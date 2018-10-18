Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 10.17.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Battle Royal: Jake Strong won @ 3:07 [*]

– Willie Mack defeated Killshot @ 2:55 via DQ [NR]

– Jake Strong defeated Johnny Mundo @ 13:05 via submission [***½]

– Jake Strong meets with Antonio Cueto. Cueto says that Strong has been dominant, and Strong says he’ll become champion on his own. Strong says no man will doubt him. Cueto hands him an Aztec Medallion, and is bringing back the Gift of the Gods title. Strong tells him to save some sacrifices for him and says in a demonic voice that this is his temple now.

– Cueto says a new Gift of the Gods champion will be crowned and he gave medallions to deserving wrestlers. Not a fan of that. Net week, six of them will face off and the winner of this match will eliminate one person from contention.

Battle Royal : Jake Strong, Hernandez, Big Bad Steve, PJ Black, King Cuerno, Aerostar and Dante Fox are all involved. They all brawl at the bell, Aerostar runs wild and works over Steve. Aerostar then eliminates him. Hernandez is then eliminated by Black & Cuerno. Strong then eliminates them both. Aerostar fights off Strong but then gets tossed. Strong then battles with Fox, and fox hits a missile dropkick but String hits a lariat and dumps him for the win. Jake Strong won @ 3:07 [*] Another short battle royal this season, this one to make Strong look… strong.

– Strong eliminates no one; he wants to beat them all. Strong says he’ll destroy them all, and Cueto them books Strong vs. Mundo for later tonight.

– Next week, Gift of The Gods Title Elimination Match with Jake Strong vs. Hernandez vs. Big Bad Steve vs. PJ Black vs. King Cuerno vs. Aerostar vs. Dante Fox

Willie Mack vs. Killshot : Son of Havoc is watching on. They work into back and forth, Mack hits a dropkick and standing moonsault for 2. Mack follows with running kicks, but Killshot cuts him off with a knee strike. He follows with strikes; a superkick and slingshot double stomp to the floor. Back in and they trade, German by Mack but Killshot hits a kick, but leaps into a stunner. Mil Muertes arrives and attacks the Mack for the DQ. Willie Mack defeated Killshot @ 2:55 via DQ [NR] This was solid fun while it lasted, and revisited the Mack vs. Killshot feud from their trios tile run and also hyped two Ultima Lucha matches.

– Son of havoc makes the save, but Muertes chokeslams him. The flatliner on Mack follows.

– Ivelisse & XO Lishus arrive. They have been invited to be part of a trios tile match at Ultima Lucha, but Joey Ryan is out of action. They have a new partner, Sammy Guevara. Famous B arrives and says Sammy has a 7-year contract with him (a joke about the Lucha underground contracts) and Famous B has the contract with him, which is family bible sized. He owns Sammy. Famous B threatens a cease & desist order and says Sammy can team with Texano & Dr. Wagner. Sammy instead wipes out Famous B with a tope and throws away his contract. He then puts the trashcan on Famous B’s head and superkicks him.

Jake Strong vs. Johnny Mundo : Strong looks to ground the action, but Mundo escapes, picks up the pace, but runs into a belly to belly suplex. Mundo his the disaster kick, but Strong cuts him off and posts him. They work to the floor, and Strong lays in chops. Back in and Strong lays the boots to him, and hits corner clotheslines. The northern lariat follows. Mundo cuts off the Vader splash, and hits the DDT for a double down. Back to their feet, Mundo lays in rights and a leg lariat. The knee strike and running shooting star press follows for 2. Strong fights off moonlight drive, but Mundo hits an enziguri but Strong shoves him to the floor. Mundo goes parkour, they brawl into the crowd and Mundo hits Strong with a fan’s dink. Mundo jumps from one side to the other of the entrance, Strong follows but Mundo hits a sunset bomb to the floor. Back in and Mundo heads up top and hits the elbow drop for 2. Mundo up top, Strong cuts him off, and follows him up. Mundo fights him off, they trade, and knocks Strong to the mat. Strong pops back up and hits an overhead belly to belly. The Vader splash follows for 2. Mundo fights off a suplex, hits a side slam, and Strong cuts off starship pain and gets the ankle lock. Mundo escapes; hits superkicks and moonlight drive for 2. They trade strikes, but Strong gets the ankle lock again. Mundo rolls, Strong hangs on, and low blows Strong to escape. Mundo hits a one legged starship pain and that gets 2 as Strong gets the ankle lock again and Mundo taps. Jake Strong defeated Johnny Mundo @ 13:05 via submission [***½] This was a very good main event, and easily Strong’s best Lucha Underground outing to date. I still feel like something’s missing with him, but Mundo bumped and sold like a champ and made him look like an absolute beast.

– Post match, Matanza now arrives for some killing, and Strong is more than happy to back off and offer up Mundo to him. Matanza mauls Mundo, Taya arrives and tries to make the save. Matanza hits her with wrath of the gods and then continues to beat down a busted open Mundo. This was a great beat down by Matanza.

UPDATED ULTIMA LUCHA CUATRO CARD (a two show event starting in two weeks)

* Ricky Mundo vs. Taya

* Trios Title Match: Champions The Reptile Tribe vs. The Rabbit Tribe vs. Sammy Guevara, Ivelisse & XO Lishus

* Sacrifice to The Gods Match: Johnny Mundo vs. Matanza

* 2 out or 3 Falls Match: Dragon Azteca Jr. vs. Fenix

* Death Match: Mil Muertes vs. the Mack

* Mask vs. Mask: Killshot vs. Son of Havoc

* Lucha Underground Title Ciero Miedo Match: Champion Marty The Moth Martinez vs. Pentagon

– End Scene.

