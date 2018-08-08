Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 8.08.18 (Season 4, Episode 9)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Monster Matanza Cueto defeated Mala Suerte @ 0:50 via pin [NR]

-Joey Ryan & Jack Evans defeated XO Lishus & Ivelisse @ 6:55 via referee stoppage [**¾]

– Gift of The Gods Championship Match: Champion Dragon Azteca Jr defeated Mariposa @ 3:05 via pin [**½]

– Johnny Mundo, Taya, PJ Black, & Aerostar defeated Kobra Moon, Daga, Drago, & Jeremiah Crane/Snake @ 8:45 via pin [***¼]

– Mariposa meets with Antonio Cueto and hits on him because she wants something. She wants a Gift of The Gods Championship Match. Antonio says she doesn’t deserve it so she tries to buy him off. Antonio accepts the cash and agrees to give her the match

The Monster Matanza Cueto vs. Mala Suerte : Mala Suerte is chosen for competition by London after failing the tribe and the white rabbit. Suerte attacks before the bell and runs wild. Matanza no sells his bullshit, hits a head butt and wrath of the gods for the win. The Monster Matanza Cueto defeated Mala Suerte @ 0:50 via pin [NR] That motherfucker was sacrificed to keep our death average at right about one an episode.

XO Lishus & Ivelisse vs. Joey Ryan & Jack Evans : This certainly is a match. Jack and Ivelisse to begin. Ivelisse gets the takedown, stomps on Jack’s hands and follows with a RANA. Ryan tags in, Ivelisse lays in chops and XO Lishus tags in and runs his ass in Ryan’s face repeatedly. Ryan seemed to like that and wants a kiss. XO Lishus kicks him in the face instead and then misses the standing moonsault. Jack tags back in, hits the missile dropkick, but XO Lishus cuts him off with a back handspring bitch slap. Ryan makes the save, Ivelisse tags in and runs wild until Jack wipes her out with a spin kick and covers for 2. Ryan back in, and grounds Ivelisse and rubs her face into the mat. Ivelisse fights back and hits the DDT. Wholesale changes to Jack and XO Lishus, XO Lishus runs wild and the split leg drop connects for 2 It breaks down and Ryan superkicks Ivelisse to the floor. XO Lishus hits the standing moonsault but Jack wipes him out and locks on a shitty gogoplata variation. XO Lishus passes out. Joey Ryan & Jack Evans defeated XO Lishus & Ivelisse @ 6:55 via referee stoppage [**¾] This was a pretty good match with some fun and entertaining moments.

Gift of The Gods Championship Match: Champion Dragon Azteca Jr vs. Mariposa : Mariposa shakes hands and low blows Azteca before the bell. She kicks him low again and covers for 2. Azteca fires back with forearms and a basement dropkick for 2. Mariposa cuts him off and misses the running boot; Azteca connects with a kick and heads up top and the 450 gets 2. Azteca now hits butterfly effect and that gets a good near fall. She tries it again, but Azteca cradles her and picks up the win. Champion Dragon Azteca Jr defeated Mariposa @ 3:05 via pin [**½] This was very short, but fun while it lasted. Solid stuff overall.

Kobra Moon, Daga, Drago, & Jeremiah Crane/Snake vs. Johnny Mundo, Taya, PJ Black, & Aerostar : If the Reptiles win, Johnny must join them. If Mundo’s team wins, Moon must “grant Mundo a wish.” Crane/Snake is replacing the decapitated Luchasaurus, Moon brought him back from the dead. Mundo replaces Ricky with Drago’s old pal, Aerostar. They all brawl at the bell, the ladies fight to the floor and undo hits the disaster kick on Snake. Snake fires back and cuts him off with a lariat and then hits an apron kick on Black, but Aerostar sends him to the floor and follows with a dive. This leads to a series of dives, Snake and Moon work together and Moon hits a cutter off the apron onto Mundo onto the pile on the floor. The big floor brawl continues, and Snake hits a cannonball into the pile, sending bodies into the chairs. Taya and Snake battle into the ring, with Snake taking control with the running bicycle kick. Taya fights back and hits a German. Tag to Black, he flies in with a high cross and runs wild. The trip and double stomp follows, and then a spin kick and Drago makes the save. Mundo and Black double-team him. and then attacks Snake. Mundo ruins Snake into moon, takes out Daga, and hits moonlight drive on Snake. Moon a tags in, Mundo catches the high cross but eats superkicks from Drago & Snake for 2. Mundo fights them all off, but runs into triple superkicks. Drago hits a tornado DDT and that gets 2. It breaks down as Drago & Aerostar come face to face. Aerostar then opts for a big dive to the floor. Mundo counters out of dragon’s whip and hits end of the world for the win. Johnny Mundo, Taya, PJ Black, & Aerostar defeated Kobra Moon, Daga, Drago, & Jeremiah Crane/Snake @ 8:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good, fun, and action packed match that led to a Johnny Mundo face turn & proposal, and Drago finally being freed and reunited with Aerostar.

– Mundo wants his wish and Taya gets excited, and then cries when Mundo uses his wish for Aerostar and asks for Drago to be freed. Taya is pissed at Mundo. Moon leaves Drago and Aerostar unchains him. Drago and Aerostar leave together. Taya now calls Mundo an idiot, and says everything they did was for nothing. Mundo now says only Taya can really grant his wish and Black pulls a ring from his tights, leading to idiot proposing to Taya. She accepts and Mundo breaks out his Randy Savage impersonation as the Macho music plays and he raises Taya on his shoulder ala Savage & Liz.

– Ricky Mundo and his creepy doll talk, wishing death on Mundo & Taya.

– End Scene.

