Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 6.27.18 (Season 4, Episode 3)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– XOLishus defeated Jack Evans @ 5:53 via pin [**¾]

– Three Way to The Grave Match: Mil Muertes defeated Jeremiah Crane & Fenix @ 24:38 [****]

– We get highlights of last week’s show.

– Ricky Mundo tells Black bad Evans about finding the island of the dolls, where he found his creepy doll friend. Mundo & Taya arrive and talk about feuding with the reptile tribe. Mundo tells Evans to call on of them out tonight, but he’s afraid to do so. Mundo tells them to look out for Angelico because he owes him an ass beating, The doll tells Ricky his secret is safe with her.

XOLishus vs. Jack Evans : XOLishus is indie star Sonny Kiss, working an exotico gimmick. Evans introduces himself since Melissa was doing it wrong. They work into a fast paced back and forth with XOLishus hitting a head scissors, RANA and back handspring slap. XOLishus takes Jack to the floor and follows with a dive. Back in and XOLishus gets tripped up. Jack now works the arm, and hits a back handspring into an eye rake. Jack works into a wacky lucha submission, XOLishus escapes and hits kicks and a dropkick. The jawbreaker and leg drop follows for 2. Jack fires back and hits trouble in paradise and a standing corkscrew splash for 2. XOLishus hits a head scissors and split leg drop off the ropes for 2. They work up top and XOLishus hits an x-factor and picks up the win. XOLishus defeated Jack Evans @ 5:53 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, XOLishus looked good and should thrive in the Lucha Underground environment since he can work, unlike Pimpinela Escarlata.

– Lucha Underground champion Pentagon arrives and talks about successfully defending his title twice already. Cage arrives and attacks, and lays in ground and pound. Cage lays him out with the title belt and gets a table. He sets it up on the floor and takes Pentagon to the apron and powerbombs him through the table. Cage says you can’t break him and that he’s the next champion. Good angle.

– Melissa is concerned for Fenix ahead of tonight’s main event and they kiss.

Three Way to The Grave Match: Jeremiah Crane vs. Fenix vs. Mil Muertes : Catrina is out with Muertes. They brawl at the bell, Fenix lays in kicks and hits a DDT on Muertes. Crane cuts him off and starts working over Muertes, but Fenix fires back. Crane cuts him off and dumps him to the floor. The suicide dive follows but Fenix fires back and hits a top rope moonsault onto Crane. Muertes follows with a dive and attacks Crane with the flowers at ringside. He slams him off of the coffin and then powerbombs him off of the coffin. Crane fires back and Muertes destroys him with a spear. Muertes sets up a table, but Fenix hits a RANA out of the crowd only for Crane to cut him off. Muertes then chokeslams him on the coffin. All three brawl at ringside, Muertes gets cut off with superkicks and Fenix hits a RANA on Muertes on the floor. Crane then puts Muertes through the table on the floor. Fenix & Crane brawl up the steps and Crane piledrive him onto the floor, Muertes drags Crane into the elevator and uses the doors to work him over. Fenix climbs up higher into the building and wipes out both with a high cross. Fenix & Muertes brawl through the crowd and down the steps. Muertes tosses Crane down the steps and he has control. Back in the ring and Muertes sets up a table and grabs Crane, setting him up top and following. Fenix back in and attacks. He now follows Crane up top and Crane shoves him to the floor onto Muertes on a table. Fenix back in and brawls up top with Crane, and Crane hits a piledriver off the ropes and through the table. Crane opens the coffin and rolls Fenix into it, but doesn’t close it. Ivelisse returns with a hammer, attacking Crane for some Ultima Lucha revenge. She follows with more hammer shots and knee strikes. Crane shoots her the bird and she breaks his finger. Another hammer shot sends Crane into the coffin and she closes it. He’s eliminated as the day of the dead folks arrive to take him away. Post break, and Muertes is back in and Fenix cuts him off with a spin kick. Muertes cuts him off and starts ripping away at his mask, undoes the buckle pad and now slams Fenix into the exposed buckle and busts him open in an ode to their past grave consequences matches. They brawl to the floor with Muertes maintaining control. Muertes undoes the bottom rope and drags the coffin into the ring. Fenix fires up and is back in, laying in kicks and kicks Muertes into the coffin. Muertes fights out before it’s closed and hits an overhead belly to belly on Fenix into the coffin. Fenix keeps firing back, but Muertes cuts him off with a chokeslam. Fenix hits a desperation cutter as Muertes was monologueing. Muertes catches Fenix off the ropes and chokeslams him onto the coffin. Fenix keeps fighting back, hits a missile dropkick but then jumps into a flatliner. Muertes opens the coffin and places Fenix in it and closes it for the win. Mil Muertes defeated Jeremiah Crane & Fenix @ 24:38 [****] This was an overall great main event, but quite not at the level of the Muertes vs. Fenix classics. The Crane inclusion worked due to his past relationship with Catrina, but was really there for the re-introduction of Ivelisse, who got revenge from Ultima Lucha by taking Crane out of the match. It picked up in terms of overall intensity when we got down to Fenix vs. Muertes, and had some nice callbacks to their previous grave consequences wars. This was great and a ton of fun.

– In theory, Catrina will now get her life force back and will no longer be trapped in-between worlds.

– Antonio has Matanza chained up in a new prison. Antonio says that he failed Matanza. The key he holds, holds Matanza’s soul, a gift from the gods given to Antonio when he gave him up to the gods. It has made him weak. Antonio says he should be so much more and tosses the key to Matanza and tells him to destroy it to become a god. Matanza destroys it and his chains fall off. Antonio says goodbye to his son…

– End Scene.

