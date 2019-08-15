Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 8.10.19

– El Reverso defeated Bhupinder Singh @ 6:10 via pin [**¼]

– From TNA Destination X 2011: Austin Aries defeated Jack Evans, Low Ki, and Zema Ion @ 13:30 via pin [****]

– From Impact Wrestling 8.09.19: Champions The North defeated Ortiz & Daga @ 10:35 via pin [***¼]

El Reverso vs. Bhupinder Singh : Reverso brings a young lady (in a wheel chair) to the ring with him, doing a make-a-wish style deal, which is cool and she looks really happy. They lock up and Singh overpowers him to begin. They work into counters, with Reverso picking up the pace until Singh slams him down and grounds the action. Reverso fights back and cradles him for 2. Reverso fights back with a dropkick, strikes but Singh cuts him off with a knee strike and hits a catatonic for 2. He follows with a knee bar, Reverso kicks his way out and follows with elbow strikes and an Arabian press to the floor. Back in and Reverso heads up top, gets cut off and Singh traps him in the tree of WHOA until Reverso hits the spider German. They trade strikes, Reverso follows with kicks and an enziguri. He then cradles him for the win. El Reverso defeated Bhupinder Singh @ 6:10 via pin [**¼] Sing originally trained with Great Khali, and moved to Windsor to attend college and is now a D’Amore student, this was his 10th match according to commentary, This was ok, Singh shows some potential for having such limited experience and has a good look, but still needs more experience.

– We go around the ring with John E. Bravo. Bravo says he’s not a stooge, and they joke about how to spell his name. He has money now which is why he dresses so well. He talks about his relationship with Taya, and he says they are really close. Josh makes fun of his overly tight shirt, while Bravo mocks the referees as being bad people. He didn’t sellout, he just took a better deal and has Hollywood connections now. Josh wants to hang out with him but Bravo refuses.

Austin Aries vs. Jack Evans vs. Low Ki vs. Zema Ion : The winner of the match got a TNA contract. This was absolutely great and a great showcase of X Division style at the time. They all got a chance to shine, there a was great drama down the stretch, and they knocked it out of the park here. This match also started the rebirth of Aries’ career as he was considering retirement and went onto have a hell of a TNA/Impact run.Austin Aries defeated Jack Evans, Low Ki, and Zema Ion @ 13:30 via pin [****]

Champions The North vs. Ortiz & Daga : Page and Ortiz begin with Ortiz laying in strikes until Page cuts him off. Ortiz grounds things, and then follows with a powerslam for 2. Daga tags in and double teams follow on Page and the standing moonsault follows for 2. Alexander in and makes the save, but Daga fires back with kicks, and a RANA. He dropkicks Alexander to the floor and follows with a tope. Back in and they trade strikes. Page trips up Daga and double teams follow for 2. Alexander follows with strikes, Page tags in and lays the boots to Daga. He chokes him out and Daga fires back, but Page cuts him off with a back elbow. The North lays the boots to Daga, and Alexander takes control with strikes. Daga tries to fire back, but Alexander follows with a suplex and into ground and pound. Page tags in, delivers strikes, but Daga fights them off and follows with a German. Tag to Ortiz, he runs wild with strikes and a dropkick. The tornado DT follows and the splash gets 2. Alexander fights back, but Daga tags in and the double stomp into a DVD follows for 2. Alexander cuts off Daga, they trade and the champions follow with double teams and the Alexander moonsault follows for 2. Daga fights off the double Gotch, and the superkick follows for 2. Ortiz tags in and the street sweeper is cut off and Ortiz takes Page to the floor as Alexander takes out Daga as Ortiz cradles him for 2. Page is back in and the double team spinebuster finishes Ortiz. Champions The North defeated Ortiz & Daga @ 10:35 via pin [***¼] This was good, Ortiz and Daga worked well together, but the North continues to roll along and picks up another big win to cement themselves as the top tag team in Impact.

-Post match, Konnan, Daga, and Konnan all shook hands to close the show.

