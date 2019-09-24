Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 9.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ace Austin defeated Chris Bey @ 6:07 via pin [**½]

– From No Surrender 2011: Champion Kurt Angle defeated Sting & Mr. Anderson @ 15:25 via pin [*]

– From Impact Wrestling 9.20.19: RVD, Tessa Blanchard, Rhino, & Tommy Dreamer defeated oVe @ 9:55 via submission [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey : They lock up, working into counters, and Bey grounds the action. Austin escapes, they trade arm drags and Bey follows with a dropkick. He trips up Austin and hits a jump kick and standing moonsault for 2. Austin cuts him off and uses the card to paper cut him. He stomps away at the hand and the suplex follows for 2. He lays in ground and pound, hits a knee strike and covers for 2. Austin grounds things, working the arm. Bey fights to his feet, but Austin crotches him up top and into the tree of WHOA, following with kicks. He chokes him out and Bey counters back with a cradle for 2. Bey hits a head scissors, and a spinebuster. Austin counters the double stomp and then counters the RANA, hits kicks and the fold finishes it. Ace Austin defeated Chris Bey @ 6:07 via pin [**½] Bey is a really talented guy with a ton of potential, is largely unknown and just needs a break somewhere, but more than an appearance here and there. The match was solid with nice, clean work, but I wish they would have been allowed to open things up a bit and show off.

– We go around the ring with Jake Crist, who is looking for a rematch, since he already lost to Josh in PIG. Josh is 3-1, losing to Callis but beating Jake, Moose, & Elgin. They banter and stay tied early on. Jake then goes up PI, and stay that way for a bit until Josh loses to a lay up.

Champion Kurt Angle vs. Sting vs. Mr. Anderson : This BAD, from the work to the lazy layout, and then the finish just topped it off as a nice shit sundae. There were times where it felt like it may be good, but then it just got lethargic and lazy. And then we got a classic TNA finish, where Angle throws Sting into the barricade, where Hulk Hogan sprays something into Sting’s eyes, he acts blind and grabs the referee because he’s blinded you see, and Angle hits a low blow and the Angle Slam to get the win. FUCK OFF. Champion Kurt Angle defeated Sting & Mr. Anderson @ 15:25 via pin [*]

Street Fight: RVD, Tessa Blanchard, Rhino, & Tommy Dreamer vs. oVe (Sami Callihan, Mad Man Fulton, Jake & Dave Crist) : They brawl at the bell, spilling to the floor as RVD rolls up Sami for 2. He follows with kicks and rolling thunder. Tessa rolls Dave in and follows with the code breaker and then a suicide dive. Dreamer cuts off Jake with a fall away slam while Rhino & Fulton brawl. Fulton cuts him off and Jake firs him up until Dreamer fires back with jabs. The cutter follows but Dreamer is cut off as Jake then follows with an assisted dive. Dreamer dumps Fulton, heads up top and falls off the top onto the pile. Back in and RVD lays in strikes on Sami, and then follows with a tope. Tessa is in and grounds Sami with strikes and a DDT. She heads up top and Dave cuts her off. He follows her up and superplexes her onto the pile on the floor. Back in and Rhino & Sami trade strikes, Sami hits an XPLODER but Rhino pops up and hits a spinebuster. Jake cuts him off and Dreamer attacks with elbows until Dave cuts him off. RVD takes him out, Fulton attacks and hits end of days for 2. Tessa makes the save, attacks Fulton and hits a tornado DDT. The magnum is cut off by Jake, Fulton holds her up and Jake hits the super cutter for 2. Dreamer attacks with kendo shots, RVD hits a plancha, and Rhino slides in a table. Sami low blows Dreamer & Rhino, Dreamer groin claws him and Jake then cuts him off until Rhino gores Jake through the table. Frog splash by RVD. Tessa locks on a crossface with the kendo and Jake taps. RVD, Tessa Blanchard, Rhino, & Tommy Dreamer defeated oVe @ 9:55 via submission [***] This was actually good, with the right person wining, and likely setting up Tessa for an X-Division title shot.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 53. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019 and question whether Rush as champion can save ROH, review the NJPW Destruction in Kobe event, look into the curious claims that Baron Corbin has become an all-time great, and more. The show is approximately 87-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Kobe Review: 2:45

* Can We Talk About Baron Corbin? (and his alleged greatness): 30:35

* Looking Into Possible Opponents For Triple H in Saudi Arabia: 46:45

* ROH Death Before Dishonor Preview, Can Rush Save ROH Or Is It Too Late?: 54:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.