Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 10.24.18  

– Gift of The Gods Elimination Match: Jake Strong defeated Hernandez, Big Bad Steve, PJ Black, King Cuerno, Aerostar, and Dante Fox @ 33:00 via submission to become the new champion [***¼]

Jake Strong vs. Hernandez vs. Big Bad Steve vs. PJ Black vs. King Cuerno vs. Aerostar vs. Dante Fox : Fox runs wild with kicks at the bell, bodies fly to the floor and Fox follows with an imploding 450 to the floor onto the pile. Back in the ring and Hernandez looks to take control but eats an enziguri. He rebounds with a clothesline and Fox gets a backslide on Hernandez at 2:30 for the elimination. Thanks for coming; King will no be pleased. The rest brawl, bodies are dumped to the floor and Jake is working over Fox. They brawl into the balcony, as the others pair off and brawl in the crowd. Aerostar flies out of the crow and hits a RANA. Jake then powerbombs Fox into the wall. Black and Steve are in the ring, Famous B gives Steve a wrench, and Black low blows B. Steve hits him with the wrench, and then hits Cuerno. He also hits Aerostar and just beats him down as Jake watches on. Black low blows him, Jake back in and he gets a low blow. The springboard moonsault follows for 2. Jake Strong applies the ankle lock on Black for the elimination at 7:15. Jake then “breaks” the ankle complete with sound effect. Hake and Steve trade strikes, Steve cuts him off with kicks as Cuerno and Fox return. Steve and Cuerno double team Aerostar, and Steve hits a pop up cutter, but Cuerno hits a dropkick and they trade strikes. Cuerno follows with kicks and knee strikes; Cuerno rips his shirt open and fires away with chops. They work into a double down as Drago arrives in a construction workers outfit, leading in a forklift. The forklift raises Aerostar up higher than the balcony and Aerostar flies with a dive from the top of forklift and Big Bad Steve is finished at 13:10. Drago is a good lucha lad. Aerostar is insane. Jake beats down Aerostar, and then works over Cuerno, hitting a suplex. Cuerno fires back but runs into a powerslam for 2. Jake gets the ankle lock, but Aerostar makes the save with a meteora. He runs wild, lays in kicks, and follows with a coffin drop for 2. Jake Strong quickly applies the ankle lock on Aerostar for the elimination at 17:04. Cuerno attacks to stop the ankle break. King Cuerno is an unexpected good lucha lad as he helps Aerostar to the back. Fox is back in and faces off with Strong and Cuerno. Cuerno runs wild with knee strikes, Strong gets an ankle lock, but Cuerno rolls him to the floor. The suicide dive connects and takes out Strong. Fox climbs to the balcony and onto the entrance. He wipes out Cuerno and Strong with a swanton, but landed hard on his ass. Fox and Cuerno back in and Fox hits the 450 for 2 as Strong makes the save. Fox superkicks him, but Cuerno cuts him off and they trade. The thrill of the hunt by Cuerno gets 2. The Romero special follows by Cuerno, but Fox escapes. Cuerno follows with chops, Strong in and hits the Vader splash on Cuerno for 2. Fox follow with a rolling senton and cutter on Strong for 2. Fox heads up top and the swanton eats knees. Fox fires up with kicks and everyone is down. Cuerno fights to his feet, the others follow and they trade strikes. Strong fires up and lays into both, Cuerno takes them down with kicks and Fox hits lo mein pain and then Fox hits the fox catcher on Cuerno and he’s gone at 28:51. We’re down to Fox and Strong. Fox attacks and they brawl to the floor. Fox goes John Wooooooo and both men are down. Fox rolls back in and follows with a superkick for 2. Strong fights off lo mein pain, gets the ankle lock and Fox fights but Strong pulls him center ring and Fox rolls, but Strong hangs on and Fox taps. Jake Strong defeated Hernandez, Big Bad Steve, PJ Black, King Cuerno, Aerostar, and Dante Fox @ 33:00 via submission to become the new champion [***¼] This was an overall good match with a largely good layout built to a solid finish, but also felt disjointed much of the way, very choppy. Strong largely dominated en route to winning the belt, while Fox shined as the star of the match.

– Strong “beaks” Fox’s ankle post match.

– Jake Strong now hold the Gift of the Gods championship and can now challenge for the Lucha Underground championship at any time as the fans chant “this is bullshit.”

– We see Johnny Mundo working out on a rooftop. Aerostar appears and says Mundo isn’t ready. Aerostar says without his help, Mundo will be another sacrifice to the gods. Mundo refuses, and Drago appears and has THE GAUNTLET and they offer it to Mundo in thanks for his previous help. Mundo accepts, puts it on and says… “I feel… like a god.” Drago asks Aerostar of this was a good idea, and Aerostar says only time will tell and Mundo does karate poses.

UPDATED ULTIMA LUCHA CUATRO CARD (STARTING NEXT WEEK)

* Trios Title Match: Champions The Reptile Tribe vs. The Rabbit Tribe vs. Sammy Guevara, Ivelisse & XO Lishus [CONFIRMED FOR NEXT WEEK]

* Mask vs. Mask: Killshot vs. Son of Havoc [CONFIRMED FOR NEXT WEEK]

* Ricky Mundo vs. Taya

* Sacrifice to The Gods Match: Johnny Mundo vs. Matanza

* 2 out or 3 Falls Match: Dragon Azteca Jr. vs. Fenix

* Death Match: Mil Muertes vs. the Mack

* Lucha Underground Title Ciero Miedo Match: Champion Marty The Moth Martinez vs. Pentagon

– End Scene.

