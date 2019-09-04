Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 8.31.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rhino defeated Bhupinder Singh @ 5:40 via pin [**]

– From Hardcore Justice 2010: RVD defeated Sabu @ 17:15 via pin [**½]

– From Impact Wrestling 8.30.19: Champion Taya defeated Big Mami @ 3:30 via submission [*]

Rhino vs. Bhupinder Singh : They lock up and Rhino overpowers him to begin. Lock up again and Singh starts to work the arm. Rhino counters out, they work into headlocks, and Rhino follows with a shoulder tackle. Singh battles back with strikes and kicks, and then hits the clothesline. He follows with chops, but Singh dumps him to the floor. Back in and Singh follows with rights, and running elbows. The knee strike follows, and the leg drop connects for 2. Singh now chokes him out, and then drops him with rights, covering for 2. He grounds the action, working a chinlock. Rhino powers up but Singh slams him down, covering for 2. He grounds things again, but Rhino fires back and hits clotheslines. He’s fired up but Singh hits the high cross for 2.Rhino cuts him off with a belly to belly, and finishes him with the gore. Rhino defeated Bhupinder Singh @ 5:40 via pin [**] This was ok, and I’d much rather see Rhino working these kind of matches than long lethargic main events with Elgin.

– We go around the ring with Michael Elgin. Like last week, they are shooting basketball. Elgin says he used to be good at basketball, but since he put on size, it takes him a while to get warmed up. Elgin has a black eye from his Starstruck match with Rich Swann. Elgin misses his first shot, as does Josh. They talk sports and Elgin misses his second shot. Josh also misses his. Elgin finally makes one and takes an early lead as they are playing PIG. Josh evens things up, as they finally start making shots. Josh takes the lead, and then takes the win; he’s 2-0, Moose will face him next week.

Hardcore Match: RVD vs. Sabu : For better or worse, this was a very ECW style match. The good part is that this was TNA’s ECW nostalgia show, so they were laying to the crowd with it. The bad news is that these two, while trying hard, were working the same match they worked 10-years prior at half the speed and with half the intensity. Overall, it was solid, but completely disappointing in the main event spot.RVD defeated Sabu @ 17:15 via pin [**½]

Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Big Mami : Mami does a matrix, but Taya cuts her off and works her over in the corner. Taya grounds the action, works the arm and follows with strikes until Mami fires back and slams her down. The stink face follows, and then the broncobuster. The moonsault misses as Mami lands on her face. Taya taps her with the STF. Champion Taya defeated Big Mami @ 3:30 via submission [*] This was just bad, and a poor choice to replay this week.

