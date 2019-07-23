Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 7.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sabu defeated Raj Singh @ 4:00 via submission [*]

– From TNA Slammiversary 2014: Champion Eric Young defeated Lashley and Austin Aries via pin @ 12:00 [***¾]

– From Impact Wrestling 7.19.19: Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist & Wentz, Moose & Edwards, and Mack & Elgin @ 15:45 via pin [***¼]

Sabu vs. Raj Singh : Gama Singh & Jeanie are at ringside. Sabu looks to ground things but Singh kicks him away. Singh follows with strikes and head butts, but Sabu battles back with a springboard DDT and air Sabu to the floor. Back in and Singh stuns him off the ropes and follows with strikes. The flatliner follows for 2. Sabu fires back, but Singh works him over in the corner. Sabu battles back with kicks, and gets a chair and hits air Sabu in the corner. Jeanie then follows with one of her own. Sabu locks on the camel clutch, and then hits a slingshot leg drop and camel clutch again for the win. Sabu defeated Raj Singh @ 4:00 via submission [*] This was not good, Raj Singh sucks, and Sabuin2019 moves in slow motion as I await him turning to dust when he hits air Sabu.

– We go around the ring with Matt Striker. They joke about hating each other as they talk baseball. Striker Loves the St. Louis Cardinals due to Ozzie Smith. Striker directed the Fall Out special, parts of which aired on last week’s Impact. He got credits for Lucha Underground. He flew Delta and loves their service. Striker makes fun of Josh’s striped socks, and talks about getting another Master’s degree. He’s also a big beach guy, as he lives on the beach. Striker puts over Jimmy Jacobs as very important to Impact.

TNA World Title Steel Cage Match: Champion Eric Young vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Aries : Due to the way that TNA tapes TV and the fact that MVP was injured prior to this PPV, I felt that the company did a good job of saving the main event. The guys involved worked really hard and while it started a bit rough, but they locked it in and provided a really good main event match. They delivered some great spots and near falls, and again considering the whole situation, it worked out well for them. Also, I am happy to say there were no shenanigans in a cage match, which is always appreciated. Young wasn’t the perfect guy as champion for TNA, but the good news is that much of his run featured good matches with clean finishes, which I greatly appreciated. Champion Eric Young defeated Lashley and Austin Aries via pin @ 12:00 [***¾]

Mash-Up Tournament Finals: Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard vs. Jake Crist & Wentz vs. Moose & Edwards vs. Mack & Elgin : This is elimination rules. Sami and Edwards begin. Nope, Tessa tags herself back in. They keep tagging themselves in and Edwards attacks Sami and follows with strikes and head butts. Edwards hits kicks, Moose tags in and works over Sami and hits the DDT. He follows with chops, Edwards tags in and trades with Sami as they light each other up and Edwards kicks him to the floor as Elgin tags in and Edwards hits Sami with a suicide dive, Elgin follows and Moose joins in for some floor brawling. Jake & Wentz join in as well and Tessa is also out there as Elgin rolls Edwards in and gets dumped. Moose then powerbombs Edwards onto the pile on the floor. Post break and Elgin Germans Moose. Edwards is in and follows with strikes, Elgin cuts him off and hits a superkick and enziguri. Mack pounces Edwards and hits a tope onto the pile. Elgin buckle bombs and Elgin bombs Edwards for the elimination. Wentz back in and Elgin follows with clotheslines but then runs into a dropkick. Went hits the springboard tornillo, Mack slams Jake and the standing moonsault eats knees. Jake tags in Sami and Sami beats down Mack. He grounds the action, but Mack fires up and hits the Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. Elgin takes out Jake, and Tessa is in and Sami shoves her away and Elgin levels him. He then lariats Mack, and powders to the back. Sami hits the cactus driver and pins Mack for the elimination. Sami & Tessa regroup and they brawl with Jake and Wentz, Superkicks by Jake & Wentz, Wentz hits the cutter but Tessa hits the buzzsaw DDT and Jake hits the DVD for 2 as Sami makes the save. He and Jake argue, thy do the finger poke but Jake cradles Sami for 2. They trade kicks, Tessa tags in and hits the magnum after the Sami cactus diver for the win. Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist & Wentz, Moose & Edwards, and Mack & Elgin @ 15:45 via pin [***¼] I think that Sami & Tessa winning was the obvious call, which doesn’t make that a bad thing, because running that match back works. The match was good, and had a fun closing stretch, plus Elgin saying fuck it solidifies his character.

