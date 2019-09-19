Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 9.14.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Josh Alexander defeated Kevin Blackwood @ 10:15 via pin [**¾]

– From No Surrender 2010: AJ Styles defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 16:30 [***]

– From Impact Wrestling 9.13.19: Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Texano Jr. @ 5:55 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Josh Alexander vs. Kevin Blackwood : They lockup and Josh works him to the ropes. He takes him down, but Blackwood works into counters until Josh grounds him again. Blackwood counters to his feet but Josh easily counters back. They lock up and Blackwood follows with leg kicks but Josh hits a shoulder tackle and into an ankle lock as Blackwood escapes. The enziguri follows, and then running uppercuts. The second rope elbow drop follows for 2. Blackwood lays in chops and Josh cuts him off with a backbreaker and reverse suplex for 2. He follows with chops, Blackwood fires back with kicks but Josh takes him down and the knee drop connects for 2. He grounds the action, follows with knee strikes and then a back elbow. Josh lays in clubbing strikes, chops, but Blackwood fires back with kicks until Josh hits a rolling DVD for 2. Josh lays in strikes, and again grounds the action, but Blackwood fires up with clotheslines and back elbows and then runs into a back breaker. Blackwood takes out the knee, lays in kicks, and strikes and covers for 2. Josh cuts him off, hits an overhead throw then slams him to the apron. The suicide cross body to the floor follows. Back in and Blackwood cradles him for 2. Josh locks on the ankle lock and then the powerbomb back breaker and double underhook piledriver finishes it. Josh Alexander defeated Kevin Blackwood @ 10:15 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good as Alexander took an extended squash and turned it into something interesting.

– We go around the ring with Don Callis. More basketball, Josh is 3-0, beating Moose, Elgin, & Jake Crist. Don played in high school and college, and goes up 1-0. He’s a big Dr. J fan. Don goes up 2-0. Don takes the win with the baseline sky hook.

I Quit Match: AJ Styles vs. Tommy Dreamer : This was a good match that played to the stipulation really well. Styles was great here and since it was 2010 and not 2019, Dreamer could actually go a bit but was still completely outclassed by Styles as you would expect. AJ Styles defeated Tommy Dreamer @ 16:30 [***]

Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Texano Jr. : Wagner’s son is at ringside, Texano attacks before the bell and they brawl to the floor. They trade strikes, and back in, Texano takes control and grounds the action, he starts attacking the leg. Texano grabs his bull ropes, but the ref takes it and that allows Wagner to hit dragon screws. He follows with chops and a cutter for 2. Texano fires back, misses a charge and spills to the floor. Wagner follows with an apron cannonball. He whips Texano to the barricade, but back in Texano cuts him off wit a draping DDT for 2. The leg lariat follows for another 2 count. Texano heads up top and Wagner cuts him off, follows him up and hits the superplex. The hammerlock lariat follows, and the Dr driver finishes it. Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Texano Jr. @ 5:55 via pin [**¾] Wagner winning made the most sense as he’s the bigger star and he will be working Bound for Glory in a trios tag. The match was pretty good with Impact fans getting a small taste of the good Dr.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 52. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will discuss Brock Lesnar returning to pull the plug on Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title run, review NXT’s two-hour debut, and then dive into coverage of the NJPW Destruction tour. The show is approximately 108-minutes long. * Intro

* Lesnar Returns For a Brocktober Title Run: 4:20

* Breaking Down The NXT Two Hour Debut Show (9.18.19): 13:10

* Examining The Shane Taylor/ROH Worked Shoot Angle: 49:20

* NJPW Destruction in Beppu Review: 1:01:10

* NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima Review: 1:10:20

* NJPW Destruction in Kobe Preview: 1:29:15 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.