Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 7.18.18 (Season 4, Episode 6)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Aztec Medallion Match: Dezmond X defeated Paul London @ 4:20 via pin [**]

– Special Gift of The Gods Battle Royal: The Mack won @ 1:46 [NR]

– Luchasaurus defeated Johnny Mundo @ 8:57 via pin [**½]

– Lucha Underground Title Match: Champion Pentagon defeated Cage @ 6:50 via pin [***]

Aztec Medallion Match: Paul London vs. Dezmond X : London is dressed in all black, coming off of meeting the white rabbit last week, and killing Mascarita Sagrada. The rabbit tribe guys distract Dezmond, allowing London to attack. London hits a Cheeky Nandos style dropkick and then ends up dropkicking his buddies, allowing Dezmond to fight back and wipes them all out with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and London gets a cradle for 2. Dezmond fires back with elbows and strikes, and the flatliner connects. London cuts him off with kicks, but Dezmond hits a RANA and covers for 2. London avoids a charge, but Dezmond hits the back flip kick and that gets 2. Dezmond up top and rolls through on the 450, London hits double knees but Dezmond rolls him up for the win. Dezmond X defeated Paul London @ 4:20 via pin [**] This was ok while it lasted, and while Dezmond X will be better in the multi-man match, having London lose the week after the big angle with the tribe, and then having him debut a new look and attitude, lacked sense to me.

– Dezmond X, Dragon Azteca Jr, King Cuerno, Ivelisse, The Mack, Son of Havoc & Mil Muertes now hold the seven Aztec Medallions.

– Antonio Cueto arrives and has the Gift of The Gods title with him. The Gift of The Gods title match will take place next week. He praises the talent involved and says next week will be epic. He calls out the fighters to place their medallions into the title to lock them in the match. They arrive and place their medallions on the title. All seven hit the ring and Antonio says that he has a surprise, and announces that only 6 will compete. He’s making a battle royal and the winner decides who is out.

Special Gift of The Gods Battle Royal : Dezmond X, Dragon Azteca Jr, King Cuerno, Ivelisse, The Mack, Son of Havoc & Mil Muertes are obviously competing. They all brawl and Cuerno is eliminated. So is Ivelisse. Dezmond is gone as well. Muertes tossed them all. Son of Havoc dump Muertes & Azteca. We’re down to two and havoc eliminates himself, trying to make a deal with Mack. The Mack won @ 1:46 [NR] This was all angle, but an interesting angle with Mack and Havoc as the trios champions haven’t gotten along, especially due to Killshot being an asshole.

– Mack chooses to eliminate Muertes because he scares the shit out of him. Mack bails and Muertes kicks the shit out of the rest.

– Dezmond X, Dragon Azteca Jr, King Cuerno, Ivelisse, The Mack, & Son of Havoc compete next week for the gift of the gods title.

Johnny Mundo vs. The Luchasaurus : Kobra Moon and Taya are at ringside. Mundo tries to use his speed to begin, laying in kicks. Luchasaurus cuts him off and Taya trips him up and Moon trips up Mundo. Moon & Taya brawl and spill to the floor. Mundo low blows Luchasaurus and hits a disaster kick. The running knee and shooting star press gets 1. Luchasaurus scoops up Mundo and slams him down. Luchasaurus follows with corner attacks, lays in kicks and then hits a burning hammer for 2. Mundo counters the chokeslam, and hits a reverse RANA, dumping Luchasaurus on his head. The regular RANA follows, Mundo up top and then dives onto Moon as Luchasaurus sat up. Luchasaurus now follows to the floor and PJ Black is out and nails Luchasaurus with a chair. Mundo rolls him back in and hits end of the world for 2. Mundo superkicks the ref, he and Black have chairs, but Drago arrives to make the save. Daga arrives as well and chases Worldwide Underground away. Mundo is left with Luchasaurus, has a chair, but Luchasaurus superkicks it into his face. The powerbomb, chokeslam and standing moonsault gets 2. Ricky Mundo arrives, but Luchasaurus hits a moonsault onto both on the floor. Back in and Luchasaurus heads up top and Mundo cuts him off with a series of kicks. Head butt by Luchasaurus, but Mundo hits an enziguri. Luchasaurus hits another chokeslam for the win. Luchasaurus defeated Johnny Mundo @ 8:57 via pin [**½] This was fine, it had some fun moments, but for me was just way too overbooked. I get that was done to keep the feud going, but it was just way too chaotic, and in a bad way, for me to really get into as a match.

– Post match, the Reptiles and Worldwide Underground brawl.

– We see XO Licious working out as Jack Evans complains about being embarrassed. Ricky Mundo arrives and Evans makes fun of him and his creepy doll. The doll tells Mundo to “do to him what he did to Angelico.”

Lucha Underground Title Match: Champion Pentagon vs. Cage : Cage attacks before the bell and they brawl to the floor. Cage tosses Pentagon into the barricade, and they brawl to the announce table. Cage hits a slam onto the floor, but Pentagon fires back and chokes him out with a cable. Cage escapes and slams him onto the apron. He then tosses Pentagon into some chairs and then ties Pentagon’s mask to the barricade and continues to beat on him. He gets a chair and Pentagon fights back and superkicks it into Cage’s face. They finally work into the ring and Pentagon hits a double stomp for 1. Pentagon looks for a package piledriver. Cage counters out and hits a knee strike and pump handle slam. The buckle bomb follows and then the dead lift superplex gets 2. Cage looks for an F5, countered by Pentagon into a backstabber and then a code breaker for 2. Cage cuts off Pentagon, hits a sitout electric chair slam and covers for 2. Pentagon fires back with kicks, and follows with a destroyer and another. The package piledriver connects and Pentagon retains. Champion Pentagon defeated Cage @ 6:50 via pin [***] It was short, but was a good brawl and sprint match, and easily the best thing on the show.

– Post match, Pentagon lays out Cage and tries to break his arm, but Cage counters out and hits an F5 onto the title belt. Cage then says he’s a machine, and that Pentagon can’t break his arm.

– End Scene.

