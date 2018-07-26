Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 7.21.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Moose & A1 defeated Austin Aries & Phil Atlas @ 8:05 via pin [**¾]

– From Slammiversary 2013: Samoa Joe, Magnus, and Jeff Hardy defeated Aces & Eights @ 11:00 via pin [**½]

– From Impact (7.19.18): Allie & Kiera Hogan defeated Tessa Blanchard & Shotzi Blackheart @ 7:05 via pin [**½]

Austin Aries & Phil Atlas vs. Moose & A1 : Safe to say this is a Scott D’Amore special here as we’re in Windsor and Atlas & A1 are his guys. Aries and A1 to begin. Lots of stalling to begin as Aries threatens to hit s a grandma, but she shakes him off and gives Moose a kiss. A1 overpowers Aries to begin, tags in Moose and Aries runs away like a good chicken shit heel. Moose controls, working over Atlas and hitting a big boot. Moose runs wild and hits a senton, A1 in and covers for 2. Aries cuts off A1 and that allows Atlas to take control. Aries tags in and they work double teams on A1, Aries takes time to mock Moose, and then covers A1 for 2. More double teams by the heels follow as they isolate A1. A1 manages to fire back and Moose gets the hot tag and runs wild. Aries powders, allowing Moose to kick the shit out of Atlas. He runs wild with dropkicks and covers for 2. Aries breaks that up and attack, but Moose gets pissed and cuts off Aries until Atlas attacks. A1 in and hits a spinebuster, Aries takes him out with a rolling forearm, but Moose tosses Aries into Atlas. Aries sacrifices Atlas and Moose spears him for the win. Moose & A1 defeated Austin Aries & Phil Atlas @ 8:05 via pin [**¾] That was a pretty good little match that played well into the Aries/Moose dynamic ahead of their PPV clash.

With the show-taking place just before Slammiversary, there is a lot of hype packages with exclusive comments from Matt Sydal, Moose and Aries for the PPV, so no around the ring this week, which makes sense. The video packages were good.

Samoa Joe, Magnus, and Jeff Hardy vs. Garett Bischoff, Wes Brisco, and Ken Anderson : Aces and 8s attack before the bell and works over Jeff to begin. Anderson in control early, off the ropes and a clothes line by Jeff. Leg drop to the balls, basement dropkick and a cover gets 2. Anderson runs to his corner, and tags in Wes. To the corner, slams Wes around and he tags in Bischoff. Hip tosses to Bischoff, snap mare and a dropkick to the back by Jeff. Tag to Joe, rapid fire jabs to Bischoff and Joe beats him down in the corner and then lays the boots to him. Joe is a bit pissed, and may kill someone. Bischoff fights back, off the ropes and Joe sidesteps him. Snap mare by Joe, chops, kicks and then the knee crop all connect for 2. Eye rake by Bischoff, tag to Anderson and Joe just beats him down and tags in Magnus. Double teams now, and Magnus covers for 2. Magnus catches Anderson and tosses him into a suplex. Wes nails Magnus enough to distract him, clothesline by Anderson and a cover for 2. To the corner, back elbow by Anderson, climbs up top and stopped by Magnus. Anderson drops down and pulls the arm over the ropes to turn the tide. Tag to Wes, suplex connects and then works the arm with elbow drops. Tag back to Anderson, and he goes to work on the arm. Anderson with shots to Joe and Jeff, tags in Bischoff and then a tag back to Wes quickly as they continue to work over Magnus’ arm. Magnus gets a Luke warm tag to Jeff, clothesline connects and then starts to clean house. Twist of fate to Bischoff, but Wes cuts him off. To the corner, back elbow and then whisper in the wins by Jeff gets 2. It breaks down, everyone in and bodies fly to the floor. Twist of fate to Wes, another and then Jeff heads up top. Bischoff crotches him to stop the swanton try. Joe in, runs wild, snap mare, elbow drop off the ropes by Magnus. Joe gets the clutch on Anderson in the corner, and Wes low blows Magnus and covers. Swanton onto him by Jeff and he covers for the win. Samoa Joe, Magnus, and Jeff Hardy defeated Aces & Eights @ 11:00 via pin [**½] Samoa Joe, Magnus, and Jeff Hardy tried, but they were facing the ass end of Aces & Eights, and it was only average at best.

Tessa Blanchard & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Allie & Kiera Hogan : Hogan and Tessa to begin. They lock up, Tessa bullies her to the ropes, and they break. Hogan now gets a cradle for 2. She follows with rights and a bulldog, and Tessa tags out to Blackheart. Hogan dumps her to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Allie gets the tag. The clothesline follows as Tessa throws a fit. Allie continues to control, hits a suplex, and covers for 2. Tessa yells at Blackheart to not mess this up for her. Hogan tags in and Tessa superkicks her as she was on the apron. Tessa now tags in and lays in strikes on Hogan and they work into a double down. Allie and Blackheart tag in, Allie runs wild and hits the corner dropkick. The sliding D follows and then a Russian leg sweep gets 2. Tessa in and she and Allie argue, Hogan distracts Tessa, and Allie superkicks her. Blackheart attacks, and hits a neck breaker and that gets 2. Allie now hits the superkick, Tessa bails on Blackheart, allowing Allie to hit the code breaker for the win. Allie & Kiera Hogan defeated Tessa Blanchard & Shotzi Blackheart @ 7:05 via pin [**½] This was a solid little tag, giving Allie a win and momentum ahead of the PPV, where she should be losing to the newly signed Tessa. Tessa was a great bitch character here, and I always appreciate the alligator arms walk off.

