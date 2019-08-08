Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 8.02.19

Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 7.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jake Lander & Nate Buck defeated Buck Gunderson & Mr. Marvelous @ 5:00 via pin [**]

– From TNA Destination X 2010: Kaz defeated Daniels, Brian Kendrick, & Amazing Red @ 13:00 [***½]

– From Impact Wrestling 8.02.19: Aiden Prince defeated Wentz, Rohit Raju, Chuck Mambo, Cody Deaner, and Petey Williams @ 9:17 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Buck Gunderson & Mr. Marvelous vs. Nate Buck & Jake Lander : Lander and Gunderson begin. They lock up and Gunderson overpowers Lander, but Lander trips him up and follow with a dropkick. Marvelous in and cuts off Lander. He misses a charge, Lander follows with kicks, but Marvelous dumps him to the floor. Marvelous grounds the action, isolating Lander. Marvelous then follows with uppercuts, and Gunderson tags in. He follows with head butts and covers for 2. Marvelous tags back in and double teams follow for 2. Lander battles back and tags in Buck. He runs wild and hits the spinebuster for 2. He follows with strikes, and the clothesline gets 2. Buck follows with a full nelson bomb and Lander hits the Phoenix splash for the win. Jake Lander & Nate Buck defeated Buck Gunderson & Mr. Marvelous @ 5:00 via pin [**] This was ok at best, but the crowd didn’t care at all.

– We go around the ring with Ace Austin. Austin won’t reveal the secrets to his magic, and Josh mock him for losing to TJP twice. Austin talks about using his magic to be different, and sees himself as a showman. He has great body control thanks to parkour. He’s been around and likes to frequently relocate. He laminates his cards for tricks, so that it won’t fall apart. Austin tells Josh not to steal his shit, and the multi-man match at Rebellion is his favorite Impact match so far.

Ladder Match (For A Shot At The TNA X-Division Title): Kazarian vs. Daniels vs. Amazing Red vs. Brian Kendrick : The bell sounds and Kendrick is tossed and Red and Kaz work over Daniels. Red and Kendrick to the floor, and then Kaz and Daniels go to the floor. Red takes the time to alert air traffic control with a cool spinning plancha. Kendrick brings in the ladder already and he and Kaz brawl. To the floor they go as Red and Daniels now look to climb. Red slides under the ladder and then dropkicks it into Daniels’ face. Kendrick tosses him to the floor, climbs, but red back in and pulls him off. Kendrick slams him to the corner, kicks him in the face and then Kaz misses Kendrick and lands on the ladder. Ouch. Kendrick and Daniels brawl, STO by Daniels. He grabs the ladder, and it is time for the TERRY FUNK NECK TIE~! Red then gets a drop toehold and Daniels eats ladder. Red and Kendrick alone in the ring now, Red tossed to the floor and now Kendrick attacks Kaz. He grabs the ladder, puts it between the ring and barrier to make a nice landing pad and then battles with Kaz. Kaz then gut busters Kendrick onto the ladder. Kaz is now laid on the ladder and Daniels gets the split legged moonsault. Daniels stands on the ladder to celebrate and Red gets a RANA and sends Daniels to the floor! Kaz and Red battle in the ring, up top of the ladder they go and Kendrick shoves the ladder and Kaz crotches himself as Red lands gut first on the ropes. Daniels slams Kaz into the ladder, and then as Daniels misses the ladder shot, Kaz gets a slingshot leg drop onto Daniels, who was on the ladder. Daniels lays on the ladder in the corner, Kendrick back in and kicks Kaz. He has another ladder, and Kaz smashes the ladder into Kendrick. Red kicks the ladder into Kaz, Daniels decapitates Red with a clothesline and props a ladder in the corner. Slams Rd onto it, and then rights to Kaz. Tries a suplex, and Kendrick nails them with another ladder. Sets it up, climbs, Kaz cuts him off and then Daniels backdrops Kaz onto the ladder in the corner. Enziguri by Kendrick to Daniels. As Kendrick goes to climb, he gets tossed off into another ladder. Kaz then POWERBOMBS Daniels onto the ladder in the corner! Kaz climbs, as does Kendrick. They trade rights, and then pull each other off. Red back in, dropkick to Kendrick in the corner, and then charges, but gets tossed to the floor. Kaz and Kendrick trade rights, a kick by Kaz, counters sliced bread and looks to climb. Daniels is up, stunner by Red on Kaz. SLICED BREAD by Kendrick on Red! DVD by Daniels on Kendrick! Right by Red to Daniels, gets another ladder and sets it up with the other one. Daniels and Red climb, URANAGE OFF OF THE LADDER BY DANIELS! Daniels traps Red in the ladder, Kaz springboards onto the ladder, knocks of Kendrick, Daniels up and Kaz dumps him off as he was hung up on the ladder. Kendrick tries to grab the contract, but Kaz knocks him off and grabs it for the win! Kaz defeated Daniels, Brian Kendrick, & Amazing Red @ 13:00 [***½] This was a very good opener, not overly crazy, but with everyone working hard, a strong layout and overall good flow of action

Wentz vs. Aiden Prince vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chuck Mambo vs. Cody Deaner vs. Petey Williams : They brawl at the bell with Cody taking control. Prince works over Mambo, but Mambo cuts him off and hits a springboard arm drag. Prince follows with a RANA, but Wentz is in and follows with knees and kicks, The springboard high cross follows and Petey is in and Wentz follows with strikes. Petey cuts him off with a head scissors and dropkick. Wentz counters the destroyer but Petey gets the sharpshooter until Raju joins in. Raju rakes the eyes, and the knee strike and clothesline follow or 2. Cody in and he follows with jabs. Raju fires back, but Petey cuts him off and Cody dumps him. Cody stops Petey from diving and pulls out a Canadian flag. Petey and Cody follow with dives. Raju attacks, teases a dive and Wentz superkicks him. He follows with a tope. Prince then follows with a moonsault onto the pile. Mambo then follows with a 450 to the floor onto the pile. Raju cuts him off, and hits the double stomp onto Wentz for 2. Cody follows with jabs, and a clothesline. Mambo flies in with a missile dropkick, but Prince cuts him off and the dropkick follows. Petey hits the Russian leg sweep and looks for the destroyer, but Wentz takes him out. He works over Prince, hits a cutter, destroyer by Petey and Raju dumps him and covers for 2. Raju works over Cody, misses the cannonball, and the Deaner DDT follows but Mambo makes the save. Prince hits the brainbuster and 450 on Mambo for the win. Aiden Prince defeated Wentz, Rohit Raju, Chuck Mambo, Cody Deaner, and Petey Williams @ 9:17 via pin [***½] Prince earns an x-division championship match with his win. This was a really good, all action x-division sprint with a mix of regulars and some fresh talent, and giving us a surprise winner.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 41. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will preview the big weekend shows. ROH Summer Supercard, NXT Takeover: Toronto II, and WWE Summerslam 2019. Finally, the guys catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews. The show is approximately 135-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night 12 Review: 2:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 13 Review: 14:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 14 Review: 24:45

* ROH Summer Supercard Preview: 43:45

* NXT Takeover: Toronto II Preview: 1:07:45

* WWE Summerslam 2019 Preview: 1:30:45 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.