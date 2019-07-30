Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 7.27.19

– Aiden Prince defeated Bhupinder Singh @ 5:43 via pin [**¼]

– From TNA Destination X 2009: Suicide defeated Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, & Consequences Creed @ 14:11 [***½]

– From Impact Wrestling 7.26.19: Jake Crist defeated Champion Rich Swann @ 14:35 via pin [***¼]

Bhupinder Singh vs. Aiden Prince : They lock up and Prince works into counters, and escapes the early ground attack of Singh. They trade strikes, and Prince follows with a RANA, and then a moonsault press for 2.Singh powders and Prince follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Prince gets cut off with a flatliner to the buckles and then a powerslam for 2. Singh then chokes him out, and the knee drop follows for 2. The slam then follows for 2. He follows with strikes, and follows with corner attacks, a back breaker and catatonic for 2. Prince fires back, hits the slingshot flatliner and covers for 2. Prince heads up top and Singh cuts him off and hits the TKO for 2. Prince counters the second TKO and hits a brainbuster. He heads up top and the 450 finishes it. Aiden Prince defeated Bhupinder Singh @ 5:43 via pin [**¼] This was ok, Bhupinder Singh showed some potential, while Prince took the opportunity to look good again in his latest Impact appearance.

– We go around the ring with Jimmy Jacobs. Jacobs jokes about his position with Impact, which is “a good dude,” but he’s a writer and producer. He’s been doing some backstage interviewing on specials as well. He’s been doing a podcast, which he enjoys as a way to reevaluate his life. He’s grateful to be alive and to be in this business. Jacobs says happiness can come and go, but he looks for fulfillment and meaning in life. He’s no longer obsessed with wrestling and just enjoys it. He loves his job, but is trying to figure out how to live life to the fullest. He went back to a flip phone because his smart phone was running his life. Jacobs says others should do the same and find more freedom to live in the moment.

Ultimate X: Champion Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jay Lethal vs. Consequences Creed vs. Suicide : TNA Destination X 2009 is an all-time bad show, filled with tons of one star specials and at times worse. This match was easily the best thing from it. It was obviously spot heavy, but a greatly enjoyable Ultimate X, but far from the best one. It had the great finish with Suicide doing the big dive onto the center of the ropes to score the win. Everyone worked hard and worked well together, and while easily the best thing on the show, it was missing something to take it over the top and make it special. Suicide defeated Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, & Consequences Creed @ 14:11 [***½]

X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist : They lock up and Jake grounds things. Swann fights to his feet, but Jake grounds him again. Swann fights back to his feet, counters out and follows with arm drags and he grounds things and they end in a stand off. Jake gets dumped and Swann follows with a tope. Back in and Dave attacks Swann, allowing Jake to ht the suicide DDT on the floor. Post break and Jake lays the boots to Swann. He follows with strikes, and the Russian leg sweep into a koji clutch variation. Swann fights out with strikes, but Jake rakes the eyes and follows with a camel clutch. Swann escapes, fires back and hits a rolling clothesline. Swann follows with jabs, a flurry of strikes and kicks, and then covers for 2. They trade, DVD by Jake and the cover gets 2. Jake then slams him to the buckles, covering for 2. They trade strikes, enziguri by Swann and the top rope elbow drop follows for 2. Swann back up top, Jake cuts him off and follows him up, hits the superplex and rolls into a neck breaker for 2. The sunset flip follows for 2. They trade kicks, RANA by Swann and the Phoenix splash connects and the delayed cover gets 2 as Dave puts Jake’s foot on the ropes. He chases Dave, hits the double cutter and heads up top but Fulton shoves him off into a cutter and Jake hits sliced bread for the win. Jake Crist defeated Champion Rich Swann @ 14:35 via pin [***¼] This was a good match with a surprising title change. It was a different match than expected as it never hit that next gear, and while I could have done without the interference, but at least it did play into Swann & oVe’s history.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 39. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss Vince McMahon’s reaction to AEW as competition, the Impact TV situation, catch upon NJPW G1 29 reviews and much more. The show is approximately 100-minutes long. * Intro

* Vince McMahon’s Reaction to AEW as Competition: 2:30

* Looking at The Impact Wrestling TV Situation: 13:45

* Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI: 24:45

* AEW to Wednesdays, Will WWE Counter Program With an Expanded NXT on FS1?: 30:00

* ROH & The NWA End Their Working Relationship: 43:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night Five Review: 53:20

* NJPW G1 29 Night Six Review: 1:01:00

* NJPW G1 29 Night Seven Review: 1:07:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night Eight Review: 1:18:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

