation spear for the double down. They now fire up and trade strikes, Rayne hits the running boot but Tessa cuts her off and lays in more strikes and then boots in the corner. Rayne manages to hit a crucifix driver and picks up the win again. Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 8:06 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with Rayne picking up the win to keep her momentum ahead of Slammiversary. The booking of Tessa feels questionable since they made such a big deal out of her, making me feel she isn’t locked up long term. But this made sense with Rayne challenging for the title at Slammiversary.

– Post match, Tessa attacks and lays her out. She gets a chair, but Su Yung’s music hits and she arrives with the undead brides. Tessa bails and Yung and the brides surround Rayne and pummel the challenger. Allie now returns and makes the save, attacking the brides and clearing the ring.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

6 legend