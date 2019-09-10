Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 9.07.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Raj Singh defeated Mike Dorosti @ 5:30 via pin [*¾]

– From No Surrender 2009: AJ Styles defeated Champion Kurt Angle, Matt Morgan, Sting, & Hernandez @ 14:50 via pin [***]

– From Impact Wrestling 9.06.19: Champions The North defeated LAX @ 9:15 via pin [***¼]

Raj Singh vs. Mike Dorosti : They lock up and Singh slaps Dorosti. Head butts follow but Dorosti hits a shoulder tackle and hip toss. The suplex follows and Singh rolls to the floor. Singh stuns Dorosti of the ropes and follows with a basement dropkick for 2. He chokes out Dorosti in the ropes and slams him to the mat. Singh follows with elbow strikes but Dorosti fires back but Sigh cuts him off with a tornado DDT for 2. He then rakes the eyes and misses a corner dropkick. Dorosti follows with clotheslines and a suplex. The overhead belly to belly follows for 2. Dorosti heads up top and Singh cuts him off and hits the tower of London for 2. Singh rakes the eyes and a sloppy climax finishes it. Raj Singh defeated Mike Dorosti @ 5:30 via pin [*¾] This wasn’t good, Singh was slow and sloppy, showing no real intensity to his work and the enhancement guy came off as the more polished performer here.

– We go around the ring with Moose. They are playing basketball again, and Josh is 2-0 in PIG vs. Jake Crist & Michael Elgin. Moose says he was actually better in basketball than he was at football, but didn’t pursue the NBA because he felt he was too short. Moose tries to make up different rules as the game goes along as Josh goes up with P. Moose evens things up and then takes the lead. Josh evens things up and Josh puts him away with a deep three to go 3-0 on the season.

From TNA No Surrender 2009: AJ Styles vs. Champion Kurt Angle vs. Matt Morgan vs. Sting vs. Hernandez : This was a good match overall, I thought that the work was largely in sync, and really enjoyed some of the booking with various issues between the competitors were involved. Hernandez and Morgan were really clunky at times, not bad, but it was enough that it took away from the match in ways. I loved putting the title on Styles here, but felt he really should have won it more “by himself.” Because when it broke down at the end, Sting refused to battle with Styles, and instead played dad and took out the bullies to allow his son an easy win. AJ Styles defeated Champion Kurt Angle, Matt Morgan, Sting, & Hernandez @ 14:50 via pin [***]

Titles vs. Careers: Champions The North vs. LAX : Santana and Alexander begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. Santana grounds the action, but Alexander counters out until Santana hits a dropkick. Ortiz tags in and double teams follow; the cover gets 2. Ortiz works over Alexander in the corner, Santana tags in and takes out Page but Alexander fights back and then cuts off Ortiz. Page works him over Ortiz as Alexander stomps away at the bad knee of Santana. The champions follow with double teams, isolating Santana and keeping him grounded. Santana fires back, but Page quickly cuts him off as Alexander works over Santana on the apron. Santana tries to fire back, Page tags in and he lays the boots to him. They look for double teams but Santana counters out and tags in Ortiz. He runs wild and works over Alexander. He DDTs Page and powerbombs Alexander for 2. Alexander counters back and follows with ground and pound. The double Gotch follows for 2. The champions look for the street sweeper, but Santana makes the save and it breaks down. LAX runs wild and isolate Alexander after dumping Page, picking up the near fall. They continue o control, looking for the street sweeper, but Page cuts off Santana and double teas by the champions follow as the double team spinebuster finishes it. Champions The North defeated LAX @ 9:15 via pin [***¼] This was good but more abbreviated than I had anticipated. It would have been awesome for LAX to go out in a great match, but was more important for the North to pick up a clean and decisive victory with LAX off to AEW. My only real complaint is that I wish LAX would have shown more desperation in their work to sell the career stipulation a bit better. The North are now cemented as Impact’s top team after a strong run over the last 6-weeks or so.

