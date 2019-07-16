Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 7.13.19

– Jake Crist defeated Mantequilla & JT Dunn @ 5:10 via pin [***]

– From TNA Slammiversary 2013: Chris Sabin defeated Suicide & Champion Kenny King @ 14:00 via pin [***½]

– From Impact Wrestling 7.12.19: Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne @ 14:03 via pin [**¾]

Jake Crist vs. vs. Mantequilla vs. JT Dunn : Mantequilla is a House of Glory regular, while Dunn has worked all over the indies. Dave Crist is at ringside. They start firing away with superkicks, strikes and Dunn trips up Jake and follows with knee strikes. The enziguri follows and Mantequilla then hits a RANA and arm drags. The enziguri follows and the high cross gets 2. Jake then follows with strikes to both, and then gets cut off. Dropkick by Mantequilla, but Dunn cuts him off with an Osaka street cutter for 2. Jake then suplexes Dunn to he buckles, kicks Mantequilla in the face and follows with the suicide DDT. Back in an Dunn levels him with a forearm and covers for 2. Dunn up top and Mantequilla cuts him off, but Jake takes him up top and Dunn joins in. They slam Mantequilla to the mat, super cutter by Jake onto Dunn and that’s it. Jake Crist defeated Mantequilla & JT Dunn @ 5:10 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little sprint and better than the usual XPLOSION exclusive match.

– We go around the ring with Cody Deaner. Deaner jokes about bringing his own water, which he found half full. Josh is mortified by this. They talk about the Deaner beard, which his wife trims for him. He loves fishing but didn’t catch anything the last time he went. He’s insulted that Josh hasn’t visited the Deaner compound. He loves camping, fishing and his family. He enjoyed his cheese steaks in Philly. He’s felt claustrophobic in NYC, and jokes about camping in Central Park. Deaner steals Josh’s cold coffee, and this again mortifies Josh.

Ultimate X Match For The X-Division Title (Slammiversary 2013): Champion Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin vs. Suicide : This was the 30th Ultimate X match, and the 16th one for Chris Sabin. King jumps to the floor, wanting no part of the early action. Tough shit for him as Suicide and Sabin chase. The team up early and work over King with double teams, and that quickly ends as Suicide goes lucha on both guys. Suicide looks to climb, but Sabin is slammed into the apron by King. Suicide misses a double stomp, and eats double knees in the corner by King. Sabin back in and King suplexes him out of his boots with a high cradle suplex. King in control here, chops to Sabin who then fights back. To the corner, forearms by Sabin but Suicide cuts him off and gets a backdrop suplex. Head scissors by Suicide, Sabin cuts him off and nails a suplex. He then chokes out King in the corner, a whip to the corner and a boot by Sabin. Tornado DDT on King after he used Suicide to run up on by Sabin and then suplexes Suicide onto King. Sabin now climbs, but Suicide stops him and tosses him to the mat. Suicide now climbs, King over to stop and then hits a dropkick to send Suicide to the floor. King now works over Sabin, avoids a kick and works a single leg crab. Suicide breaks it up, and gets an atomic drop on King. Dropkicks to both Sabin and King follow, and he looks to climb. Across the cables he goes, pulled off by King and then gets choked out. King tries to climb, stopped by Suicide. Sabin pulls him off, grabs King and gets a fisherman’s buster out of the corner. Sabin looks to climbs, but Suicide with the electric chair to stop him. King gets a leg drop on Suicide, and climbs. He makes his way across, Suicide pulls him off, counters and a enziguri by Sabin to Suicide. King with a kick to the face on him. Sabin powerbombs Suicide, but then eats a blockbuster by King! The crowd is loving the match. Sabin and King sent to the floor, and then a dual dropkick by Suicide takes both men out. All three are down on the floor, and Suicide is the first to get to his feet. King and Sabin stirring as Suicide gets to his feet. He slams King and Sabin together, runs up their backs to climb but King up with him. Sabin over, countered and Suicide is in the tree of woe with King trapped behind him. Sabin up, and then gets suplexed off by King and Suicide. All three are down again. They struggle to their feet, King and Suicide look to climb in opposite corners. They make their way across, King tries to pull off Suicide’s mask, he falls, Sabin scampers across, and he fights for the belt, but holds on upside down as King falls. Sabin gets the title and WINS! Chris Sabin defeated Suicide & Champion Kenny King @ 14:00 via pin [***½] This was very good stuff as the king of Ultimate X walks away with the title and another victory.

Kiera Hogan vs. Madison Rayne vs. Jordynne Grace : They all start going for pins right away, Enziguri by Rayne to Hogan, and Grace then follows with strikes. Rayne gets dumped, Grace takes control and covers Hogan for 2. Hogan fires back, but Grace cuts her off and then kicks Rayne back to the floor. She follows with strikes on Hogan, but Rayne breaks up the Grace driver but Grace suplexes them both. Post break and Grace maintains control, working over Hogan and missing a Vader bomb. Rayne follows with a high cross, and covers for 2 until Hogan breaks it up. She and Rayne argue, Rayne follows with strikes and follows with a cradle for 2. Rayne follows with a sliding clothesline for 2. Hogan fires back, hits a neck breaker, and attacks Grace. She lays the boots to Rayne, chokes her out in the corner, and then covers for 2. She knocks Grace back to the floor, follows with strikes on Rayne and covers for 2. Rayne fires back; slams her to the buckles and then get knocked to the floor. Hogan follows with a suicide dive; Grace cuts off the next dive and slaps her around. They cut off Rayne and Rayne knocks them back to the floor. Back in and Rayne covers Grace for 1 and then Hogan for 1. Hogan fires back with superkicks, but Rayne kicks out at 2. Slam by Grace on Hogan, Grace is pissed and cradles Rayne and then Germans Hogan for 2 on both. Grace follows with strikes, takes Rayne up top and Hogan cuts her off and follows Rayne up top but Grace pops up and eats a double stomp as Rayne covers for 2. Hogan stops cross Rayne, Grace dumps Rayne and Hogan slaps her. Grace gets pissed and eats a superkick but comes back with the Grace diver for the win. Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne @ 14:03 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good overall with the second half really picking up and delivering an interesting post match angle.

– Post match, Rayne turns heel as she and Hogan beat down Grace.

