Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 7.04.18 (Season 4, Episode 4)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jake Strong defeated Big Bad Steve @ 2:05 via submission [NR]

– Taya & Johnny Mundo defeated Daga & Kobra Moon @ 6:20 via pin [**½]

– Matanza defeated Mr. Pectacular @ 0:40 via pin [NR]

– Aztec Medallion Match: King Cuerno defeated Chavo Guerrero @ 9:55 via pin []

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can checkout my top 40 matches of June column at this link.

– We get a video package on the history between Catrina & Fenix, and how she’s been looking for his life force so that she will no longer be stuck in between the two worlds. This leads to highlights from previous episodes. We see Fenix losing the casket match last week and Catrina arriving afterwards and kissing him to steal his life force. Catrina transformed from her sultry outfit into a red dress, similar to one she had on in a throwback poster, which was a cue to her old age. She then meets with a grieving Melissa Santos, and says that Fenix is never coming back, and that he gave is life to the woman that truly loved him, She gives Melissa the part of the medallion that kept her alive previously.

Jake Strong vs. Big Bad Steve : Big Bad Steve is the former Pindar, who was decapitated at the end of season three. Strong is formerly known as Jack Swagger. Commentary tells us that Strong hurt Famous B’s leg so badly that he may lose his leg. They lock up and Strong overpowers him and lays in strikes right away. The clothesline follows, and Strong then beats him down in the corner. Strong continues to work him over with strikes, and then hits the Vader bomb. Strong hits another clothesline, and now gets the ankle lock as Steve taps. Jake Strong defeated Big Bad Steve @ 2:05 via submission [NR] Big Bad Steve was looking for revenge for Famous B here, and failed miserably. This was a squash as they continue to position Jake Strong as a player.

– Post match, Strong powerbombs Big Bad Steve on the floor.

– Antonio Cueto meets with King Cuerno. Antonio drinks a beer and brings up Cuerno having the gauntlet. Cuerno says it was stolen and he doesn’t know where it is. Antonio says the gauntlet is dangerous, and can make the person wearing it into a God. Antonio says only Gods know if Cuerno is telling the truth. He offers him a chance to win the Aztec medallion of his tribe tonight against Chavo Guerrero. Cage now arrives, noting what he did to Pentagon last week. He wants to finish the job. Antonio says that attacking the champion doesn’t promise him a title match. He offers him a chance to win a medallion against Muertes next week. Cage is cool with this.

Taya & Johnny Mundo vs. Daga & Kobra Moon : Taya and Daga start us off, working some solid, but lethargically paced lucha exchanges. Daga gets a cradle for 2 and Taya then cuts him off until Daga catches her with a dropkick. Mundo tags in, they work into some back and forth, and Daga lays in uppercuts. Mundo cuts him off with a knee strike and running shooting star press for 2. Daga fires back with superkicks, Moon tags in and hits a RANA off the ropes and covers for 2. Daga tags back in and they double team Mundo with corner dropkicks and Daga covers for 2. Daga lays in chops, but Mundo cuts him off and hits a corkscrew high cross for 2. Taya tags in and double teams follow, and she covers Daga for 2. Daga causes confusion and Mundo superkicks Taya by accident. Moon tags in and the Mundos beg off but she lays in knee strikes but PJ Black arrives and kicks her n the head, Taya hits a curb stomp for the win. Taya & Johnny Mundo defeated Daga & Kobra Moon @ 6:20 via pin [**½] This was a solid back and forth match to kick off the in ring portion of the feud, but the best part was the post match beat down by the.

– Post match, the Luchasaurus arrives and attacks Black, Taya, & Mundo. He hits superkicks, head butts, cannonballs, a standing moonsault, and chokeslams as he stacks them up so that Moon can monologue about how she will make them worship her. This feud must continue.

– Antonio meets with his son Matanza, who is killing someone in his torture chamber below the building. Antonio tells him that it’s time for his first sacrifice.

– Mr. Pectacular is in the ring, and getting his pose on. Antonio says that this may be Pectacular’s last appearance. Antonio announces a “Sacrifice to the Gods” match. Matanza arrives and IT’S SACRIFICING TIME!

Matanza vs. Mr. Pectacular : Pectacular hits a dropkick and poses. Matanza hits a German after no selling that and hits wrath of the gods for the win.Matanza defeated Mr. Pectacular @ 0:40 via pin [NR] DEATH. RIP Mr. Pectacular, 6.13.18-7.04.18.

– Post match, Matanza raises his arms, and the lightening flashes, and Pectacular has disappeared into a tasty snack for the gods.

King Cuerno vs. Chavo Guerrero : As Cuerno makes his entrance, Guerrero attacks with a suicide dive to the floor and we’re underway. Guerrero then slams him into some chairs and then posts him. Guerrero controls with some bland brawling on the floor. Back in and Cuerno cuts off Guerrero with a dropkick and follows with chops. The clothesline follows and Cuerno covers for 2. Guerrero now lays in rights, but then gets tossed to the floor and Cuerno follows. He lays the boots to him, and then lights him up with a kick to the face. Sends Cuerno into the stands, he follows and they brawl but Cuerno cuts him off with a DDT and then dumps him back to the floor. Cuerno now hits a high cross to the floor. Back in and Cuerno heads up top and Guerrero cuts him off. He follows him up, and hits the superplex for 2. Guerrero continues to control, choking out Cuerno. The cover gets 2. Guerrero undoes the buckle pad, but Cuerno fights him off and lays in rights. They blow a catapult spot and Cuerno hits an enziguri and then a knee strike and the suicide dive follows. Back in and Guerrero gets a small package for 2. Guerrero then grabs the ref and hits rolling suplexes to Eddie chants and Cuerno counters into thrill of the kill for the win. King Cuerno defeated Chavo Guerrero @ 9:55 via pin [**½] This was a very average match, with Guerrero looking out of his league against the highly talented Cuerno, despite Matt Striker doing his best to sell Guerrero as a legend. The right man won, and the less of Guerrero we see going forward the better.

– Dragon Azteca Jr & King Cuerno now hold two of the seven Aztec Medallions.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

6 legend