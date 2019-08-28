Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 8.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– El Reverso defeated D-Man @ 4:30 via pin [**]

– From Hard Justice 2009: Christopher Daniels won steel asylum @ 16:30 [***¼]

– From Impact Wrestling 8.23.19: Michael Elgin vs. Rhino went to a double countout @ 11:30 [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

El Reverso vs. D-Man : They push and shove, lockup and Reverso hits arm drags into a cradle for 2. They work into counters, D-Man gets dumped and Reverso follows wit a suicide dive. Reverso then misses a moonsault back in and D-Man follows with knee strikes and covers for 2. The abdominal stretch follows, D-Man uses the ropes for leverage, and the ref finally sees it and Reverso escapes. He follows with kicks, but runs into a knee strike. D-Man then heads up top and the moonsault misses, allowing Reverso to fire back and lay in a flurry of kicks and a back springboard elbow. The moonsault follows for the win. El Reverso defeated D-Man @ 4:30 via pin [**] This was a very basic and overall ok match.

– We go around the ring with Jake Crist. Josh and Jake are outside at a basketball court and shoot around as they talk. They are playing Pig and talk about nothing. Jake says Elgin can ball, as they book their own Impact Basketball team. Josh ends up winning the game, they weren’t very good..

X Division #1 Contenders/Steel Asylum match: Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin vs. Amazing Red vs. Daniels vs. Jay Lethal vs. Consequences Creed vs. Suicide vs. “The Pope” D’Angelo Dinero : This was a good and fun opening spot fest of a match, with the Guns really shining throughout, when in doubt in old TNA, put the Guns in a wacky stipulation match and they delivered. This was with ease the best match on an overall dire show. Christopher Daniels won steel asylum @ 16:30 [***¼]

Michael Elgin vs. Rhino : They trade strikes and shoulder tackles to begin, clothesline by Rhino and Elgin powders. Elgin back in and he attacks with kicks and strikes, misses a charge and Rhino hits the tackle in the corner. They fight to the floor and then back in, Elgin fires back and hits an enziguri, taking control and following with chops, Rhino fires back but Elgin takes him down. He follows with elbow drops and covers for 2. Rhino tries to fight back and they work into a double down. Elgin then cuts him off with a uranage, heads up top and the senton misses. Rhino now follows with strikes, clotheslines, and the spinebuster for 2. Elgin fights off the TKO, hits clotheslines and they fight over a suplex until Elgin lays in strikes and hits a German for 2. Rhino fires back and hits a piledriver, and that gets 2. They work up top and Rhino follows with head butts and the superplex follows for 2. Rhino sets for the gore, but Elgin cuts him off and hits a lariat. Rhino rolls to the floor, Elgin follows and they brawl at ringside. Elgin gets posted and they get counted out as security has to separate them. Michael Elgin vs. Rhino went to a double countout @ 11:30 [**¾] This was pretty good, solidly hard-hitting but a bit slow. It was a fine result for their first match as the feud continues.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 46. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will breakdown and preview the huge weekend of events, including NJPW Royal Quest, NXT UK Takeover Cardiff, & AEW All Out. The show is approximately 117-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Royal Quest Preview: 3:45

* NXT UK Takeover Cardiff Preview/Cesaro Possibly to NXT UK: 24:45

* AEW All Out Preview: 44:00

* Big Show Related Announcement: 1:48:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.