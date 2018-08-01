Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 8.01.18 (Season 4, Episode 8)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Daga defeated PJ Black @ 7:30 via submission [**½]

– Trios Title Match: Champions Killshot, The Mack, & Son of Havoc defeated Paul London, Saltador and Mala Suerte @ 7:11 via pin [***]

– Cage & King Cuerno defeated Pentagon @ 5:45 via pin [**¾]

– We get a big video package on the Mack, including clips of Big Ryck.

Daga vs. PJ Black : Kobra Moon is out with Daga. They lock up and work into some fast-paced back and forth. Daga locks on a guillotine but Black counters out into a suplex. Black now locks on a pendulum hold, and slams Daga to the buckles. Black hits a Saito suplex and then rolls into vertical suplexes and then starts working submissions. Black then gets a backslide for 2. They trade chops and kicks, Black hits a rolling elbow and then misses a moonsault and Daga lands a sliding kick. Black fires back with chops, but Daga counters back and spikes him with a DDT and locks on the guillotine. Black makes the ropes. He misses the asai moonsault, but hits a reverse suplex and locks on a dragon sleeper. Daga escapes, lays in chops and rights, and then hits a corner dropkick for 2. Daga now transitions into a crossface, Black escapes, and follows with strikes. The spin kick connects, and Black heads up top and Daga crotches him. Daga hits a RANA and they trade pin attempts, but Daga gets a crucifix submission for the win. Daga defeated PJ Black @ 7:30 via submission [**½] This was a solid match, but some miscommunication and sloppiness hurt it. The post match was good to continue the feud and set up a match for next week.

– Drago and Luchasaurus attack post match, but Mundo & Taya make the save. Luchasaurus takes out Ricky Mundo, but Black attacks him with kendo sticks and Mundo joins in. They dump Luchasaurus to the floor and World Wide Underground stands tall. Moon says they are Mundo’s future. Mundo says that if she wants him so bad, come and try to take him. They set up a 4 on 4 tag for next week. If the reptiles win, Mundo joins them. If WWU wins, she can grant him a wish. Mundo agrees.

– The Mack prepares backstage and Catrina arrives. She warns him that Muertes is coming for him. Mack says he will drop him without a second thought. Catrina opens a locker and we see BIG RYCK’s SKULL.

when your locker has your dead cousin's skull in it #luchaunderground pic.twitter.com/ZsRXtbOfGH — luchablog (@luchablog) August 2, 2018

– Dragon Azteca Jr talks about winning the Gift of The Gods title, and he plans to win the Lucha Underground title. If he doesn’t, he will dishonor his tribe. He’ll defend the Gift of The Gods title against anyone and plans to cash in at Ultima Lucha IV. This sounds like a poor plan.

Champions Killshot, The Mack, & Son of Havoc vs. Paul London, Saltador and Mala Suerte : The trios champions have not been on the same page all season, which doesn’t bode well for them. We get a big stand off to begin. The action spills to the floor as Killshot and Suerte work in the ring. Killshot takes him to the floor and Havoc tags himself in. Suerte gets a quick cradle for 2. London tags in, attacks the arm and follows with kicks in the corner. Havoc cuts him off with an enziguri for 2. The back breaker follows, Saltador in and Mack now tags in and Salatdor dumps Havoc but Mack cuts him off and hits a Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. The rabbits pull Mack to the floor; Killshot tries to make the save but gets tripped up. Havoc hits a high cross to the floor. Saltador follows with a flip dive. London heads up top and back in, Killshot cuts him off. He follows him up and Mack joins him. The rabbits return and we get a tower of doom. Havoc in with the double, double stomp but gets tossed. It breaks down, Killshot fights off the rabbits and hits a standing double stomp and then a double stomp to the floor onto London. Back in and Killshot hits an apron double stomp. Suerte cuts him off with a cutter, but Mack hits the stunner. Havoc follows with a dive, Mack up top and the frog splash connects and Killshot covers for the win. Champions Killshot, The Mack, & Son of Havoc defeated Paul London, Saltador and Mala Suerte @ 7:11 via pin [***] Despite some lingering issues, the champions retain in a good and fun little sprint.

Cage & King Cuerno vs. Pentagon : Pentagon says this is his temple and he will break them both by himself; Pentagon gives no fucks. Pentagon attacks with chops right away, runs wild and dumps Cuerno and hits sling blades on Cage. He wipes out both with a tope and continues to work over both on the floor. Cuerno finally cuts him off and Cage hits the dead lift superplex and Cuerno hits a frog splash while Cage follows with a top rope elbow drop for 2. Cuerno follows with a running frog splash for 2. The dropkick follows. Pentagon fires back with a superkick, Cage trips him up and that allows Cuerno to cut him off. Pentagon fights back with a back stabber and superkicks. The destroyer follows for 2. Cage & Cuerno cuts him off with double teams, and Cuerno hits thrill of the kill. Cage wants the cover and Cuerno leaves as Cage hits drill claw for the win. Cage & King Cuerno defeated Pentagon @ 5:45 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and fun match, with Cage picking up a win to presumably get him another title shot and Pentagon getting enough in to look bad ass before losing.

– Post match, Cage conchaitos Pentagon a few times and stands tall.

– We get a post credits scene, and Mundo and Taya are going Indiana Jones and searching for the reptiles. They find the reptile’s lair and the Luchasaurus attacks but Taya saves Mundo. Taya then decapitates the Luchasaurus with a sword. MORE DEATH! Mundo bails and tells Drago, “we were never here.” This was amazingly hokey.

– End Scene.

