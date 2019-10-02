Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 9.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Eddie Edwards defeated Adrian Quest @ 7:00 via pin [**¾]

– From No Surrender 2012: Bully Ray defeated James Storm @ 13:00 via pin [**¼]

– From Impact Wrestling 9.27.19: Tessa Blanchard defeated Dave Crist @ 6:20 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Eddie Edwards vs. Adrian Quest : The lock up and work into counters and end in a standoff. Lock up again, off the ropes and Eddie hits back elbow. He follows with chops, another elbow but Quest gets a cradle for 2. The RANA and dropkick follows for 2. Eddie cuts him off with a TKO, but Quest fires back and hits a springboard missile dropkick for 2. Quest grounds things and follows with a senton atomico for 2. He follows with strikes, Eddie quickly cuts him off and lays in elbow strikes. The overhead belly to belly follows, and then the turbo backpack follows for 2. counters the tiger driver into a RANA and cradle for 2. The tornado DDT then connects for 2. Quest up top and misses the moonsault, but lands on his feet and Eddie hits the lariat and tiger driver. The Boston knee party finishes it. Eddie Edwards defeated Adrian Quest @ 7:00 via pin [**¾] Pretty good outing here, Quest worked hard and recently appeared on a witch special and show some potential, while Eddie was really god as always.

– We go around the ring with Trey. We’re still playing basketball, Josh is currently 4-1 in PIG, beating Moose, Elgin, and Jake Crist twice, but losing to Don Callis. Tessa does a run-in and poses, while harassing Josh. Josh goes up 2-0 early on. Josh then loses on an all or nothing shot because they were running out of time.

BFG Series Semifinal Match: Bully Ray vs. James Storm : Unfortunately not the quality of match I think most expected, with the stalling, fine action, and then ref bumps (old TNA there) and then run in finish. That being said, it isn’t all bad. Bully Ray moving on is a good thing, as the guy has been great and deserves the opportunity. On top of that, with Storm and Roode not facing for the title, this played into the theory of the two men facing off in a semi-main event grudge match at the Bound For Glory PPV. Again, it was solid and the booking is fine, but it could have been more, and I hated to see TNA going back to the things that they used to do on every PPV like they did. Bully Ray defeated James Storm @ 13:00 via pin [**¼]

Tessa Blanchard vs. Dave Crist : Fulton is at ringside. Tessa attacks with strikes, unloading on Crist until he fires back with kicks. Crist cuts her off with strikes and then gets dumped as Tessa follows, but Fulton attacks as Jake arrives. The ref sends Fulton to the back as Crist misses a right and hits the post. Back in and Jake with the distraction allowing Dave Crist to take control. He lays the boots to her, follows with strikes and then chokes her out. Jake chokes her out, but Tessa fires back as Crist snot rockets her. Tessa is pissed, fires back and hits the running kicks, superkick and flies in with a sunset flip for 2. Crist counters back with a modified go to sleep for 2. Tessa fires back hits the code breaker and buzzsaw DDT for the win. Tessa Blanchard defeated Dave Crist @ 6:20 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good with the right winner.

– Post match, Jake attacked Tessa from behind. Tessa fought him off, but Fulton walked right back out. Tessa escaped the End of Days attempt with a guillotine choke, but Fulton countered and chokeslammed Tessa. Jake Crist stood tall over Tessa with his title and did the thumbs up thumbs down.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 54. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview week one of the Wednesday Night War, review ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019, and talk some potential WWE returns. The show is approximately 86-minutes long. * Intro

* John Morrison Is Coming Back To WWE: 1:55

* CM Punk Rumored To Be Coming Back To WWE: 8:01

* ROH Death Before Dishonor Review: 21:55

* AEW Dynamite Preview 10.02.19: 57:45

* NXT on USA Preview 10.02.19: 1:13:57 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.