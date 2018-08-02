Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 7.28.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rohit Raju defeated Suicide @ 6:50 via pin [**½]

– From Slammiversary 2014: Champion Eric Young defeated Lashley and Austin Aries via pin @ 12:00 [***¾]

– From Impact (7.26.18): Champion Cage vs. Matt Sydal @ 11:30 via pin [***]

– Don Callis actually joins Mathews on commentary this week. Callis asks, “So what do we do here?” Mathews gives an excited response, and Callis threatens to throw all of his notes away.

Rohit Raju vs. Suicide : They lock up and work into some basic back and forth. Suicide then grounds things and gets a cradle for 2. Suicide takes Raju to the floor, but back in, Suicide hits a RANA and basement dropkick. Suicide now lays in chops, Raju sent to the floor and then cuts off the suicide dive. Raju follows with an apron DDT and takes control. Back in and Suicide cuts off Raju, working an octopus hold and into a cradle for 2. Raju battles back, and grounds the action. He follows with elbows, but Suicide hits rapid-fire strikes and trips up Raju. He follows with a drive by dropkick on the apron. Back in and Suicide hits a running double stomp for 2. Suicide heads up top and gets crotched. Raju hits a neck breaker and fisherman’s suplex for the win. Rohit Raju defeated Suicide @ 6:50 via pin [**½] This was your typical solid, but unspectacular XPLOSION performance from Rohit Raju. He’s fine.

– We go around the ring with Grado. Grado talks about his hectic past from Scotland to Canada, detailing having to buy several new sets of headphones, eating bacon cheeseburgers, and his issues with Uber drivers. He loves the airline lounges and drinking as he travels. They then talk about the first time they met in MYC and shared a meal together, where Grado drank like 15 mimosas, but didn’t realize they were $18 a piece. Mathews says that they spend too much money to bring Grado in to compete. Grado talks about his TV roles he scored in the UK, and Mathews says if he becomes famous, they may pay for his trans because he’ll be worth it.

TNA World Title Steel Cage Match: Champion Eric Young vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Aries : Due to the way that TNA taped TV and the fact that MVP was injured prior to this PPV, I felt that the company did a good job of saving the main event. The guys involved worked really hard and while it started a bit rough, but they locked it in and provided a good very main event match. They delivered some great spots and near falls, and again considering the whole situation, it worked out well for them. Also, I am happy to say there were no shenanigans in a cage match, which is always appreciated. Young wasn’t the perfect guy as the champion for TNA, but the good news is that much of his run featured good matches with clean finishes, which I greatly appreciated. Champion Eric Young defeated Lashley and Austin Aries via pin @ 12:00 [***¾]

X-Division Title Match: Champion Cage vs. Matt Sydal : Sydal talks his third eye bullshit and here we go. Sydal attacks immediately and goes for roll ups, but they go to the floor and Sydal looks for meteors, but Cage catches him and slams him to the post. Post break and Cage hits a lariat back in the ring. Cage sent to the ramp and Sydal connects with meteora this time. Back in and Sydal lays in kicks, and now grounds Cage, working a Muta lock. Cage slowly fights back, but Sydal again grounds him and attacks the knee. Sydal lays in kicks and hits a corner dropkick, covering for 2. Cage cuts him off, hits a RANA and follows with a clothesline and pump handle Samoan drop for 2. Sydal counters the powerslam into the final cut for 2. Cage now tackles Sydal up top and Sydal cuts him off and hits shadows over hell for 2 (shout out to the lizard man). Sydal continues to attack the knee, but Cage cuts him off and hits a German. 619 by Cage, and that gets 2. Sydal quickly fires back with a head kick but Cage counters chemical imbalance, but Sydal hits the RANA and cradle for 2. Cage hits F5 and that gets a close 2. Cage looks to finish it, but Sydal hits knee strikes and kicks, but Cage kills him with a lariat. Drill claw finishes Sydal. Champion Cage vs. Matt Sydal @ 11:30 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, with Cage retaining, and both guys playing the size difference well. But much like their PPV match, while good, it felt as if it was missing something to take it to the next level.

– End Scene.

