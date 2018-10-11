Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 10.10.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Matanza defeated Taya @ 2:35 via DQ [NR]

– Fenix & Mil Muertes defeated The Mack & Dragon Azteca Jr @ 9:40 via pin [****]

– Ricky Mundo defeated Famous B @ 1:34 via pin [NR]

– Pentagon defeated Reklusa @ 9:45 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I did a column, “Where Are They Now, The Cruiserweight Classic Finals Performers” which you can check out at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

– Taya is back and girlfriend is pissed about her wedding being ruined and Matanza killing Mercury & Evans. She calls Antonio an old piece of shit and demands he come out and meet with her. Taya wants to fight Matanza and tonight, she’ll sacrifice him. Antonio likes this, and makes the match.

Matanza vs. Taya : Taya runs wild early on, kicking the shit out of Matanza and hitting the knees. Matanza fires up and starts tossing her around. She fights back with kicks, and then gets a sleeper. Matanza escapes, and Taya hits a superkick and stunner. Taya up top and hits the moonsault for a good near fall. Matanza looks for wrath of the gods, but Johnny Mundo arrives and makes the save for the rare DQ. Matanza defeated Taya @ 2:35 via DQ [NR] This was a good opening segment, playing off of the wedding angle and likely setting an Ultima Lucha match between Mundo & Matanza.

– Post break, Mundo runs wild, hits moonlight drive and starship pain.

– They announce that Johnny Mundo vs. Matanza is official for Ultima Lucha.

Fenix & Mil Muertes vs. The Mack & Dragon Azteca Jr : Fenix & Mil Muertes is so odd considering their history, but considering Fenix’s lack of life force since his resurrection, I’ll allow it. They all brawl at the bell and Azteca lays in strikes on Muertes, but Muertes hits a chokeslam. Azteca fights back with a face buster and leg drop but Fenix makes the save. He and Azteca battle as Fenix hits the lucha arm drag and Azteca powders. Mack is in and takes over, lays in rights and flies in with an arm drag. The leg lariat follows and Muertes is back in, hits a powerslam and then dumps Mack. Fenix & Muertes work double teams on Azteca and then Mack. Muertes hits a TKO, Azteca counters a doomsday device and Mack hits a cutter and stunners. Azteca follows with kicks and Mack runs into a cutter by Fenix. Azteca then hits the satellite DDT and tope. Fenix hits a dive and Mack then wipes out the pile with a big boy tope. Back in and Fenix misses a swanton, and Azteca hits a RANA for 2. Powerbomb by Muertes, and Mack makes the save. Muertes cuts him off, hits a Saito suplex and that gets 2. Mack fights back with a Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. Mack & Fenix up top, SUPER RANA by Fenix! Fenix hits an apron double stomp on Mack and back in and Azteca flies in and Muertes cuts him off with a spear. Muertes hits the flatliner as Fenix hits the black fire driver and they double pin the babyfaces. Fenix & Mil Muertes defeated The Mack & Dragon Azteca Jr @ 9:40 via pin [****] This was an absolutely great balls to the wall sprint, no downtime, and heels take the advantage heading into Ultima Lucha.

Ricky Mundo vs. Famous B : This is more fallout from the wedding angle as Mundo was the one that freed Muertes, leading to the vicious attack. Mundo’s doll & Brenda are at ringside. Mundo attacks right away and beats down Famous B. He tosses him around, and chokes him out. Famous B fights back, but Mundo hits a lariat and neck breaker diver for the win. Ricky Mundo defeated Famous B @ 1:34 via pin [NR] A fine squash to put over Mundo’s insanity and set up another Ultima Lucha match.

– Post match, Ricky admits that he freed Matanza and ruined their wedding. He says they treated him like shit for years so he ruined their perfect day. As long as Taya is around, Johnny will never respect him, and challenges Taya for Ultima Lucha. He then puts the crossface on Brenda (one of Taya’s bridesmaids). Ricky and his doll celebrate.

Pentagon vs. Reklusa : Reklusa attack right away, laying in ground and pound on Pentagon. They brawl to the floor, Reklusa rakes the eyes and follows with knee strikes. She then sends Pentagon into e chairs, hits a cannonball but Pentagon catches her and hits an apron bomb. Pentagon follows with kicks and then vicious chops. Superkick by Pentagon, and they work back to the floor. Pentagon then whips Reklusa into the chairs. Another superkick from Pentagon follows and then more leg kicks. Pentagon continues to control on the floor, and back in, Pentagon hits another superkick. Reklusa fires back and hits a RANA. She heads up top and flies off with a RANA to the floor. The suicide dive DDT follows. Back in and Reklusa covers for 2. Pentagon cuts her off with sling blade, and that gets 2. Reklusa trips him up and hits a tornado DDT for 2. Reklusa lays in kicks, and shoots him the middle finger, but Pentagon hits the penta driver for 2. Reklusa counters the package piledriver, heads up top, cut off and Pentagon then hits an apron package piledriver. Back in and Pentagon covers for 2. Reklusa low blows him and hits the destroyer for 2. Pentagon hits the lung blower as Reklusa celebrates and the running package piledriver finishes it. Pentagon defeated Reklusa @ 9:45 via pin [****] Fucking hell that was great, with Reklusa looking like a player in her debut, and putting in an excellent effort. Pentagon has been really good working with women in Lucha Underground and was really giving here, leading to a great and heated match with a tremendous crowd, leading to a great post match angle.

– Post match, Pentagon teases breaking Reklusa’s arm and then opts for a bag of thumbtacks. Marty makes the save with a barbed wire baseball bat and beats down Pentagon as Reklusa gets some gasoline and pours it on Pentagon. Marty teases lighting Pentagon on fire, but blows out the flame instead. This was a throwback to Pentagon doing the same with Vampiro before their Cero Miedo match three seasons ago.

UPDATED ULTIMA LUCHA CUATRO CARD (a two show event starting in three weeks)

* Ricky Mundo vs. Taya

* Sacrifice to The Gods Match: Johnny Mundo vs. Matanza

* 2 out or 3 Falls Match: Dragon Azteca Jr. vs. Fenix

* Death Match: Mil Muertes vs. the Mack

* Mask vs. Mask: Killshot vs. Son of Havoc

* Lucha Underground Title Ciero Miedo Match: Champion Marty The Moth Martinez vs. Pentagon

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”